Police Arrest Two Suspected Kidnappers Over Abduction Of 18 Expatriates In Delta

The Amnesty International Nigeria has charged President Mohammadu Buhari to prevail on Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State to with no further delay unconditionally release Mr. Agba Jalingo, who had been behind bars since August 2019.

Jalingo, a publisher of an online medium known as Crossriverwatch was whisked by the security agents from his house in Lagos and brought to Calabar where he was subsequently detained at the Nigeria Correctional services Facility at Afokang in Calabar Cross Rivers State capital and still cooling his feet.

Briefing journalists in Calabar on the titled, Prisoner of Conscience, Agba Jalingo, Amnesty International’s Media Manager, Isa Sanusi, frowned at the continued detention of Mr Jalingo, stressing that Agba’s detention remains as a stain on Nigeria’s image.

“His case shows just how far authorities can go to silence critics,” he stated.

Sanusi, who spoke in company of the organisation’s research officer, Damian Ugwu and the Growth Officer, Mr Ayoola Emmanuel, stated that it was unfair to keep the online journalist behind bars without letting him off the hook.

The organisation expressed shock over what it tagged as unnecessary incarceration of an innocent journalist, detained for exercising his right to freedom of expression.

“Jalingo was arrested at his home in Lagos on August 22, 2019 and driven more than 776 kilometers by road to Calabar, after writing series of articles and social media post critical of the Cross River State Government, Agba’s home State.

“For this he was charged with treason, terrorism and publishing of false information,” amnesty media manager maintained.

The organisation wondered why the authority concerned had failed to grant bail to Mr Jalingo, stressing that it was unfortunate and called on authorities concerned to grant bail to Mr Jalingo without any delay.

By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar