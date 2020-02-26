Haaland May Be Real Madrid’s Answer – Negredo

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, says the House would not stand by while police brutalise and kill innocent Nigerians, insisting that those who indulge in the shameful act do not deserve to serve the country in such capacities, because they could not protect lives and property of citizens.

The Speaker said this at the public hearing conducted by the House Committee on Police Affairs on enhancing the police force for better service delivery.

The new assertion is coming in the wake of crisis engulfing Sagamu, Ogun State where operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) allegedly killed Kazeem Tiamuyu (Kaka).

The anger over the alleged killing has turned to protests which have claimed more casualties.

The Speaker, in his speech, said the police are the closest to the people, but turn their brutality against them.

“More than any other institution of the State, it is the police force that relates to the citizens daily. In many communities across Nigeria, the Police Force is the only representative of the Nigerian state, and the connection between our citizens and the state is often defined by their interactions with the Nigeria Police.

“It is unfortunate and entirely unacceptable that the relationship between the police and many of these communities is now defined by fear, mutual antagonism and an absolute loss of faith in the ability of the police to protect and to serve.”

Gbajabiamila also blamed the situation on the failure of recruitment, welfare and training of police.

“We will not achieve much of substance if we shy away from confronting the failures of recruitment and training, remuneration and welfare, responsibility and accountability that have left us with a national police force that is too often unfit for purpose.

“We can no longer stand for this, and we will not. This House of Representatives has a responsibility to speak for our citizens and we will continue to do so even when it is inconvenient.”

The hearing was attended by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammed Maigari Dingyadi.

Similarly, the bill to confer immunity on the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives has scaled second reading despite opposition.

The bill also seeks to confer immunity on presiding officers of the state Houses of Assembly to shield them from prosecution when they are occupying their offices.

The bill sponsored by Hon Segun Odebunmi was considered, yesterday, and passed through second reading despite opposition from members.

The Presiding Officer, Hon Femi Gbajabimila, initially expressed reservation on presiding over the debate to prevent conflict of interest.

Gbajabimila said the bill should be tweaked to state that the current presiding officers will not benefit from it.

He, however, did not step aside as support for the bill came cross party lines.

“If it’s on presiding officers, I cannot preside on this bill; there is a conflict of interest. If the bill is on subsequent presiding officers, you should put a futuristic commencement date,” he said.

Leading the debate on the bill, Odebunmi said that, “in spite of the uninterrupted concentration required for carrying out effective legislative duty, this institution has suffered serious distractions in the past.

“Either genuine or not, such distractions have had serious negative impact on quality of legislation, as well as discouraging presiding officers of the legislative institution’s at national and state levels from taking the bull by the horn or take certain critical decisions when necessary for fear of unknown.”

In his contribution, Hon Sergious Ogun, rejected the bill, and called for the removal of the immunity clause preventing prosecution of the Executive.

Ogun said: “Where we are today in our democracy, many are asking that we remove the immunity of the President and governors. I don’t think we need such as a parliament. I think we need to lift the immunity of the president. If we have a judiciary that is working, there is any reason why we cannot have president or governor going to jail.”

The Minority Leader of the House, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, also opposed the bill, arguing that there are more pressing issues, such as insecurity which the House ought to pay more attention to.

“What is important is provision of security to our people; our people are desirous of good life, our people are being killed. In Isala, people were killed, when we are bringing the bill on immunity, the bill is coming at a wrong time. Just as you are saying that you do not want to benefit yourself. What are we saying or doing that we should have immunity for the presiding officer? I know you very well; you do not care if you are probed. This will send the wrong signal. This is wrong, and I totally disagree.”

However, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Ado Doguwa, who is also the chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Amendment, led the support for the bill.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu, the Chief Whip, Hon Muhammed Monguno, the Chairman of Committee on Rules and Business, Hon Abuabakar Fulata, also supported the bill.