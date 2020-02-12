News
I Lost My Husband, Daughter In One Year -Farida Waziri
A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Farida Waziri, yesterday said that she lost her husband and daughter within one year when in service as the head of the commission but did not receive condolences from her predecessors.
She also said there were assassination attempts on her but was never deterred in the fight against graft.
The ex-EFCC chair said these in her speech during the public presentation of her memoir, “One Step Ahead-Life As A Spy, Detective And Anti-Graft Czar”, in Abuja.
She said, “Along the way, there were assassination attempts, face-off with cranks and officials in foreign lands, thrust and parry with criminals and personal tragedies of losing loved ones, particularly husband and daughter within one year for which my predecessors did not express their condolences.
“Lastly, my personal reason for the book. I had been so grossly maligned not many people knew who the real Farida Waziri is. Fabrications from malicious quarters had created a distorted perception of my persona.
“When you read One Step Ahead, it will be easy to see the lies of the past for what they are. I have no doubt that after reading the book, you will be able to separate facts from fiction and let go of those mythologies.
“So, here today, we are going to unveil the true picture of Farida Waziri.
“It is the story of a young girl’s journey through life, from being a Catholic girl to a Muslim; from being born of a Tiv family in Benue State to becoming a matriarch in Tangale family from Gombe; from a police officer who was the best recruit in 1967 to becoming Assistant Inspector General of Police, who also became a lawyer.
“Today, I am rendering my account by presenting my mosaic experience – as Special Branch operative, as pioneer head of the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), as a detective at CID, as commissioner of police, as former chair of EFCC, as wife of Nigeria’s ambassador to Turkey, and as a lawyer that sat through one of the stormy moments of this country and witnessed first-hand behind-the-scene parody of justice that was the aftermath of the so-called 1995 coup.
Outrage Over Identification, Autopsy Of Late Mechanic …Chima Was Butchered, Family, CSOs Insist
Strange findings and outrage greeted the release of the remains of late mechanic, Chima Ikwunado by the police for identification and autopsy, last Monday, even as family of the deceased and a cluster of civil society organizations (CSOs) said he was butchered.
The pathologist engaged by the Rivers State Police Command, Musa Stevens had stunned Chima’s family, members of the civil society, the media and other stakeholders when he disclosed that no previous autopsy was conducted on the late mechanic’s corpse, contrary to earlier claims by the police.
The Tide recalls that spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, at the wake of Chima Ikwunado’s death, had claimed he died of high blood sugar following an autopsy conducted on him by the police.
But the Pathologist of the Rivers State Police Command, Musa Stevens debunked that claim when he said that no incision or cut was seen on late Chima Ikwunado to show that a previous autopsy was done on the body.
Stevens disclosed this after the conclusion of a five-hour autopsy on the corpse of the mechanic at the mortuary of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), just as he assured the family and stakeholders that global best practices were followed, insisting that the autopsy result would reflect the true cause of Chima’s death.
According to him, “We have done both internal and external examination, and we have seen our pathological evidence that will help us to conclude the cause of death, which will be communicated through the right channel.
“We took some due samples that will be analyzed to confirm the findings under microscopic examination. The pictures taken during the autopsy and the autopsy report with the death certificate will be communicated through the right channel.
“We are hopeful that in less than 10 days, this report will be handed over,” the police pathologist stated.
However, the late Chima’s family expressed shock over the condition of his body when they went into the morgue to identify it, even as tempers flared as some stakeholders who were outside said there was no need for an autopsy because the cause of death was already known due to the multiple cuts and injuries on his corpse.
Father of the late mechanic, Kelvin Ikwunado, alleged that his son was murdered because his body was visibly mutilated.
Mr Ikwunado, who broke down in tears after seeing his son’s remains, said in Pidgin English, “See as them butcher Chima as them they take butcher meat. Inside Chima. see black blood whey they for him body just congest.
“The blood congest as them they torture him, no way for the blood to rush out unless like knife when them they take butcher him leg and hand,” he stated.
Similarly, a coalition of the civil society organizations (CSOs) in Rivers State said that an inspection of the corpse confirmed that he was tortured by the personnel of the E-Crack Team.
The Chairman of the Coalition of CSOs in Rivers State, Enefaa Georgewill, who was part of those that inspected the corpse of late Chima, described the alleged treatment meted out to late mechanic as inhuman, noting that the multiple injuries on his body shows that what happened to him was beyond torture.
“The kind of injuries we saw on Chima body show that what happened to him was not just torture. This is butchering. We can confirm that Chima was butchered to death. In fact, our opinion on this matter is that there is even no need for autopsy because we have already seen the cause of death.
