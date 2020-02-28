Business
CSL Emerges New Stockbroker To FG
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, a subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc, has emerged as the new stockbroker to the Federal Government.
The appointment of the firm, as announced by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on February 18, 2020, followed an open competitive bidding process in which other stockbrokers participated.
With the appointment, CSL Stockbrokers now has the mandate to execute transactions of the Federal Government on the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE).
This includes posting bid and offer prices of government securities, supporting the DMO’s objective of promoting the trading of Federal Government securities on the Exchange and attracting more retail investors to the domestic capital market.
CSL Stockbrokers, rated as one of the top five stockbroking firms in Nigeria, provides institutional and corporate brokerage services to investors and select issuers. At the heart of the firm is a robust research platform that supports local and international investors who desire in-depth coverage of the Nigerian capital market and the economy.
In a statement, the DMO said as government stockbroker, CSL Stockbrokers is mandated to build upon the achievements already recorded by increasing the participation of retail investors in all Federal Government Securities, such as Bonds, Sukuk, Savings Bond and Green Bonds listed and trading on the NSE.
The DMO added that “the appointment of CSL as the government stockbroker is a further demonstration of the commitment of the DMO to the development of the domestic market, in particular, promoting liquidity, as well as, growing and diversifying the investor base’’.
Commenting on the appointment, the Chief Executive Officer of CSL Stockbrokers, Mr. Abiodun Fagbulu, described the development as another milestone in the commitment of the firm to be the investment management services provider of choice in sub-Saharan Africa, driven by deep market knowledge and global standard investment management expertise.
According to him, “CSL Stockbrokers consider this appointment as an opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the domestic capital market in a way that is sustainable and profitable to investors’’.
Analysts are of the opinion that CSL Stockbrokers, which has over 30 years operating history in the capital market with consistent impressive performance, is well positioned to support the DMO, with regards to meeting the government’s financing needs in a prudent manner that supports economic development while proactively managing the associated risks.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited was established in 1977. It is a subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc, one of the leading financial services institutions in Nigeria with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments.
The group, which is listed in the prestigious NSE-30 Index in terms of market capitalisation and liquidity has consistently witnessed impressive performance and growth among all key indices, especially those around profitability, deposits, customer numbers and assets under management.
Business
Check-Off Dues: NULGE Issues AKULGA Seven-Day Ultimatum
The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Akuku-Toru Local Government Council to remit funds owed the union or face strike action.
The union said the funds, amounting to N3,840, 000, were check-off dues deducted from its members and should be remitted to the union.
NULGE came up with this position after rising from its state executive council meeting, yesterday.
The union said it decided to issue the ultimatum based on the consistent disobedience of the council to court orders on the matter.
State secretary of NULGE, Comrade A.C. Okoro, who spoke on behalf of the union, said the union had notified security agencies on the matter.
Okoro stressed that from March 3, 2020, Akuku-Toru Council would be shut down if the leadership of the council refuses to implement the court orders to remit its members check-off dues to the union.
He also said employees in other 22 LGAs in Rivers State would also shut down operations in their councils in solidarity with the union.
Okoro said the union has forwarded memos to the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Local Government Service Commission, Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government, Nigerian Labour Congress, the Commissioner of Police and the Director, State Security Services (DSS), in the state.
He expressed hope that the face-off would not result to shutdown if the council does the needful.
TonyeNria-Dappa
Business
Dangote Invests N63bn In Enugu-Based Automaker …Buys 3,500 Trucks
Dangote Group has entered into a long-term agreement with an Enugu-based automaker, Transit Support Services Limited, for the supply of Shacman trucks being assembled at the Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company Limited’s factory in Emene, Enugu.
Already, the group has purchased 3,500 trucks from the automaker worth N63bn, according to the Managing Director of the Transit Support Services, Mr Frank Nneji.
Nneji, who spoke with journalists recently after a facility tour of the truck assembly line at the ANAMMCO plant, said the supplies amounted to over 90 per cent of all Shackman trucks assembled at the factory since the revival of the plant after a long period of abandonment.
“About 90 per cent of trucks produced here are for Dangote. Right now at the dump, we have about 300 units. Since last year, we have done 800 units. Dangote Group since inception has bought about 3,500 units from us. It also patronises the Shackman trucks for its refinery currently being built in Lagos,” he said.
He said the project had also kept busy the Onne port, which was dormant for many years.
According to him, the port is used for the delivery of vehicle components supplied to the ANAMMCO plant by its partner from China, Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Import & Export Company.
Nneji, who is also the Managing Director of ABC Transport Plc, the franchise holder of the Shacman Nigeria said the Dangote/Shacman truck deal had benefited the people in the area immensely through job creation and training of young school leavers.
He said, “This has been of tremendous benefit for the people in the South-East. For more than seven years, this place was shut down.
“There was no activity until Shackman came and we made an agreement with the Shacman Group and we started skeletally.”
He added, “We were only able to start full production of trucks when we offered logistics solutions to the Dangote Group. That was in 2016 when we started the first agreement for 500 trucks.
“With this, many workers of ANAMMCO who had been at home had to come back to work; some local suppliers of lubricants, electrolyte and the rest had to return to business.”
Nneji noted that the resuscitation of the ANAMMCO plant was made possible through the establishment of the auto policy which encouraged local production of automobiles
The General Manager, Corporate Communications, Dangote Group, Mr Sunday Esan said Dangote was satisfied with the quality of Shacman trucks and assured of continued patronage.
Business
Domiciliary Accounts: Experts Hail CBN’s Clarification
Business experts in Port Harcourt have commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for clarifying issues concerning the ban of domiciliary accounts by the apex bank.
The CBN had said on recently that it has not prohibited the acceptance of foreign currency cash deposits by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).
The CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor made the clarification while speaking to newsmen in Abuja.
He explained that a domiciliary account is a type of current account that allows customer to fund it with foreign currencies such as dollars, pounds or euros and enables them to do foreign transactions.
The account, according to report, could be used to transfer money to another country or receive foreign currency from another country.
Okorafor also said that only electronic fund transfers into Domiciliary accounts could also be transferred from such accounts while cash deposits into such accounts could as well be allowed to be withdrawn in cash.
He said the clarification was necessary due to misrepresentation of facts and uncertainties surrounding the operations of domiciliary accounts in the country.
Reacting to the statement by CBN, the Director of I-Contact Connect, Dr. Larry Goodwill Ajiola said in a telephone interview with our correspondent that the move by the apex bank was a step in the right direction to help the business community, especially those that do electronic transaction with foreign currency.
He noted the need for electronic business men and women to always evaluate the market before venturing into it, saying that “Nigerians do not make sacrifice to learn through research but prefer to learn through experience”
Also, the Manager Abna Travels, a travelling agency in Port Harcourt, Mrs. Kate Emenike told The Tide that the rumour was really spreading before the apex bank came out with the clarifications.
She said the action of CBN was commendable and would lay to rest the effect of the rumour on business owners.
