Health
HOW TO TRANSFORM SKINNY FAT TO FIT
If you are reading this post, you may be wondering if going from skinny fat to fit is an achievable feat. It is possible that you have come across a lot of testimonies from people that claimed that they have achieved this seemingly unattainable feat. However, any you may feel skepticism is understandable when you consider that you probably haven’t actually met anyone who has had success in this area yourself.
The truth is that you want to believe these stories because you desire to experience this transformation in your own body. Well, the good news is that it is totally achievable and the better news is that it is actually quite easy to achieve.
In this post, we will take you through some tips that will help you move from skinny fat to fit.
THE CONCEPT OF SKINNY FAT
The truth is that without proper understanding you may think that you have skinny fat when you don’t. This lack of knowledge may make you feel like the tips that will be provided below are not working. Hence, we have decided to help you first understand what skinny fat is.
When a person has a high percentage of fat in his body and still looks skinny when wearing clothes, the person is said to have skinny fat. Some features you will see with this person are a gut that is paunchy and in a few instances the person may even have what are commonly called man boobs.
You know that this person does not fall into the fat or obese category yet you cannot say that his body is fit. He often appears thin but has extra layers of fat in his body.
WHERE DOES SKINNY FAT COME FROM?
The best way to identify if a person has skinny fat or not is when they are without clothes. This is because it is difficult to tell when they are clothed. Click this link for a cool way to improve your body weight.
The major reason why people tend to have skinny fat is that they have terrible nutrition and exercise habits. A lot of people just go for cardio exercises whenever they feel like shedding off weight. They also perform these exercises alongside cutting down the number of calories they consume. As if that is not enough, they include fat-shredding supplements that are ineffective to the list.
The result of these combinations is often skinny fat. Though they have successfully shed some weight, they are deficient in calories.
TIPS TO GETTING RID OF SKINNY FAT
Here are a few tips that will help you get rid of skinny fat:
- BEST EXERCISING ROUTINES: If you have been hitting the gym a lot, it is ok to go for heavy-lifting. However, if this is your first time in the gym or you have been off weight lifting for a while, you should not start off like this. Start with movement routines then add weight lifting as time goes on.
- TAKE YOUR DIET SERIOUSLY: There is more to shedding skinny fat than exercise. Your diet also plays a crucial role in the equation. Cut down on calorie intake and eat a little over 1g of protein per weight pound. Consume about 0.45g of fat per weight pound. Compensate for calorie deficiencies by eating 10 g of fiber for every 1,000 calories consumed.
In conclusion, you will need to give yourself between 3 to 6 months to successfully get rid of that skinny fat.
Health
‘One-Third Of Cancer Deaths Are Avoidable’
Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has said that one -third of cancer deaths can be avoided through education and addressing the known modified risk factors.
Tallen said this during a World Cancer Day sensitisation walk organised by Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI) Foundation, BFA Food and Health Limited and Beauty For Ashes in Abuja yesterday.
The theme of this year’s day is “I am and I will’. The theme acknowledges that we all have the capacity to address the cancer burden, reduce the risk factors and over barriers to early diagnosis including treatment and palliative care.
Tallen, who was represented by the Deputy Director of Child Development Department from the Ministry, Mr Ali Madugu, said one of the major challenges facing the achievement of a healthy nation was the scourge of cancer.
“While cancer continues to tax the capacities of nations, communities and households, the most vulnerable of these groups is no doubt the women.
“Women are acknowledged as primary provider of healthcare for their families, their communities and societies and are likely to continue taking care of day and household needs even when they are sick.
“Yet many women are at a disadvantage when it comes to accessing information about cancer prevention, access to treatment and rehabilitation,” she said.
Health
Good Health: Benefits Of Ginger, Garlic And Honey
Garlic and ginger are two of the most common kitchen spices used in a variety of dishes. They are also most commonly used as a medicine to treat a variety of illnesses like the common cold and sore throat. But, what happens when these two magical ingredients are combined with honey and warm water. Lets find out in this article.
Since ages, ginger, garlic and honey with warm water mixture have been used around the world for treating various acute respiratory infection and several other health problems.
(1) Cures infection
(2) Curbs common cold and flu.
Ginger possesses bioactive compounds like gingerols and shogaols, which exhibit anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help manage and reduces the severity of sore throat. It inhibits certain microorganisms like streptococcus mutans, candida albicans, and Enterococcus faecalis
(3) Relieves digestive problems
The combination of ginger, garlic and honey can bring relief from all your digestive problems including stomach indigestion, heart bum, stomach pain, bloating and gas.
Drinking this mixture before food will help aid stomach problems.
(4) Aids weight loss
(5) Improves heart health
(6) Reduces Atshma symptoms
(7) Boosts Immunity
(8) Prevents cancer.
How to prepare this mixture
Ingredients
20 cloves of garlic
2 ginger roots
200 ml water
4 tbsp honey
Method
Crush the garlic cloves and grate the ginger.
Add ginger and garlic in lukewarm water.
Put the mixture in a blender and blend it well.
Pour the mixture in a glass jar and drink it.
(Contributed by Azenye Nworgu)
Health
World Leprosy Day: Over 200 Samples Ready For Diagnosis
As part of events marking this year’s World Leprosy Day (WLD), which was commemorated last Sunday across the globe, the Rivers State Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer, and Leprosy (TBL) Control Programme has taken samples of over 200 suspected cases of leprosy in the State.
Making this known in an exclusive interview, the TBL Control Programme Manager, Dr Victor Oris-Onyiri, said the samples were got from Elelenwo, where sensitisation on leprosy was carried out as part of events marking the 2020 WLD.
According to him, all the samples will be diagnosed and those found positive will be placed on treatment immediately.
Dr Oris-Onyiri explained that the sensitisation activity carried out in Elelenwo last Monday, tagged “Community Skin Camp”, was an “opportunity for us to invite members of the community to assemble at the Town Hall, where we carried out massive sensitisation exercise”.
According to him, “so many people were excited about the programme and so the turnout was huge”, adding that “the samples taken are presumptive cases that we think are leprosy. We will examine them, and diagnosis will be made by experts”.
He stated further that the exercise was in accordance with the policy of the TBL control programme early case finding/detection.
“It is important that we find these cases early. If we find them early, they are not going to develop the features that are commonly seen, such as upper amputation of digits”, he said.
The TBL program Manager continued that signs of Leprosy infection include hypo-pigmented skin patch, or lighter skin patch, which often looks like eczema.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Trending
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Lulu-Briggs: Abonnema Monarch Inaugurates Conciliatory Committee
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Monarch Hails Wike Over Commissioner’s Appointment
-
News4 days ago
Why INEC De-Registered 74 Political Parties, Left 18 …Fixes Dates For Edo, Ondo Gov Polls …To Create More 30, 027 Polling Units
-
Politics5 days ago
NASS: Ekweremadu Scores Self, Rep High
-
Politics5 days ago
APC Enugu Crisis: Party Chieftain Disowns Third Faction
-
Politics5 days ago
Oshiomhole Not Obaseki Has Killer Squad, Shaibu Replies Edo Lawmakers
-
Politics5 days ago
Insecurity: Atiku Hits Back At Buhari Over Comment On Boko Haram Victims
-
Politics5 days ago
Badaru Swears In New Head Of Service, 12 Perm Secs