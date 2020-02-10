News
We Won’t Keep Quiet Until Nigerians Are Secure, CAN Tells FG
President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Olasupo Ayokunle, has said that the body would not keep quiet against the killings of Christians in the country until such wicked acts stop.
According to him, the Federal Government needs to rise up to its responsibility of providing adequate security to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country.
Ayokunle spoke at the 12th annual lecture and awards of the Bible Society of Nigeria in Lagos, yesterday.
He said but for the sustained pressure of the association on government, recent moves by the state to address insecurity would have not been made possible.
He said, “The government must rise up to its responsibilities. All our money is with the government, the entire commonwealth of the nation. So, they have the duty to make sure that they provide security. I will not keep quiet until I see that this is done.
“To overcome insurgency, there is the need for the words of God to be in the hand of every Nigerian. The fact that not everybody has the knowledge of God is the reason the country is battling with insurgency.”
He said if the youth were equipped with the word of God, it would minister to their hearts.
Speaking on the topic, ‘Curbing Communal Conflicts and Terrorism for Sustainable National Growth and Development’, guest speaker and Chief Executive Officer, Halogen Group, Mr Wale Olaoye, said despite repeated commitments of successive governments to tackling the nation’s perennial development and security challenges, the country was appearing to be an unsustainable nation.
He said, “Sustainability suggests that, as a nation, we have the ability to exist and coexist despite conflict and terror.
“It demands of us to maintain change, a balanced environment, in which the exploitation of resources, the direction of investments, the orientation of technological development and institutional change and future potential to meet our needs and aspirations.”
Olaoye said to attain those, the country would require the pursuit of a common ideal, as available resources must not be depleted faster than resources are naturally generated.
At the event, the BSN presented awards to the CAN president, Founder, Centre for Value in Leadership, Prof Pat Utomi; Chairman, GTBank Plc, Mrs. Osaretin Demuren; and General Manager, Avein Offshore Limited, Joseph Duntoye.
News
FG To Begin Mechanised Farming In 632 LGAs
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, has stated that the ministry would begin agricultural mechanization programme in 632 local government areas in the country.
The policy, he stated, would ensure that Nigeria achieved food security, job creation and economic growth.
The minister made this known when he received the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, in his office in Abuja.
Nanono explained that the initiative is expected to involve a full technology package transfer that would cover all stages, from agricultural production to industrial processing and marketing.
The minister told the governor that the programme would cover 632 LGAs across the country, adding that each of them would be fully equipped with administration and information technology workshop.
He said, “Each LGAs will have service centres and each centres will have a brand new tractor fully equipped with the admin and IT workshop.
“There would also be stores for seeds, fertilizer and excess produce. With these, we will link farmers up with processing industries especially clusters at the local government producing the same thing will be provided with processing plants.”
The minister, who said that the mechanization services would be driven by the people in the local government areas, encouraged individuals and groups to come up with proposals of how to manage the service centres.
He added that the Federal Government would guarantee the facilities.
Nanono pledged that the Federal Government will partner with Benue Government, adding that the government is looking at boosting the production of soya beans.
‘’On the issue of soya beans production, we are taking a critical look into this area as a means of boosting food production and creating employment. We have enormous market potential for soya beans in China’,” he said.
In his remarks, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom assured the minister of the state’s commitment to partner with the ministry.
He said ‘’If you ask me, Nigeria’s major challenge is not the security problem alone, but unemployment and agriculture remains the one sector that has the capacity for creating jobs, and wealth for the teeming jobless youths.
News
RSG Approves Sale Of Abandoned Stock Exchange Building
The Rivers State Executive Council, yesterday evening approved the public sale of the abandoned 17-storey Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) building near Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.
The State Executive Council meeting presided over by Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, reached the decision following reports that criminal elements have taken over the facility acquired by the Rivers State Government.
Addressing journalists, yesterday, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said the Rivers State Government decided to acquire the building because construction work on it was abandoned in 2012 due to lack of fund.
He said the structure has become a hideout for criminals in that part of the state capital.
Nsirim said the Rivers State Executive Council approved that the 17-storey building, which has provision for four lifts, be placed on public sale.
He explained that council also approved that advertisements be placed in the media to invite prospective buyers.
News
Seek Rivers People’s Support If You Want To Be Gov, Wike Insists
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advised all his political associates seeking the post of governor come 2023 to seek the support of Rivers people, because he would not impose any candidate as governor of the state.
Speaking during a solidarity visit by the leaders and people of Oyigbo Local Government Area, last Saturday at Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said all those hoping on him would be disappointed.
Wike said: “I am not going to impose anyone on Rivers State as the next governor. Anyone who wants to be governor of Rivers State in 2023 should go and try.
“All those hoping on me, I want to disappoint you. I am an experienced politician, I have seen it all. There is nobody that you will make a governor that will remain loyal to you.”
Wike added that all ethnic nationalities of Rivers State have the right to vie for the governorship of Rivers State, noting that Oyigbo people should not be intimidated by any other ethnic group.
The governor said: “Nobody gives power. You have to break the hand holding the power to collect it. Everyone is equal in this state. You need other people to be governor.
“The next governor of Rivers State will not emerge on the basis of ethnic nationality. The next governor will be someone who can carry everyone along.”
Speaking further, Wike said that there would be no automatic ticket for any local government chairman for second term, adding that the emergence of any local government chairman for second term would be on the strength of his performance and acceptance.
The governor added that the emerging local government council leaders must accommodate women.
Wike announced that his administration would dualise the Oyigbo-Afam road as a major encouragement to Oyigbo people to defend their votes in subsequent elections, stressing that his administration would construct a general hospital in Oyigbo to improve access to quality healthcare in the area.
He also announced N50million endowment fund for the daughter of a PDP agent killed by soldiers during the 2019 general election.
Earlier in his remarks, Eze Mike Nwaji, who spoke on behalf of Oyigbo people, praised the Rivers State governor for his projects in the area.
He urged the Rivers State governor to dualise the Oyigbo-Afam road to improve the economy of the area, and also called on the governor to develop a hospital for the health needs of the people.
Chris Oluoh
