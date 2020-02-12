Opinion
Insecurity: Indigent Pupils Opt For Refuge
A 12-year old primary five female pupil of Karaku Primary School, in Karaku Community, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, Zelihu Amisu, recently recounted how the spate of insecurity and killings in some parts of the state traumatizes her alongside other pupils, and militating against their resolve to consistently be in classrooms for learning which they now cherish.
Apart from Zelihu and others that insist on attending classes against all odds, many have fled with their parents for safety to the Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the adjacent town, precisely Central Primary School, Kagara.
UNICEF had through its GEP-3 (Girls’ Education Programme) intervention fund, invested a sum of N1,500,000.00 (One million, five hundred thousand naira) for a standard block of classrooms and other facilities in Zelihu’s school following needs assessment and collaboration with the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) in the area. As a result, pupils’ attendance grew tremendously until heinous crimes became rampant in the state. Many of the parents had to move into the camps with their children for refuge.
The most touching aspect was how the young girl vowed to remain in school and not just only to learn for herself but would like to become a teacher in future to assist other disadvantaged children equally get educated.
From her accounts, the collaboration of UNICEF and SBMC is not only unique but has added value to her as she now reads and writes unlike when she wasn’t in school. Essentially, she emphasized that the toilets provided in the school for boys and girls respectively encourage them despite the fact they sit in the classrooms in fears over ugly incidents they often hear in nearby towns.
The greatest challenge is the fate of the pupils that are now in the IDPs camps for safety with their parents. Would the pursuit of education still remain in their minds or will they go back to the streets for begging as earlier? This was emphasized by the young girl who resolved to remain in school against the odds. Of course, it must be noted that despite her high spirit to always go to school, her parents who are farmers could move into the IDPs camp if the killings, kidnapping and other criminal activities remain unabated. If that eventually happens, certainly Zelihu’s education will be interrupted.
As many other pupils no longer come to school, perceptively, the tendency of going back to street-begging is high. Besides, these interventions cost huge funds that demand positive end results. The modern classrooms were built for pupils and the SBMC may rarely mobilize children to the school as usual when their safety is not guaranteed. It is also logical that the SBMC or CBMC (Centre-Based Management Committee) will be affected as many of its members might relocate to IDPs camps for safety. It means the authorities must brainstorm to arrest the menace.
These massive interventions must not be allowed to become unbeneficial. The essence of the intervention funds is to promote child education in the society. The question begging for answers is; what is the state government doing to address these challenges as a stakeholder? Emphatically, the primary purpose of government is welfare and security of the people. According to William Shakespeare, “Security is the chief enemy of mortals”.
From records, UNICEF had disbursed a total sum of N90 million covering 40 primary schools and 20 Integrated Qua’nic Schools (IQS) in Niger state to boost child education, especially for girls. Visibly, a good number of SBMCs and CBMCs (for IQS) caught the vision and studiously pushing it accordingly while others still need a push to key into the needed actions. Equally, the feeding programme of the federal government has continued to boost pupils’ enrollment in primary school albeit its frequent interruption often result to backsliding and reduced attendance.
Indisputably, the alarming crime rate in the country presently resulted from the neglect of the education sector for decades by prejudiced public office holders. Today, all manner of vices thrive in the society due to gross omissions and commissions. Had child-education been accorded the priority it deserves, inarguably, the monsters terrorizing the societies these days wouldn’t have existed in such numbers. Some of the gangsters, abductors and hoodlums terrorizing the society would have possibly become professionals, technocrats, entrepreneurs, among others if they were given a good foundation though education.
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. This assertion by Nelson Mandela is not a fiction but statement of fact. A child that is deprived of education will likely resort to crimes for survival when all hopes are lost. And the most dangerous deprivation a child will suffer is the basic education. Higher education may be pursued and obtained as a grown-up unlike primary education. Above all, foundational education in particular inculcates morals and gives a sense of conscience.
As Zelihu cries out as a voice of millions of indigent children in Niger State being deprived of education despite enormous supports from UNICEF in conjunction with DFID (Department for International Development) and SBMCs, government and other stakeholders must ensure that her tears do not end up as entertaining but for sober reflections to take radical actions. Possibly, the federal government may have to contemplate assigning security personnel to schools.
