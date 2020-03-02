Opinion
Checking Wastage By Security Operatives
Security of lives and property in any human society is very vital to the development and peace of such societies. Indeed, the basic oath all our leaders swore has to do with the protection of human lives and properties.
This underscores the importance of the military and other security operatives who are saddled with the herculean task of enforcing the security of the nation.
Unfortunately, the more the security operatives do their work of securing lives and properties of both public and private persons in the nation, the more those who hate peace and security in order to satisfy their selfish motive find ways of beating security to do their harmful business.
In the Niger Delta area of the country, and some other parts where oil pipelines traverse, oil theft has almost become a daily occurrence making the nation lose very huge sums of money. The Nigerian nation loses billions of hard currency which if properly managed, would have greatly turned the fortunes of the nation for the better.
The activities of oil thieves could better be imagined when one comes face to face with the terrible environmental degradation and havoc, the human, economic, material, and health wastages and damage that arise from activities of such thieves who are basically lured into this activity by greed and the desire to be rich overnight. It is obvious that oil theft is very bad and dangerous so every right thinking person needs to out-rightly condemn it more because of the hazard it poses and the economic wastage it causes.
But the big question that will arise as it relates to how the security operatives deal with the suspected vessels used in conveying the stolen oil is whether it is right and proper for the task force or the military saddled with the responsibility of stopping the oil thieves to continue to destroy the vessels and the contents stolen and hidden in the vessels?
It is now common seeing the military and other security personnel destroying vessels of suspected stolen oil. In most cases, the destruction of these vessels are done by setting them ablaze and are carried out without taking into consideration the environment where the vessels are set ablaze while the criminals behind the dastardly acts are reported to be at large. There have been cases of such burning of tankers and on the busy East- West road along Eleme – Onne axis even some have been reported in the Warri area of Delta State.
It is no longer news that so many people in the country now see the pilfering of natural wealth as a big business despite the negative consequences this unwholesome practice can cause to the economy, environment, and indeed every facet of our national life.
Some of these sharp practices range from corruption, which has eaten deep into the fabric of the life of the nation, looting of different kinds and magnitude, abduction and kidnapping, child trafficking and trading, killings by every guise and pretence, insecurity, oil theft and illegal bunkering and so many more, commonly characterize the Nigerian nation.
The governments at the different levels have been doing their best to curb these ill-practices in order to make the society better and more habitable yet those involved in them rather than give up their unpalatable doings and practices, have been going more “digital” in their approach and in the ways they carry out their trade.
Just as the common African adage has it, a child who does not allow the mother to sleep will know no sleep. The more the criminals device more means and ways of carrying out their criminality, the more the law enforcement agencies get geared up in tackling them head long.
These days the Joint Military Task-Force (JTF) and other operatives who are saddled with responsibility of combating oil theft in the Niger Delta area resort to the burning of vessels which they apprehend to have been used in conveying the stolen oil. As good as the efforts in apprehending these thieves rnay be, the question still comes, is burning of suspected vessels containing stolen oil the best option open to the military? If yes, why don’t they consider the place where these vessels are to be burnt as not to cause harm to the people and the environment.
A case in point was the setting on fire of a boat suspected to be carrying petroleum product along the Opobo axis of Imo River on allegedly set on fire by men of the Nigerian Navy attached to Ikot Abasi Naval Base, Akwa Ibom State.
Oruigoni resides in Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Managing The Age Of Innocence
Adolescence is a Latin word which translates to “growing up”. It is therefore the transitional stage of physical and mental human development. This generally occurs between puberty and the legal age of adulthood, which runs from the age of 13 to 19.
Historically, puberty has been associated with teenagers and the onset of adolescent development, which ordinarily is the transition period from the age of innocence to the age of intuitive and intrinsic knowledge. But the start of puberty has, to a very large extent, witnessed increased pre-adolescent evolution, particularly in the female sex.
Consequently, the adolescent phase, in recent times, has had occasional extension beyond the teenage years, thus creating a sharp contrast with previous adolescent development processes, especially in males.
Indeed, to properly situate the issues and processes that take place during the transition phase from the age of innocence to the era of cognitive understanding and knowledge development, it is imperative to highlight the obvious indicators of progress from the stage of adolescence towards adulthood.
