Maritime Crimes: Two Warships Arrive Nigeria
Two special mission vessels to tackle maritime crimes have arrived the country, along with 10 fast interceptor boats.
The vessels, codenamed DB Lagos and DB Abuja, arrived the country on Tuesday and were received by officials of the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).
The world class vessels are equipped with sophisticated intelligence gathering capability for timely detection and response to illegal activities in the maritime domain.
This was contained in a statement by NIMASA’s Executive Director of Operations, Rotimi Fashakin.
Fashakin insisted that criminals in the country’s waterways up to the Gulf of Guinea would soon meet their waterloo with the arrival and installation of the warships.
He said aside the two vessels, 10 fast interceptor boats have also arrived the country and seven more are expected later in the year.
He noted that each of the interceptor boats has an engine capacity of 900HP and can do up to 55 knots.
“Today marks a new dawn for a more secure and stable maritime environment in Nigeria. This milestone in asset delivery inches us closer to full operational take-off of the deep blue project, hence it marks a huge victory for the Nigerian maritime sector in the fight against maritime insecurity”, he said.
He added that each of the vessels would be commanded by a Navy captain with full complement of naval personnel.
Also speaking, the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ete- Ibas said the officers that will man the vessels would be given adequate training.
“Piracy is an act inimical to the growth of the Nigerian maritime sector and we are prepared, more than ever before, to give it all it takes to end this nefarious act”, he said.
MWUN Berates NIMASA For Not Empowering Riverine Communities
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Rivers State branch has berated the leadership of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA for not empowering riverine communities in the State.
MWUN also accused the agency of not securing the creeks and waterways across the riverine communities in the state.
Chairman, MWUN, Rivers State, Comrade Jonah Jumbo made the accusations during a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt. yesterday.
Jonah noted that NIMASA led by Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside has failed to train Rivers youths as a seafarers after many years in office.
He appealed to NIMASA to provide security for riverine communities to safeguard them from acts of piracy.
Comrade Jonah said communities like Bonny, Bille, Andoni, Kula and Bakana were terrorised by pirates without any effort by NIMASA to provide them security.
The union called on NIMASA to train youths as riverine communities on river marshals so as to secure the creeks and waterways across the state.
He also urged the agency to deploy gunboats and the Nigerian Navy to provide security in the affected riverine communities
“MWUN and other stakeholders want the agency to secure the waterways and train marshals to guide our creeks”
He lamented the rate at which fishermen, boat drivers and passengers were no longer safe along the waterways as pirates kidnapped them and carted away their property valued at millions of Naira.
The chairman insisted that inaugurating the marshals by NIMASA should be seen as a way of providing safety to the helpless rural communities.
Chinedu Wosu
Mariner Wants FG To Revamp Abonnema Seaport
A mariner in the maritime industry, Comrade Harry Waite, has called on the Federal Government to revamp the abandoned Abonnema Seaport in Rivers State.
Waite who frowned at the neglect and abandonment of the port said Abonnema Seaport in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area was a functional port during the colonial era used by the British.
He spoke with The Tide in Port Harcourt during an interview on critical issues bordering on the nation’s seaports.
Comrade Waite who is the Trustee, Dockworkers branch of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria MWUN, Rivers State, said the revamping of the ports would enhance industrialisation in the region.
He said Abonnema Seaport was established to complement the maritime activities in the two ports in Rivers State and Warri Port in Delta State, but was allowed to die without reasons.
He regretted that the abandonment of the port has bred unemployment and restiveness in the area and called for its immediate resuscitation.
Comrade Waite wondered why the two existing ports in the state are not functioning optimally, even as Lagos ports are over congested with maritime activities.
He appealed to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other relevant agencies to fix Abonnema Seaport for immediate use so as to reduce unemployment in the region.
According to him, the Abonnema Seaport, if put to use, would drive maritime activities to full utilisation and attract investors to the region.
If the port is put into use again by the government, the state and the Niger Delta communities would be transformed into a maritime hub in Africa, he said.
Chinedu Wosu
Expert Blames Boat Mishaps On Supernatural Forces
A frontline safety officer in the maritime sector, Comrade Kings Dimm, has attributed frequent boat mishaps on waterways to some supernatural forces.
The mariner also disagreed that alcoholism causes accident in the rivers, describing such belief as erroneous.
Dimm who declined speaking more on supernatural forces, however, condemned over-speeding, overloading, and reckless acts by boat drivers.
He admonished passengers to always wear their life jackets while on the waterways as well as always committing their journey to God
“Water journey is not travelling by road, it is a different thing all together, so it requires prayers.
“Boat drivers and passengers should always be prayerful while embarking on water journey, because anything can happen any time”, he said.
The safety officer who works with the Bonny Maritime Transport Association (BMTA), lauded the Nigerian Navy for the regular patrol of Port Harcourt/Bonny routes and urged other security agencies in the state to extend same to routes and creeks across the waterways.
He also condemned frequent pirate attacks on boat drivers and passengers, appealing to pirates and other criminals to shun all negative acts capable of endangering human lives.
Chinedu Wosu
