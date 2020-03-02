Managing The Age Of Innocence

Had the story originated from a different source, it would have been difficult to believe it. Had it been seen only on the social media; it would have been easy to discard it and regard it as one of the fake news circulating on the social media every day.

But coming from a respected retired army general, an elder statesman of high repute and having been carried by notable dailies, including The Tide, it must be a credible story that should be analyzed and acted upon.

The truth is that this is not the first time Rtd General Theophilus Dajuma is raising alarm over the unabating killings and general insecurity in the country, especially in the North. In 2018, he had called on people of Taraba and other Nigerians to rise and defend themselves against ethnic cleansing.

“You must rise to protect yourselves from these people, if you depend on the Arm Forces to protect you, you will all die. “This ethnic creasing must stop in Taraba, and it must stop in Nigeria. These killers have been protected by the military, they cover them and you must be watchful to guide and protect yourselves because you have no any other place to go.

“The ethnic cleansing must stop now otherwise Somalia will be a child play.

“I ask all of you to be on your alert and defend your country, defend your state”, he said.

Typical of the current government at the center, the warning was dismissed as false alarm and Danjuma called all manner of derogatory names. Two years later, the former defence minister is sounding the warning again. He alleged that the Army was working with President Muhammadu Buhari to grab lands from its original owners in the North, South, East and West and give same to Fulanis from West Africa and beyond and that if citizens do not rise up now to defend themselves and fight for their ancestral homes, they would regret it in future.

In his words, “The Nigerian Army under Buratai is working with President Buhari to grab lands from indigenous Nigerian owners and give it to Fulanis from West Africa and turn indigenous Nigerian people and land to modern-day Fulani colony”. He said using Boko Haram, herdsmen and the military, a jihad war is being waged against citizens of other ethnic nationalities by the federal government, repeating the call that citizens should rise up and fight for their lives and land before it is too late.

These are indeed weighty, scary, strong worded statements which must not be treated with levity. An Igbo adage has it that if a child is crying and pointing at a particular direction, if his mother is not there, his father will be there. A man of Danjuma’s standing cannot be saying all these from the blues. He must be privy to some confidential information about what is going on in the country which ordinary citizens do not know. Recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo made a similar insinuation when he alleged that Boko Haram was an instrument of “Fulanization” and “Islamization” agenda of the current administration.

As usual, the Presidency, the military and those in government will tell Nigerians to disregard the warning. But much as we would want to listen to the federal government and believe that it has the best interest of the entire citizens at heart, realities on the ground tend to strongly support Danjuma’s claims. The daily killings across the country, the chasing away of people from their ancestral homes, allegedly with the help of military personnel sometimes, and taking over of these lands by Fulanis are pointers that something is indeed cooking. Major cities in the country are today filled with young people from the North East, North Central, Southern Kaduna and other places who lost their homes as a result of Boko Haram activities, farmers/herdsmen clashes in their various communities. Many of these people who were involved in different farming activities have turned to house helps, keke and okada riders in order to eke out a living. Many others with similar stories are taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the country with slim hope of returning home.

It is, therefore, expected of government to sincerely analyze the rtd General’s statement and act positively on it in the interest of the country. If I may borrow a portion of Matthew Hasan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese’s homily at the burial of Michael Nnadi, the 18 years old seminarian whose life was cut short by Boko Haram terrorists, “Nigeria needs to pause for a moment and think. No one more than the President of Nigeria, Major General Muhammadu Buhari was voted for in 2015 on the grounds of his own promises to rout Boko Haram and place the country on an even keel. In an address at the prestigious Policy Think Tank, Chatham House in London, just before the elections, Major General Buhari told his audience: “I as a retired General and a former Head of State have always known about our soldiers. They are capable and they are well trained, patriotic, brave and always ready to do their duty. If am elected President, the world will have no reason to worry about Nigeria. Nigeria will return to its stabilizing role in West Africa. We will pay sufficient attention to the welfare of our soldiers in and out of service. We will develop adequate and modern arms and ammunition. We will improve intelligence gathering and border patrols to choke Boko Haram’s financial and equipment channels. We will be tough on terrorism and tough on its root causes by initiating a comprehensive economic development and promoting infrastructural development…we will always act on time and not allow problems to irresponsibly fester. And I, Muhammadu Buhari, will always lead from the front.”

Many analysts have said that Nigeria is at a collapsing point; it is like a ship sinking deeper into the sea every day and it can only be saved by true governance at all levels of government, justice, equity and fair play, saying no to corruption, oppression, suppression, nepotism and favoritism and treating all citizens equally, irrespective of their religion, tribe or political affiliations. If we continue to rob Peter to pay Paul, or consider some ethnic group, religion or trade union more important that others, we may not have a peaceful, united, developed country of our dream.

Calista Ezeaku