Interestingly, it is characterised by a number of cognitive, emotional, physical and attitudinal changes which could cause conflict in negative or positive character and or personality development. Simply put, with the hormonal fields which ebb and flow before and after the menarche, blending increasing knowledge development with parallel snap in information penetration and assimilation, including the orgy of misinformation inundated by peer group influence, the adolescent mind is perhaps, the most vulnerable and volatile parch of the human development process.
At this stage of transition, the adolescent emerges from the family-oriented, dependent figure with the tranquil, tabular rasa mind of childhood. The genuine sense of innocence of that phase naturally enters the era of knowledge, which is laced with frustration, competitiveness, and the trauma of adult life. A successful emergence of this unique aura demands the nurturing of that piquant period of maturity, which blends biologically, emotionally and socially to form the perfect adult.
To fuse this anatomy into a complete human being capable of understanding the intricate interplays which determine the direction towards order, peace, and development may not be easily appreciated until the various forces which play active roles in this process are acknowledged. The social institutions which wittingly and or unwittingly configure the perfect adolescent being are the family, church, school, peer group, work environment, and perhaps, the government.
First, let me take the formative role of the family, for instance. The friendly home environment and morally sound parents are necessary factors which ultimately inculcate positive behaviours and attitudes in the adolescent. It is not in doubt that adolescents who have parents with acceptable moral values, more often than not, end up developing near-perfect behaviours, values that are generally permissible, and robust cognitive and resilient knowledge base, which help to propel development across the board.
Besides, the parents take advantage of their intimacy to impart certain skills and knowledge into their adolescent children by giving them exemplary life-sustaining characters and qualities that would endear them positively to others. In the same manner, they teach their wards necessary and basic rudiments of life which should help build an adult whose contribution to national development would be a reference point for others.
Conversely, harsh, insecure, violent and or volatile home environment coupled with lack of positive values, humane behaviours and moral bankruptcy in parents largely promote adolescents with mostly negative risk factors. These include repulsive lifestyles such as early smoking, drinking, fighting and or violent habits, unprotected sex, and disrespect for elders and human lives generally leading to stealing, armed robbery, and other social vices.
These formative character impulses are naturally embedded and carried along in the development process. However, the church and school environment also play moderating roles in translating these influences into sustainable manifest human behaviours. The church, for example, helps to encourage swift and positive changes that could assist in remoulding the character and inner reasoning of the adolescents, if such negative values are discovered early enough. But this becomes difficult to manage if the parents are animists or atheists and, therefore, abhor nominal Christian values.
Interestingly, the school institution and peer groups also influence the adolescent’s upbringing greatly. This is because these intervening factors play sustained roles during the transitional phase of the adolescent to adulthood, and may continue to influence choices and decisions made for the rest of his or her life. The school, on its part, play critical role at the formative stage and promotes life-changing values, whether positive or negative in the adolescent.
On the other hand, the peer group elements, who could be intimate friends, share things in common with each other: they read together, eat together, go out together to class and any other place they may choose to go, and do many things together that their parents and teachers may not be privy to. The only moderating force at this stage is their instinct, which could positively or negatively mould their reasoning, actions or inactions.
It is perhaps necessary to point out that apart from the family, two key institutions which naturally should play moderating, reformatory and reintegrating roles in this melodrama are the work environment or labour institutions and governments at all levels. Indeed, it is noteworthy that the family bears the first brunt of the negative impact of the deviant adolescent-turned-adult. This is because the first enemy who feels the aggression is the immediate family before the entire nation.
I think, therefore, that the family must begin the job of mending the already bad case of a vagrant adolescent by intensifying the administration of corrective measures to encourage positive re-orientation, attitudinal and behavioural change. The family can as well co-opt the power of the church in ensuring the inculcation of positive moral and social values that collectively would help drive the course of society towards sustainable development.
In the same vein, private corporate institutions, non-governmental organisations, civil society groups, rights activists, public institutions, government agencies, departments and ministries can also play intervening roles in remoulding the character of the lost sheep, and reintegrating them into productive engines of growth for the nation. Methinks that if this clear synergy is achieved, the league of social miscreants and disgruntled elements who whittle down the impact of the ordered minds in securing social, economic and political development of Nigeria would be greatly reduced, if not clearly eliminated.
