Group Trains 300 Hunters To Save Gorillas In C’River

A militant group, the Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC), has said that the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is a monumental failure.

The group attributed the failure of the amnesty programme to what it termed as the ‘greed, inefficiency and incompetence in the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) under whose purview the programme had been housed since 2015.

The JRC, in a statement issued yesterday, and signed by its Joint Spokesperson, Cynthia Whyte, a copy of which was obtained by The Tide in Port Harcourt, called on Buhari to immediately remove the Amnesty Programme from the direct supervision of the NSA, alleging that the latter has turned the programme into his personal Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The statement, which was addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, reads, “Mr. President, the Presidential Amnesty Programme under your watch has failed. The singular reason for the failure of the Presidential Amnesty Programme is the incompetence, inefficiency, malfeasance, greed and corruption in the Office of the National Security Adviser, under whose watch the Amnesty Programme has been domiciled since July, 2015.

“The Presidential Amnesty Programme has since then, been transformed into the personal ATM machine of the National Security Adviser, guaranteeing him of withdrawals of millions of dollars on scheduled basis.

“As a result of the demand to service the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Presidential Amnesty Programme, run by lackeys appointed by the NSA, continues to run short of the funds it requires to service its main operational purpose and mandate, thereby short-changing the thousands of ex-militants on whose account the Presidential Amnesty Programme was founded.

“First, it was Brig-Gen Paul Boroh, who was appointed as coordinator of the Amnesty Programme in July, 2015. His appointment was terminated in March, 2018, amidst allegations of fraud, embezzlement and recklessness. The entire story was not told.

“Now, it is Prof Charles Dokubo, whose appointment was announced on March 13, 2018,” the group said, adding that the failure of the programme has led to the increase in illegal oil refineries across the Niger Delta region.

“The failure of the Amnesty Programme has, thus, resulted in an astronomical rise in the proliferation of illegal oil refineries across almost all the nooks and crannies of the Niger Delta.

“More than 250,000 barrels of crude oil is diverted daily for the operation of these illegal oil refineries which are present in almost every community in the Niger Delta, and which are owned and operated by former militant leaders and their followers who have laid down their arms but have lost faith in the Amnesty Programme.

