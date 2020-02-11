HOW TO TRANSFORM SKINNY FAT TO FIT

If you are reading this post, you may be wondering if going from skinny fat to fit is an achievable feat. It is possible that you have come across a lot of testimonies from people that claimed that they have achieved this seemingly unattainable feat. However, any you may feel skepticism is understandable when you consider that you probably haven’t actually met anyone who has had success in this area yourself.

The truth is that you want to believe these stories because you desire to experience this transformation in your own body. Well, the good news is that it is totally achievable and the better news is that it is actually quite easy to achieve.

In this post, we will take you through some tips that will help you move from skinny fat to fit.

THE CONCEPT OF SKINNY FAT

The truth is that without proper understanding you may think that you have skinny fat when you don’t. This lack of knowledge may make you feel like the tips that will be provided below are not working. Hence, we have decided to help you first understand what skinny fat is.

When a person has a high percentage of fat in his body and still looks skinny when wearing clothes, the person is said to have skinny fat. Some features you will see with this person are a gut that is paunchy and in a few instances the person may even have what are commonly called man boobs.

You know that this person does not fall into the fat or obese category yet you cannot say that his body is fit. He often appears thin but has extra layers of fat in his body.

WHERE DOES SKINNY FAT COME FROM?

The best way to identify if a person has skinny fat or not is when they are without clothes. This is because it is difficult to tell when they are clothed.

The major reason why people tend to have skinny fat is that they have terrible nutrition and exercise habits. A lot of people just go for cardio exercises whenever they feel like shedding off weight. They also perform these exercises alongside cutting down the number of calories they consume. As if that is not enough, they include fat-shredding supplements that are ineffective to the list.

The result of these combinations is often skinny fat. Though they have successfully shed some weight, they are deficient in calories.

TIPS TO GETTING RID OF SKINNY FAT

Here are a few tips that will help you get rid of skinny fat:

BEST EXERCISING ROUTINES: If you have been hitting the gym a lot, it is ok to go for heavy-lifting. However, if this is your first time in the gym or you have been off weight lifting for a while, you should not start off like this. Start with movement routines then add weight lifting as time goes on.

TAKE YOUR DIET SERIOUSLY: There is more to shedding skinny fat than exercise. Your diet also plays a crucial role in the equation. Cut down on calorie intake and eat a little over 1g of protein per weight pound. Consume about 0.45g of fat per weight pound. Compensate for calorie deficiencies by eating 10 g of fiber for every 1,000 calories consumed.

In conclusion, you will need to give yourself between 3 to 6 months to successfully get rid of that skinny fat.