Tamunodiepiriye wrote from Port Harcourt.
Opinion
That Call By Danjuma
Had the story originated from a different source, it would have been difficult to believe it. Had it been seen only on the social media; it would have been easy to discard it and regard it as one of the fake news circulating on the social media every day.
But coming from a respected retired army general, an elder statesman of high repute and having been carried by notable dailies, including The Tide, it must be a credible story that should be analyzed and acted upon.
The truth is that this is not the first time Rtd General Theophilus Dajuma is raising alarm over the unabating killings and general insecurity in the country, especially in the North. In 2018, he had called on people of Taraba and other Nigerians to rise and defend themselves against ethnic cleansing.
“You must rise to protect yourselves from these people, if you depend on the Arm Forces to protect you, you will all die. “This ethnic creasing must stop in Taraba, and it must stop in Nigeria. These killers have been protected by the military, they cover them and you must be watchful to guide and protect yourselves because you have no any other place to go.
“The ethnic cleansing must stop now otherwise Somalia will be a child play.
“I ask all of you to be on your alert and defend your country, defend your state”, he said.
Typical of the current government at the center, the warning was dismissed as false alarm and Danjuma called all manner of derogatory names. Two years later, the former defence minister is sounding the warning again. He alleged that the Army was working with President Muhammadu Buhari to grab lands from its original owners in the North, South, East and West and give same to Fulanis from West Africa and beyond and that if citizens do not rise up now to defend themselves and fight for their ancestral homes, they would regret it in future.
In his words, “The Nigerian Army under Buratai is working with President Buhari to grab lands from indigenous Nigerian owners and give it to Fulanis from West Africa and turn indigenous Nigerian people and land to modern-day Fulani colony”. He said using Boko Haram, herdsmen and the military, a jihad war is being waged against citizens of other ethnic nationalities by the federal government, repeating the call that citizens should rise up and fight for their lives and land before it is too late.
These are indeed weighty, scary, strong worded statements which must not be treated with levity. An Igbo adage has it that if a child is crying and pointing at a particular direction, if his mother is not there, his father will be there. A man of Danjuma’s standing cannot be saying all these from the blues. He must be privy to some confidential information about what is going on in the country which ordinary citizens do not know. Recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo made a similar insinuation when he alleged that Boko Haram was an instrument of “Fulanization” and “Islamization” agenda of the current administration.
As usual, the Presidency, the military and those in government will tell Nigerians to disregard the warning. But much as we would want to listen to the federal government and believe that it has the best interest of the entire citizens at heart, realities on the ground tend to strongly support Danjuma’s claims. The daily killings across the country, the chasing away of people from their ancestral homes, allegedly with the help of military personnel sometimes, and taking over of these lands by Fulanis are pointers that something is indeed cooking. Major cities in the country are today filled with young people from the North East, North Central, Southern Kaduna and other places who lost their homes as a result of Boko Haram activities, farmers/herdsmen clashes in their various communities. Many of these people who were involved in different farming activities have turned to house helps, keke and okada riders in order to eke out a living. Many others with similar stories are taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the country with slim hope of returning home.
It is, therefore, expected of government to sincerely analyze the rtd General’s statement and act positively on it in the interest of the country. If I may borrow a portion of Matthew Hasan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese’s homily at the burial of Michael Nnadi, the 18 years old seminarian whose life was cut short by Boko Haram terrorists, “Nigeria needs to pause for a moment and think. No one more than the President of Nigeria, Major General Muhammadu Buhari was voted for in 2015 on the grounds of his own promises to rout Boko Haram and place the country on an even keel. In an address at the prestigious Policy Think Tank, Chatham House in London, just before the elections, Major General Buhari told his audience: “I as a retired General and a former Head of State have always known about our soldiers. They are capable and they are well trained, patriotic, brave and always ready to do their duty. If am elected President, the world will have no reason to worry about Nigeria. Nigeria will return to its stabilizing role in West Africa. We will pay sufficient attention to the welfare of our soldiers in and out of service. We will develop adequate and modern arms and ammunition. We will improve intelligence gathering and border patrols to choke Boko Haram’s financial and equipment channels. We will be tough on terrorism and tough on its root causes by initiating a comprehensive economic development and promoting infrastructural development…we will always act on time and not allow problems to irresponsibly fester. And I, Muhammadu Buhari, will always lead from the front.”
