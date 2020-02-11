Sub-NIPDs Immunizes 45,449 In Two Rivers LGAs

The just-concluded Sub-National Immunization Plus Days (Sub-NIPDs) which took place in Ahoada West and Obio/Akpor local government areas of Rivers State recorded success with 45,449 children immunized.

Making this known to The Tide, the state Immunization Officer, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board (RSPHCMB), Dr. Joseph Urang, said that at Ahoada West, a total of 30,669 children were immunized, while Obio/Akpor recorded 14,780.

A breakdown of the figures, according to Urang, shows that at Ahoada West, Mbiama Ward had 3,769, Emezi Ward (4,420), Patabo Ward (4,780), Joinkrama Ward (7,580), Odioke Ward (6,460), and Ebiriba Ward (3,660).

At Obio/Akpor, Ward 1 recorded 3,220; Ward 10, 2,640; Ward 11, 1,940; Ward 12, 1,420; Ward 13, 2,820; and Ward 14, 2,740.

It would be recalled that the sub-NIPDs were targeted at designated areas in which last year’s polio immunization recorded below 90 per cent coverage.

It was necessitated by the fact that some areas were not adequately covered during last year’s NIPDs.

The Tide gathered that the identified reasons for low coverage in affected areas include flooding, high human trafficking and logistical issues which made it impossible for immunization commodities to go round.

The exercise was targeted at children from 0-59 months.

He, however, urged parents and caregivers to embrace vaccination against polio and other health related diseases in order to alleviate the health burden of children in Rivers State.

Similarly, in the face of growing cancer cases in Rivers State, the state chapter of Civil Society Organization on Health has called on the state government to establish cancer treatment centres in the state.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, yesterday, Chairman of the organization, Mr. Dennis Otobo, said that the state needs the centres, going by its status in the comity of states in the country.

“Going by the position of Rivers State among states in Nigeria, we are overdue to have cancer treatment centres, especially considering the state government’s focus of the health of her people”, he said.

He added that “taking all our cancer patients to Ibadan or other neighbouring states does not tell well of our health services, no matter how we look at it.

“Government should establish cancer treatment centres in the state, at least, one hub treatment centre in each local government area”, he said.

According to him, for now, about 99 per cent of treatments of cancer services are provided by donor agencies and taking patients outside the state for treatment requires a lot of fund, which was mostly not available.

“If the government can provide cancer treatment centres in the state, it will not only lessen the impact of the ailment in the state, but will also alleviate the suffering of patients who are unable to afford going for treatment outside the state”, Otobo said.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Reproductive Health, Rivers State Ministry of Health (RSMOH), Dr. Iroro Smith said the state currently has mammographic machine at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH).

“The machine is used to diagnose breast cancer, while the University of Port Harcourt has a cancer treatment centre, but it’s not enough for the state”, she said.

She, however, noted that the establishment of cancer treatment centres will go a long way to check the incidence of cancer cases in the state.