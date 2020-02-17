2,000 Delegates For ISMN’s Nat’l Confab In PH …Rivers Safe For Business -ISMN

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital will play host to about 2,000 delegates for the Annual National Conference/General Meeting of the Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria (ISMN) slated for July this year.

Chairman, ISMN, Rivers State chapter Sir Davies Okarevu, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, at as weekend during the inauguration of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) ahead of the 2020 ISMN National Conference.

The brief, but colouful inauguration ceremony was presided over by the 1st National Vice President of ISMN, Alex Ndudi Enebeli.

Okarevu said the institute’s annual national conference provides a platform for critical analysis and deep intellectual discussions that seeks holistic and practical solutions to issues of national importance,

He said, “The event is being hosted by Rivers State chapter this year, having demonstrated and proven itself as a formidable chapter with years of commitment to the development and advancement of the strategic management professions in Rivers State and the generality of the South-East, South-South regions of the country.

“The ISMN is the premier institute promoting the strategic management profession in Nigeria and Rivers State chapter is the most successful, vibrant and highly performing chapter. This year’s conference promises to be a memorable event, bringing together about 2000 delegates of our members and visitors across Nigeria to the city of Port Harcourt.”

The chairman further said the Rivers chapterwith its years of proven record in hosting high stakes event, strong membership support, an enduring government goodwill is primed to deliver a memorable national conference.

“In more than ten years of the chapter’s existence, it has hosted high profile events attracting large audiences and dignitaries across all spheres of our society. From our records, we have consistently provided a platform for the Institute to showcase its intellectual and professional capabilities and shape the policy thrust of both the government and the organized private sector.”

While soliciting the support of government, the organized private sector and other critical stakeholders to sponsor the different component of the events, he charged the LOC to ‘deploy all human and material resources at its disposal to plan and execute a memorable event that will beat any national conference ever by the institute.’

In her remarks shortly after the inauguration, the LOC chairperson, Mrs. Lyna Okara said Port Harcourt would witness business boom as a result of the coming conference, saying, “It is going to bring businesses here because people will use the hotels and facilities that Rivers State and Port Harcourt has to offer.

“It is a time of interaction, a time of opening of new businesses because when these people come in it is going to help market Port Harcourt because people are living and doing business here and the place is safe. There has been too much negative publicity about Port Harcourt.

“But when people are coming in and seeing how welcoming residents here are to visitors, then visitors will see that there are opportunities to explore further and businesses will continue to build because the State is safe for them to come. We are expecting about 2000 delegates and this town will be vibrant with business, she stated.

By: Dennis Naku