Many analysts have said that Nigeria is at a collapsing point; it is like a ship sinking deeper into the sea every day and it can only be saved by true governance at all levels of government, justice, equity and fair play, saying no to corruption, oppression, suppression, nepotism and favoritism and treating all citizens equally, irrespective of their religion, tribe or political affiliations. If we continue to rob Peter to pay Paul, or consider some ethnic group, religion or trade union more important that others, we may not have a peaceful, united, developed country of our dream.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Why Alpha Students Serve Average Students
Everyone is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid – Albert Einstein
Many have the belief that the rich are crooks, but there are far more people who are honest, hard working and are not crooks.
A child’s most important teachers are his parents who provide the foundational building blocks of education. Parents celebrate a child’s first words, also teach them to count, walk and read and ride bicycle. Parents always prepare their children for the worst. Parents interact with their children every day and consciously or unconsciously, they have a huge and powerful impact in shaping their lives. Every child is a genius but unfortunately, their ingenuity may not be recognised by the education system. Most parents know that a child’s true genius is found in his dreams. We see a glimpse of it in early age.
The business of education is seen as a big industry in the world, impacting the lives of people. The step in making changes in our lives starts with a change, a shift in context, change in our perspectives and the filters we use to process information.
Good grades and academic success can be a double-edged sword. Being lauded as an A-student on the track to corporate success may only open a few doors and help what colleges and universities anoint as the best and brightest graduates. There is more to a rich and wonderful life than the white-collar job you leave school well qualified to do. The real world is not about your grades because there are existing games where different rules apply.
The future belongs to those who can strongly embrace change, see the future and anticipate what it needs and respond to different opportunities, challenges and passions. I believe that a child’s genius is his dreams. Creating a conducive environment in which your child can discuss his or her dreams is an important exercise. Be patient to listen to all he has to say. Bring down yourself to be friends with him as to make him trust you enough to open up to you. How well you understand him will enable you guide him more appropriately.
Rich people also go broke because, all over the world, there are millions of retirees many of whom were once rich but now live in fear of outliving their retirement savings. It is insane to say to your child “Go to school and get a job” when jobs are being shipped overseas or replaced by advancements in technology. It is insane to say your house is an asset when it is really a liability. It is insane to invest for long term in the stock market when professional investment firms are using multi-million naira computers to invest in the short term.
Education focuses on content which includes reading, writing and arithmetic. But rather be based on context. The reason why many persons are poor and remain poor is because they have poor context which includes thoughts, beliefs, values, choices, etc. It is also the reason why many lottery winners are soon broke. People with a middle-class context don’t get rich because, instead of investing, they just consume more. They buy expensive houses, take nice vacations, drive expensive cars and spend money on higher education.
Greatness is often a reflection of a person with high emotional intelligence. Emotional is equated with success intelligence because successful people are successful at managing their emotions, especially in stressful situations. Many people grow up physically but fail to grow up emotionally. Most adults are still little kids on the inside. They go to school, get a job and the little kid inside them shows up. Years pass and a day comes when they wonder what happened to their lives. They’ve worked for years with nothing to show for it; lack of emotional development that often hinders adults in the real world. They spend their lives doing what they want to do rather than doing what they need to do. Nothing they do would seem to work. Things that would ordinarily work for every other person hardly works for them. Even if such person takes first in a job interview, he is never taken; rather the next person or even the least performer gets picked.
Generosity is the key to success; most successful entrepreneurs are generous because they plan to create job opportunities for people. The real issue between the rich, the middle class and the poor is focus. The poor and middle class focus on their incomes, how much they earn.
Education is not about equality, it is also not about being fair. The reason parents attach importance to their children’s education is because they know that it has the power to give their child advantages in life. Financial education should be seen as an important part of that and teaching your child that money gives unfair advantage. Explain the different types of income and why understanding the differences among them is important.
In creating an active learning environment in your home, you are giving your child a huge and unfair advantage. With a strong financial education, your child will have the freedom to pursue his dreams.
Harry wrote from Port Harcourt.
Favour Harry
