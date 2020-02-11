News
Sub-NIPDs Immunizes 45,449 In Two Rivers LGAs
The just-concluded Sub-National Immunization Plus Days (Sub-NIPDs) which took place in Ahoada West and Obio/Akpor local government areas of Rivers State recorded success with 45,449 children immunized.
Making this known to The Tide, the state Immunization Officer, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board (RSPHCMB), Dr. Joseph Urang, said that at Ahoada West, a total of 30,669 children were immunized, while Obio/Akpor recorded 14,780.
A breakdown of the figures, according to Urang, shows that at Ahoada West, Mbiama Ward had 3,769, Emezi Ward (4,420), Patabo Ward (4,780), Joinkrama Ward (7,580), Odioke Ward (6,460), and Ebiriba Ward (3,660).
At Obio/Akpor, Ward 1 recorded 3,220; Ward 10, 2,640; Ward 11, 1,940; Ward 12, 1,420; Ward 13, 2,820; and Ward 14, 2,740.
It would be recalled that the sub-NIPDs were targeted at designated areas in which last year’s polio immunization recorded below 90 per cent coverage.
It was necessitated by the fact that some areas were not adequately covered during last year’s NIPDs.
The Tide gathered that the identified reasons for low coverage in affected areas include flooding, high human trafficking and logistical issues which made it impossible for immunization commodities to go round.
The exercise was targeted at children from 0-59 months.
He, however, urged parents and caregivers to embrace vaccination against polio and other health related diseases in order to alleviate the health burden of children in Rivers State.
Similarly, in the face of growing cancer cases in Rivers State, the state chapter of Civil Society Organization on Health has called on the state government to establish cancer treatment centres in the state.
Speaking in an exclusive interview, yesterday, Chairman of the organization, Mr. Dennis Otobo, said that the state needs the centres, going by its status in the comity of states in the country.
“Going by the position of Rivers State among states in Nigeria, we are overdue to have cancer treatment centres, especially considering the state government’s focus of the health of her people”, he said.
He added that “taking all our cancer patients to Ibadan or other neighbouring states does not tell well of our health services, no matter how we look at it.
“Government should establish cancer treatment centres in the state, at least, one hub treatment centre in each local government area”, he said.
According to him, for now, about 99 per cent of treatments of cancer services are provided by donor agencies and taking patients outside the state for treatment requires a lot of fund, which was mostly not available.
“If the government can provide cancer treatment centres in the state, it will not only lessen the impact of the ailment in the state, but will also alleviate the suffering of patients who are unable to afford going for treatment outside the state”, Otobo said.
Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Reproductive Health, Rivers State Ministry of Health (RSMOH), Dr. Iroro Smith said the state currently has mammographic machine at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH).
“The machine is used to diagnose breast cancer, while the University of Port Harcourt has a cancer treatment centre, but it’s not enough for the state”, she said.
She, however, noted that the establishment of cancer treatment centres will go a long way to check the incidence of cancer cases in the state.
News
Late Aguma’s Family Holds 10th Memorial Thanksgiving Service
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, yesterday, joined other family friends and well-wishers for the 10th Memorial Thanksgiving Service in honour of late Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma.
The thanksgiving service, which took place at the Covenant Chapel, Orogbum in Port Harcourt, attracted members of the National Assembly, Rivers State Executive Council, the Rivers State House of Assembly, local government council chairmen, clergy and prominent politicians.
Speaking during the service, the former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Igo Aguma said that the family was overwhelmed by the show of love exhibited by Rivers people over the years.
He said that the Aguma family still missed their father and brother, but they are still staying strong because of them.
Aguma said that before his death, the late Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma instructed the family to continue to celebrate his life long after he is gone.
In a sermon, Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo said that the late Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma made worthy contributions to the development of the society.
He urged the family to always place their hope in God for his sustenance and blessings.
The memorial thanksgiving service witnessed the rendition of special hymns and prayers.
News
Don’t Rely On Govt For Jobs, FG Tells Unemployed Graduates
The Federal Government has advised unemployed graduates who are seeking government jobs to look elsewhere, saying there are more sustainable lucrative ventures outside their focus.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said this during a Town Hall Meeting on Popularisation of Blue/Green Collar Jobs among Graduates of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, which was held in Benin, Edo State, yesterday.
A statement signed by the Deputy Director/Head of Press at the ministry, Charles Akpan, said the minister, who was represented at the event by the Director, Special Duties and Projects Department in the ministry, Martina Nwordu, reminded the youths that the wealthiest youths in the world at present were not government employees.
The statement said, “The minister also urged Nigerian youths to invest their talent in other job sectors, as the richest youth of the world, aged between 21 and 31 years, are not employees of government but smart entrepreneurs who distinguished themselves in creative skills in various areas.
“The minister disclosed that the purpose of the meeting, which held concurrently in four other geo-political zones of the federation, was to sensitise representatives of key stakeholders in graduate employment on the benefits of blue/green-collar jobs as an alternative response to the challenges of graduate unemployment.”
The statement added that the minister said the meeting was part of the activities in the Graduate Employability Enhancement Scheme, which was an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on how to break the resilience of high unemployment rate in the country.
While urging the unemployed graduates, parents, career counsellors, students of tertiary institutions to embrace the profitable opportunities offered by jobs outside government offices, Ngige said such opportunities had the capacity to give high income, self-dignity and esteemed self-worth.
News
IPOB Alleges Police Threat Against Guests At Kanu’s Parents’ Burial
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the police was making threats against guests who plan to attend the burial of the parents of its leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu.
Kanu will on Friday, February 14, bury his parents, Eze Israel Kanu and Lolo Sally Mmeme Kanu, both of whom died sometime last year.
Though there have been no news of Kanu attending the burial, IPOB has raised the alarm over threats by the police through the state police commissioner, against people who plan to attend the burial.
A release by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, which was made available to newsmen, in Awka, the Anambra State capital, stated that, “It is now crystal clear to the public that CP Okon supposedly in charge of Abia Police Command in Umuahia, Abia State wants to use the name of our most revered leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and indomitable IPOB worldwide to be noticed.
“Such despicable and downright condemnable utterance can only obtain in Biafraland where socio-cultural and political leadership are in the hands of unrepentant traitors.
“Will a commissioner of police make such a ridiculous statement in the Sharia North? Not even during the burial ceremony of countless murderous Fulani terrorists in the North did any police commissioner find it worthy to warn mourners not to attend a funeral service.
“In the sad history of Nigeria, never has there been an edict or warning issued against those mourning the passing of loved ones, only now in Abia State.”
IPOB further warned that should a shot be fired in Afaraukwu community within the period of the burial, it would make the masterminds regret their actions, while adding that it would not be cowed into failing to attend the burial of their leader’s parents.
Trending
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Lulu-Briggs: Abonnema Monarch Inaugurates Conciliatory Committee
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Monarch Hails Wike Over Commissioner’s Appointment
-
News4 days ago
Why INEC De-Registered 74 Political Parties, Left 18 …Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Gov Polls …To Create More 30, 027 Polling Units
-
Politics5 days ago
NASS: Ekweremadu Scores Self, Rep High
-
Politics5 days ago
APC Enugu Crisis: Party Chieftain Disowns Third Faction
-
Politics5 days ago
Oshiomhole Not Obaseki Has Killer Squad, Shaibu Replies Edo Lawmakers
-
Politics5 days ago
Insecurity: Atiku Hits Back At Buhari Over Comment On Boko Haram Victims
-
Politics5 days ago
Badaru Swears In New Head Of Service, 12 Perm Secs