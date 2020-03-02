Three Rivers Students Win STEEM Cash Awards

The Rivers State Police Command says it will carry out DNA to identify the paternity of the 25 children rescued at a baby factory in Woji, Port Harcourt last week.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni disclosed this during a Radio programme in Port Harcourt, monitored by The Tide.

On the claims by the lawyer to the owner of the smashed baby factory that the facility is an orphanage, Omoni said it was a lie, noting that orphanages do not receive children.

He said, “We got intelligence report that there is one place in Port Harcourt where they are manufacturing babies. That if you are pregnant you register with them and when you give birth, they settle you and take the child.

“So acting on the intelligence, we (Police) went to the place. When we got there, we recovered 25 children of one month, two months and some a year. We didn’t see their mothers. We only saw girls that were pregnant between 15, 16 and 17 years and we arrested them and brought them to the station.

“That was why we organise a press briefing so that we can tell the world what is happening so that people will be careful. And that those whose children are missing should come for identification and collection”.

On how the police intend to confirm the true parenthood of the children, the Police image maker said, “The children are many. You can’t just come and we give you any child otherwise we will create another problem. Definitely, you would have reported a case of missing child to a nearby police station.

“So you will come with that report or we will call on the Police Division to come with that report. Because we have every report of missing person in the state. So the starting point is that I will bring the report of missing person that you have reported first to the police station.

“For instance, if your child got missing in Choba, the Choba Division will send the report of missing person to me and then I will file it and also go on air (announcement). Then, you will tell me where you stay after which I will check my file. Thereafter, the next step will be DNA. When we conduct the paternity test, then, we will know whose child it is,” Omoni stated.