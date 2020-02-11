FG To Review National Policy On Climate Change

The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, says the Federal Government is reviewing the National Policy on Climate Change in order to fulfill the country’s Paris Agreement obligation.

Abubakar made the disclosure at the opening session of a two-day South West Regional Sensitisation Workshop on Climate Change held in Lagos.

He said that the Federal Government was advancing policies and initiatives aimed at addressing significant challenges occasioned by climate change.

According to him, the initiatives included proactive measures to revive Lake Chad; increasing forest cover, deployment of smart renewable energy solution, reverse desertification and land degradation, promote awareness campaigns and youth engagement in climate governance.

“The Federal Government has also developed a Sectoral Action Plan (SAP) for the implementation and fulfillment of our country’s obligation under the Paris Agreement and goals of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

“We have also embraced issuance of Green Bond to raise finance for implementation of green projects and have received support from the Green Climate Fund to review the National Adaptation Plans and Technology Needs Assessment,” he said.

The minister said that the government would not relent in creating more awareness on climate change through sensitisation activities in the six zones in the country.

He, however, condemned the open burning of confiscated goods by some government agencies, saying the trend contributes to the effect of climate change in Nigeria.

“Open burning of confiscated goods has been the practice of NDLEA, Customs, and other government agencies and I must say, it is not the best way.

“Whatever they are burning, there are items that can be recycled and converted to materials that can be useful.

“We need to find other ways to dispose these goods for the safety of the environment,” he said.

In his presentation, Dr Yerima Tarfa, the Director, Department of Climate Change, said Nigeria must devise new ways to tackle environmental challenges especially in the five sectors contained in the NDC.

The sectors include Agriculture, Transportation, Oil and Gas as well as Power and Industry.

He said that: “We are emitting a lot of carbon dioxide through agricultural practices, so we have to find a way of engaging in environmental friendly and planet smart agriculture.

“The transportation sector is a major contributor to greenhouse gases because of the combustion that emits from the vehicles on the road.

“The world is now moving to electric cars as a way of reducing the effect on climate change.

“We have also realised that waste sector is also one of the major contributor to the emission of greenhouse gases and we reviewing our NDC to include the sector”.

Tarfa noted that tackling climate change required the efforts of religious bodies, non-governmental organisations, manufacturers, and individuals.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tunji Bello reiterated the state’s commitment toward addressing climate change challenges through collaboration with stakeholders.

Bello, who was represented by Mr Michael Bankole, said the collaboration was pertinent to delivering on Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution on reduction of climate change.

“It is no longer news that the impact of climate change is experienced all over the world.

“Protecting the environment and addressing climate change is our collective responsibility.

“Therefore, I urge all stakeholders to work closely so as to fulfill the promise of creating a sustainable environment for our future,” he said.