“Let us put on record that when we identified Chima, there was no mark of any kind. What I mean by mark is in terms of any knife cut showing that there was previous autopsy.
“There was nothing, because if there was an autopsy, there would have been incisions, there would have been marks from a pathologist. So, we can say for free that there was no previous autopsy”, Georgewill stated.
Reacting, the family of late Chima Ikwunado said they were determined to fight for justice after seeing his corpse.
The cousin to late Chima, Mr. Obinna Ezirim, who spoke on behalf of other family members, said the late mechanic’s body was bent over with machete wounds, while his hands had visible handcuff marks.
He said, “The condition of Chima is too bad. They butchered Chima. Even if they rushed Chima to hospital, he cannot make it because they butchered him. All over his body was butchered. Chima cannot survive it. All I want is justice.
Meanwhile, the scheduled press conference on Monday by the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura on the issue was abruptly put off, according to spokesman of the Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni.
Omoni, said the news briefing would now hold when the result of the autopsy on the late mechanic’s body is out and when he receives report from the team investigating the matter.
Also speaking, the Pathologist engaged by late Chima’s family, Mr. Chukwuegbu, said only one result will be tendered by both pathologists, as it would be an abuse of the profession to tender two results in the same case except disagreements arise on possible cause of death between the pathologists.
He, however, added that he would authenticate the autopsy report before it would be made public.
Dennis Naku
Train 7 Construction, Installation To Be Executed Locally –NLNG
In an effort to deepen local content in the petroleum industry, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), has disclosed that the entire installation and construction works of its Train 7 project would be executed in Nigeria.
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NLNG, Mr Tony Attah, who made the disclosure at the ongoing Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja, said that the Train 7 project remains a massive project that would attract significant foreign direct investment into the country in the months ahead.
Attah, who was represented by the General Manager, Production, Mr. Adeleye Falade, said that the motivation to build and operate Train 7 was bolstered by the proven successes recorded by Nigeria LNG in its past 20 years of operation, adding that in its current state, the company had significantly reduced the environmental hazards arising from gas flaring.
He said, “The addition of Train 7 to our current six-train plant will add another eight million metric tonnes of LNG to the current sustained 22 million metric tonnes production capacity of our plant.
“That will keep Nigeria prominently on the list of the top seven suppliers of global LNG. This is an enviable position for an African country to achieve in the face of our evolving technological advancement which is managed by highly skilled Nigerian professionals of varying competencies.
“The very quick wins from Train 7 project for Nigeria are the creation of jobs for our teaming youths, netting up to 12,000 direct jobs at the construction phase as well as the associated skills acquisition through a deliberate effort at technology transfer.
“Riding on the back of a robust Nigerian content plan endorsed by the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), 55 per cent of the engineering activities for Train 7 will be carried out in-country and 55 per cent of all procurement for execution of the project will be undertaken by Nigerian vendors.
“100 per cent of the installations and construction will happen in Nigeria, and the entire project will attract huge foreign direct investment to the Nigerian economy. Other benefits include the emergence of upstream and other associated projects that will bolster our economy”, he explained.
Attah added that to date, the company had converted about 191.5bcm (billion standard cubic metres) or 6.8ch (trillion cubic feet) of Associated Gas (AG) to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs), thus, reducing gas flaring by upstream companies from over 60 per cent when it commenced operations to less than 20 per cent currently.
Northern Elders Expose Buhari’s Role In Ganduje, Sanusi Rift
Elders from the North have disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari on the raging feud between the Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.
The elders said Buhari was complacent over the misunderstanding between the governor and the emir, while the president’s alleged remarks that his interference in such disagreement had a constitutional limitation, was not reliable.
The elders under the aegis of Northern Elders Forum (NEF) were in Kano, yesterday, in an attempt to resolve the dispute.
Speaking in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa Service monitored in Kaduna, yesterday, spokesperson of NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed observed that there were several ways of resolving the dispute but for Mr. President to be aloof over the matter, was most unfortunate.
“We as elders from the North were the first to be in Kano so as to find ways of resolving the matter. While we were there, we suddenly heard that the president had set up his committee on the matter. We had gone far in this matter, but to our knowledge, the president’s committee had not started work”.
Asked whether they had tried to advise the president over the crisis, Ahmed said it was not possible because even the committee set up by the president was, allegedly snubbed by Buhari.
“He said he would not talk over the matter citing the Constitution “, the spokesman alleged.
However, the President’s aide, Malam Garba Shehu told the BBC Hausa Service in an interview that, “his boss knew and respect the constitutional limitations between his office and that of a governor, the reason why he did not interfere.”
But Ahmed insisted that there were many issues such as the raging Ganduje – Sanusi feud which Mr President could settle amicably without necessarily referring to the Constitution.