Commendably, UNICEF and Airtel Nigeria recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to partner on U-Report; a UNICEF’s unique social media platform that empowers young people and communities with information to transform their communities and drive positive change on a wide range of issues affecting them with urgency. By this system, everyone is involved, especially the youths as now active participants, and not mere observers any longer.
The U-Report platform gathers information on critical issues including access to education, skills development and employability, water and sanitation, health, violence against children, safety and security, and the needs of internally-displaced persons, and then process results to the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria and other relevant agencies for necessary actions. This is a robust teamwork designed as civic responsibility for community development. Other organizations could key into similar adventures.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
Carl Umegboro
Opinion
Mass Communication As Unbundled
With the recent happenings in Nigeria’s education sector, the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) cannot be said to be living below its vision of being a dynamic regulatory agency acting as a catalyst for positive change and innovation for the delivery of quality university education in Nigeria.
Created in Nigeria, to enable the attainment of stable and crisis-free university system, work with Nigerian universities to achieve full accreditation status for, at least, 80% of the academic programmes, NUC was also to initiate and promote proficiency in the use of ICT for service delivery within the commission and the Nigerian university system, as well as upgrade and maintain physical facilities in the Nigerian university system for delivery of quality university education.
However, while the commission is still on a mandate to foster partnership between the Nigerian university system and the private sector, the need to match Nigerian university graduate output with national manpower needs, seems to have gained top priority in its scheme of things.
This is evident on the recent visible reforms in the country’s tertiary education which have birthed the federal government’s approval of the establishment and immediate take-off of six new federal colleges of education in each of the geo-political zones in the country, as well as the unbundling of mass communication programme in Nigerian universities
This resolve, which experts have applauded and described as a step in a right direction, is the commission’s way of guiding Nigerian universities to be in line with 21st Century requirements; most importantly, the establishment of additional colleges of education.
More institutions for teacher education will not only increase the number of quality teachers in the country, it would create more job opportunities for Nigerians, and also improve standard of education. Of course, with an improved teacher education, the system is sure to turn out products that can compete globally with their counterparts.
The unbundling of mass communication programme in Nigerian universities into seven separate degree programmes, thereby, making Mass Communication to be a full faculty, happens to be another landmark achievement.
The seven new programmes or departments to be domiciled in a Faculty, School or College of Communication and Media Studies are: Journalism & Media Studies, Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting, Film & Multi-Media Studies, Development Communication Studies, Information & Media Studies.
Recall that the executive secretary of the commission, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, on assumption of office in 2018, said during a workshop in Abuja on the proposed Higher Education Reform and Africa Centres of Excellence (ACE), that getting it right at the higher education level would proffer solutions to the socio-economic and political problems facing the country.
Needless to argue, the original mass communication degree curriculum was too packed, didn’t have much on visual images and films, not even much attention was given to development communications. Above all, it has become obsolete and so cannot accommodate the new developments in the media trends, particularly the changing landscape of politics and economy.
The unbundling, no doubt, would allow lecturers to go into the newsroom to practice and journalists to go into the classroom to teach. By the segmentation, one can be allowed to focus on skill cultivation. In the long run, it is hoped that the practical will be balanced with the theory.
This inveriably makes the university more responsive to the dynamics of the labour market by ensuring that the right curriculum is put in place to ensure that quality graduates are turned out at the end of the day to meet the demand of industries.
By so doing, the university community moves from theoretical to the practical aspect of science and technology thereby increasing graduate employability skills.
From the foregoing, graduates of a media studies bachelor’s degree programme would be prepared for both traditional and non-traditional media careers. Some graduates will find work as news journalists, film editors and communication specialists. Other job titles might include public relations specialist, advertising account manager, marketing analyst, newsroom coordinator, broadcast journalist, photojournalist and a range of other exciting career options.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Of Qatar, Catarrh And Catharsis
The original title of this article was modified to the present one because of the outcome of a seminar which took place in Qatar, in its capital Doha, precisely. To compare Qatar with Nigeria would raise issues and bring tearful agonies. A little emirate along the coast of The Gulf, with a population of less than two million people, more than half of who are people from other parts of the globe, Qatar is like one state in Nigeria. Call it a modern Eldorado!
