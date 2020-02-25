Check Rising Cases Of Underage Rape

Child trafficking is defined as the process of recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring and receipt or kidnapping of a child for the purpose of slavery, forced labour and exploitation.

In its most basic form, human trafficking is the equivalent of modern-day slavery. People, often women, youth and children are forced to provide services for little or no pay and are not given basic freedom.

These trafficked people are often taken far from their home and are under the complete control of another person or group. Some of the work that they are forced to do is manual labour but much involves sexual exploitation such as prostitution. Child trafficking occurs when children who are trafficked are often forced into some form of work, used for sex or simply sold.

Child trafficking has also been shown to have a major effect on communities, if multiple children in a community are trafficked it can result in the entire community being corrupted.

Children may be trafficked for the purpose of adoption, particularly international adoption. Children are sourced from orphanages or kidnapped.

There are, however, some of the reasons which contribute to high rate of child trafficking such as poverty, humanitarian crisis and lack of education.

Poverty is the leading cause of child trafficking worldwide. Oftentimes, parents are not able to provide for their families and consequently exploit their children for financial reasons, these influences lead to children being inclined to undertake risky jobs in order to sustain life for themselves and their families.

Humanitarian crisis is also another cause for child trafficking, it is particularly prominent in areas struck by natural disasters.

The government should dedicate a day, week or month and orgnaise an event for those local communities or people who are ignorant of these things and teach them how to protect themselves from child trafficking.

The government should also provide employment (entrepreneurship) for parents and youths and also enducate them on child trafficking.

By: Joshua Josiah, Nkoro town