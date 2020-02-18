Edo NMA Tasks FG On Technology-Based Insecurity

The management of Radio Bayelsa has reversed the suspension of nine workers over an attack on the station by hoodlums, protesting the Supreme Court judgment that sacked erstwhile governor-elect, David Lyon.

In a statement dated February 15,signed by Acting General Manager, Mr Pere Fobobo and five directors of the broadcast organisation, it said the purported suspension of the nine staff by the former general manager was ill-advised.

“No staff of Radio Bayelsa is under compulsory leave nor indicted for the attack and destruction of property by some youths last Friday.

“The decision to send some staff on compulsory leave is not management’s decision, but that of the former General Manager, Dr John Idumange, to destabilise the station.

“Dr Idumange’s appointment as General Manager of Radio Bayelsa ended with the Dickson’s administration last February 14, 2020,” the statement read in part.

Idumange, the former general manager of the station, in a statement on February 14, said the nine affected staff were advised to proceed on a one-month compulsory leave to allow the radio station to conduct a preliminary investigation into the incident.

Our correspondent reports that the state-owned FM station, Radio Bayelsa’, was amongst facilities attacked by the protesters, who also destroyed the private residences of immediate-past Governor of the state, Seriake Dickson and his successor, Douye Diri, on February 14.

Part of the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was also burnt during the protest, which made the Bayelsa State Police Command to impose a three-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state.

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had on February14 staged a protest on the streets of Yenagoa to register their displeasure ahead of the swearing-in of PDP’s Diri as governor.

The apex court had ruled that Lyon’s Deputy, Degi Ereminyo, submitted forged documents which made them ineligible to contest the state’s governorship election in the first instance.

INEC, in compliance with the judgment, last Friday issued a certificate of return to the PDP candidate, who took the oath of office amidst tight security in the car park at Government House, Yenagoa.

In the same vein, the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in a statement, condemned the attack and suspension of staff without any form of investigation.

The council’s Chairman and Secretary, Messrs Samuel Numonengi and Ogio Ipigansi respectively, signed the statement, urging the station to refrain from victimising union leaders without investigation.

They urged security agencies to fish out the culprits, while decrying any form of political violence.

They described the incident as very unfortunate as the radio was celebrated all over the world few days ago, as a powerful medium for celebrating humanity and a platform for building a virile democracy.

“Security agencies in the state should fish out the perpetrators of the act and bring them to book in order to serve as deterrent to others in the future.