To talk about what makes the difference between a successful nation and an unsuccessful one, is a serious issue to discuss in a seminar. Is it lots of wealth, including natural and human resources, system of government, leadership on how things are organised and managed which accounts for success in nation-building? One speaker after another, drawn from the best brains across the globe, gave one opinion after another regarding what accounts for the failures or derailment of humanity.
From the management of capital, to the root causes of corrupt practices globally, hardly was any idea left out in an effort to find solutions to human failures, perplexities and instability. It is true to say that if an edifice is built on a wrong foundation then one day the whole structure would totter and fall. Many speakers said so, but not all agreed on what constituted the wrong foundation. It is true also to say that we see the world, not as it is, but as we are, as we are conditioned to see it. People do not see things the same way as others do!
Brain-Dominance theory featured dominantly in the seminar, with the stress that somewhere along the line human vanity brought about a derailment in the use of the resources of the brain; a lop-sidedness.
Precisely the summary was as follows: the brain is divided into two hemispheres: the right hemisphere dealing with intuitive perception, and the left one dealing with intellectual perception. People who are scripted deeply in the left-brain thinking will discover how totally inadequate that thinking is in solving problems which require a great deal of deep inner feeling and creativity.
But when a person has access to both the intuitive, creative, right-brain resources, as well as the analytical, intellectual left-brain resources, then the whole brain is working in synergy. But this is rarely the case. While intellectual perception should be a subordinate servant , led and guided by the intuitive faculty, a derailment took place. It is like a servant usurping the position of a master.
Thus with the intellectual faculty assigned a high throne, humanity placed itself in a “ boxed” position, depriving itself of the benefit of an unlimited scope of perception. Intellectual humanity is a myopic humanity, applying less than ten percent of the resources of the brain, held captive in a box. With pride and vanity humanity remains unaware of its loss, in terms of brain perceptive resources.
Catarrh is an uncomfortable condition in which the nose and throat are blocked, making it difficult to breathe properly and arising from an influenza. So, the condition of humanity is being compared to catarrh, arising from a derailment of creating a distortion in the application of vital resources meant for the perception of reality. In the opnion of many participants in the seminar held in Qatar, the situation of intellectual humanity should not be allowed to degenerate to the point of catharsis.
The intellectual catarrh is quite serious enough that allowing it to degenerate into a state of catharsis would be a serious crisis for humanity.
The basis of comparison between Qatar and Nigeria arose from the discovery and exploitation of oil and gas which, in the case of Qatar, have resulted in a high standard of living for the people. The Dukhan oil field, with an expected life of 40 years and the reserved of natural gas, provided enormous assets for Qatar. Nigeria, with similar natural windfall, has a different story, characterized by tearful agonies.
It is not the differences in the sizes and populations of the two countries which are issues of contention, but what accounts for the wide differences in the utilization of resources. The Qatar seminar placed emphasis on value-driven human engagements and aspirations, as arising from the fruits of the use of the inituitive resources of the mind. On the other hand, greed and corruption are usually the fruits of intellectual sagacity and calculations.
In Qatar, we soon learn that it is impossible to break the law without first breaking ourselves against the law. There, you never see any law enforcement agent carrying a gun in public or speaking in a rude and hectoring manner to anyone. There, you find that man’s greatest asset is the freedom to choose, provided that the choice rises from the spirit, via the intuitive perception. Wrong choices and actions usually arise where the intellect is not guided by the intuitive faculty.
In exploring the resources of human consciousness we find that all things are created twice: first, the mental one, then next, the physically visible one. If at the mental level what is being generated is value-driven and guided by a pure volition, the visible outcome would be of a noble nature. The Qatar seminar emphasized that proactive people are driven by value, selected and internalized for the good of humanity, now and in the distant future. But reactive people are driven by feelings and expectations of immediate booties and spoils to share. Myopia!
