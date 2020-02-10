We Won’t Keep Quiet Until Nigerians Are Secure, CAN Tells FG

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advised all his political associates seeking the post of governor come 2023 to seek the support of Rivers people, because he would not impose any candidate as governor of the state.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by the leaders and people of Oyigbo Local Government Area, last Saturday at Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said all those hoping on him would be disappointed.

Wike said: “I am not going to impose anyone on Rivers State as the next governor. Anyone who wants to be governor of Rivers State in 2023 should go and try.

“All those hoping on me, I want to disappoint you. I am an experienced politician, I have seen it all. There is nobody that you will make a governor that will remain loyal to you.”

Wike added that all ethnic nationalities of Rivers State have the right to vie for the governorship of Rivers State, noting that Oyigbo people should not be intimidated by any other ethnic group.

The governor said: “Nobody gives power. You have to break the hand holding the power to collect it. Everyone is equal in this state. You need other people to be governor.

“The next governor of Rivers State will not emerge on the basis of ethnic nationality. The next governor will be someone who can carry everyone along.”

Speaking further, Wike said that there would be no automatic ticket for any local government chairman for second term, adding that the emergence of any local government chairman for second term would be on the strength of his performance and acceptance.

The governor added that the emerging local government council leaders must accommodate women.

Wike announced that his administration would dualise the Oyigbo-Afam road as a major encouragement to Oyigbo people to defend their votes in subsequent elections, stressing that his administration would construct a general hospital in Oyigbo to improve access to quality healthcare in the area.

He also announced N50million endowment fund for the daughter of a PDP agent killed by soldiers during the 2019 general election.

Earlier in his remarks, Eze Mike Nwaji, who spoke on behalf of Oyigbo people, praised the Rivers State governor for his projects in the area.

He urged the Rivers State governor to dualise the Oyigbo-Afam road to improve the economy of the area, and also called on the governor to develop a hospital for the health needs of the people.

Chris Oluoh