S’Court Hears APC’s Request To Review Bayelsa Judgement, Today

The Supreme Court has scheduled hearing for today, in the application by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking, among others, a review of its February 13, 2020, judgment disqualifying the party’s candidate in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State, David Pereworimin Lyon.

The announcement came just as a constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), described the attack on Justice Mary Peter-Odili as dangerous for the independence of the Supreme Court.

It was gathered, yesterday, that the Registry of the Supreme Court has communicated the date of hearing to parties in the case.

It was, however, not clear whether or not respondents to the APC’s application have filed their responses.

In the application filed on February 20 by its team of lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the APC wants the Supreme Court to set aside some portions of its judgment.

They include where it “wrongly” held that the Federal High Court disqualified its governorship candidate along with its deputy governorship candidate and where it held that joint ticket of its candidates was vitiated by the disqualification of the deputy governorship candidate and that both candidates are deemed not to be candidates in the election.

It is also the APC’s prayer that the Supreme Court sets aside the portion of the judgment where it ordered INEC to declare as winner of the governorship election, candidates with the highest number of lawful votes and where it ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Lyon and issue a fresh one to the candidate who had the highest number of lawful votes.

However, residents of Bayelsa State are anxiously waiting for the outcome of the review of the Supreme Court’s judgement that sacked Chief David Lyon and Senator Degi Erimienyo as Governor-Elect and Deputy Governor-Elect, investigations have revealed.

The review, which is scheduled to begin, today, at the apex court, was the single most important discussion among residents including non-politicians such as bankers, artisans and traders.

The review was the leading subject in beer parlours, pubs and most places where people gathered for engagements in Yenagoa.

The court on February 13, a day to Lyon’s inauguration as the governor of the state, delivered a controversial judgement that returned Senator Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of the state.

Thousands of residents, including members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took to the streets of Yenagoa, the state capital, to protest the judgement, which they said was against their collective interests.

But others, especially members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) trooped to the Government House in wild jubilation to celebrate the verdict.

The tension generated by the shocking judgement has subsided following the decision of the top hierarchy of the APC to approach the apex court for a review.

As the court fixed February 26 to begin the review, uneasy calm hit the state as all eyes were reportedly fixed at the apex court.

It was observed that most people invested their hope and expectations at the likely outcome of the review.

Investigations revealed that most politicians across party lines relocated to Abuja ahead of the scheduled review.

Governor Douye Diri and his team had been in Abuja, though a member of the team, who spoke in confidence, said his principal was in Abuja to also attend a valedictory session organised for him by the Senate.

Most PDP leaders in Bayelsa were also said to be in Abuja to monitor proceedings leading to the judgement review.

In the camp of PDP, expectations were high, yesterday, that Diri would remain the governor as opinion leaders in the party and pro-PDP lawyers described the review as an academic exercise.

Other residents, however, believed that the review would either restore the mandate of David Lyon or make a fresh consequential order for a new election, which would involve Lyon and the APC.

The camp of APC was said to be seriously undertaking activities to seek divine intervention ahead of the review.