If you want to understand patriotism, study those who make sacrifices for others and for a better future. To produce the golden egg in nation-building, there must be emphasis on production capacity as an asset to invest in. In Qatar, there is rarely catarrh deliberately induced in a hidden agenda, to create some catharsis. By the fruits of their deeds, leaders can be recognized for who and what they are!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
National Dev: How History Counts
According to Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, the living dictionary, history is defined as all the things that happened in the past, especially the political, social or economic development of a nation. Also, the events that took place from the beginning and during the development of a place, activity, institution etc.
Education is also defined as the process of teaching and learning, usually at school, college or university. Nigerians need holistic history of Nigeria. Complete and acceptable history of Nigeria is a veritable tool for national unity and development of the Nigerian state. There is no doubt the British colonized Nigeria. The amalgamation was made possible in 1914 by Sir Lord Lugard through the assiduous effort of the British government. The Northerner and Southerner protectorates were stronger entities before 1914.
There were so many ethnic groups that existed before the amalgamation that took place in 1914. But today, the history of Nigeria stands on the three major tribes, the Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo; which ought not to be so. Every ethnic group is important to national unity and development The history of Nigeria is shallow to the mind of Nigerians. There were so many unrecorded events that took place before independence of Nigeria. And that would have helped to create awareness and enlightenment for Nigerians on the need for unity and development to be the watchword.
The famous groundnut pyramids in the Northern part, the cocoa boom in the SouthWest and the coal and palm oil In the South East in those days are not given prompt attention today. Pre-independent history of Nigeria must be refurbished for this generation of Nigerians to be abreast with the events of the past.
For history education in Nigeria to be a contributory agent to nation-building, the Federal Government of Nigeria should commission historians across the country to develop holistic and acceptable history of that country. Both oral and traditional history should be taken into serious cognizance for national development. A people without history will not know their past, and these will be a suspicion on mutual coexistence. It is obvious that history education is very important. Every ethnic group every dialect should be documented by the federal government
Distortion of history of the minorities in Nigeria is another major threat to national unity and development. Historians in the various institutions in the country should be empowered and mandated to develop national history document for the country. There is no complete history of Nigeria. And that is why urgent step is needed now for all embracing history of Nigeria.
There are some unidentified activities that existed in the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria without historical recognition. It is very unfortunate that many Nigerians depend on foreign histories. The Nigerian history space is dominated by foreign histories. And this is abnormal. Many Nigerians do not know the history of their communities. The history of 14th to 19th centuries German, Portuguese, Chinese, British, USA, Spanish, Indian, Italian and West Africans are on the finger tips of Nigerians.
The economic history is not elucidating or captivating enough to Nigerians. Social history of Nigeria is not popular amongst Nigerians. And that is why political history is being threatened in Nigeria because it is not widely accepted by all Nigerians.
There is need for Nigerians to have a gazette and comprehensive history of their country. The pre and post independent history of Nigeria should be made compulsory for all Nigerians. The collection of history across the nation by the federal government will be an avenue in building trust.
Nigerian, indeed, need their indigenous histories to be studied from primary to tertiary institutions in the country. Concise history of Nigeria by Nigerians will create strong bond of unity for national consciousness. It will also preserve cultural heritage of the peoples of Nigeria. Nigerians are in dire need of original history of every surviving entity in the country.
There is no existing ethnic group without a unique history. The problem is about documentation and evidence to prove their unwritten existence. History education in Nigeria will be a pivotal tool for national orientation geared towards cementing the fragile unity of the country.
The Federal Government of Nigeria should set up History Education Commission for the purpose of brainstorming on giving the Nigerian people a history of their country devoid of political, economic, social and cultural sentiments. National unity, peace and progress can be solidified based on history authorized by Nigerian historians. The teaching of foreign history in schools without Nigeria’s historical written histories will not do much in national life. Nigerians need to be abreast with the political, economic, social and cultural events of past centuries. Indeed, the federal government owes every one that duty of giving Nigerians their documented history.
Ogwuonuonu writes from Port Harcourt.
Frank Ogwuonuonu
