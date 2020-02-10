Opinion
Pedagogists And Andragogists
With further inquiries coming from readers of previous articles on teachers and professionalism, here are some hints that may address the questions of such readers. The task or career of teaching needs to be separated from the profession of educating. Similarly the task or calling of educating falls into two categories, namely: Pedagogy and andragogy. One takes place in a formal, institutionalized setting, while the other is not restricted to time, place or regulational rigours or structures. Personal experiencing is quite vital.
An educator is either a pedagogist or an andragogist, or both in many cases. A pedagogist is a trained professional not only in the skills but also the calling of ennobling the status of humans in organized classroom setting. Subject matter merely serves as the peg and starting point in the actualisation of this task. The process is a task because it involves the application of definite rules of engagement. Such rules of engagement are embodied in the professional training package.
Amdragogy is a less restrictive means of bringing about the same goal of ennoblement of the status of humans via the instruments of personal experiencing and interactions. The philosophy of andragogy has a slogan of “each one, teach one”. This slogan also stipulates a definite condition namely; educate or teach via the instrumentality of exemplary conduct and character. Truly, example is better than precepts. Apprenticeship is included.
Going by the 4 pillars which serve as the goals of the United Nations Organisation: Development, Equal Rights, Peace and Security, mission statement becomes available for pedagotists and andragogists. With regards to the 1st Pillar of development, first item in the mission statement is “To dispel darkness in a cleansing process and strengthen the light in an upbuilding process”.
Whether or not humanity is addressing this task effectively and earnestly, it remains true that development is a cleansing and upbuilding process. Not many of those who engage in politics, teaching and the task of development are well acquainted with this mission statement of cleansing and upbuilding component. The task of human upbuilding entails kindling some light where there is darkness, and strengthening the light by identifying and enhancing what is noble in humans. Obviously there’s nobility in humanity!
In this upbuilding sense, the pedagogists and the andragogists are regarded as physicians whose duty it is to identify and build upon what is good in humans. Neither are they meant to tear and destroy but transform and reform those who succumb to darkness. Thus the task of human upbuilding and development, including transformation of wrong desires, demands deep spiritual understanding. Those who are not called and groomed for such noble undertaking would hardly be in a position to discharge such task effectively. Those who dabble into such duty for the purpose of earning a living achieve but quite a little.
Such human upbuilding and developmental tasks involving pedagogy and andragogy include education, journalism, politics and such other activities which seek to transform and build up human personality and character. A technical or professional term for such activity is “Conscientisation”. Thus there can be no genuine development or education without conscientisation which Paulo Freire (1970) defined as concern for human values and ennoblement.
From the perspective of education, the goal of conscientisation can be addressed in the formal, informal and nonformal settings. For the success of such venture, there are 4 pillars that must feature, namely: skill acquisition, cultivation of human values, social adjustments and physical fitness. Therefore, an all-round education covers technical, aesthetics, social and biological aspects. Without an educator being groomed in these skills, a teacher is merely an amateur, trying to earn a living.
For the journalist serving as an agent of change, it is not enough to “inform, educate, entertain and conscientise”; there is a need also to be groomed in the ideals and requirements of such profession. For the pedagogist, subject matter serves as the peg for his task, but for the journalist, news event serves as his peg for social transformation. To be an effective agent of change, the task of journalism is not to report that a man was bitten by a dog, but to use such event to do as much enlightenment as professional skill can delve into.
Obviously, involvement in politics is involvement in the task of social change and conscientisation of the human population. What we find more common is a situation whereby politics becomes a scramble of who gets what in a society. Thus, from this angle the politician, without being called an audragogist, still remains an agent of change. The large-scale influence of politics on everybody makes it imperative that those engaged in it should have some serious grooming and orientation.
A situation where money, influence peddling and sponsorship by god-fathers are the means of coming to limelight, can rarely bring the best people into politics. Moreover that field of activity has become so tainted that decent persons avoid going into it. It has become necessary at this stage that the image of politics as a gangsterist engagement should be changed to what it really should be. The task of social transformation is a noble one, meant for people of noble character.
Since politics is an upbuilding task, activities involved therein cannot be that of sharing booties, loots or national cake, but that of social impact through the instrumentality of exemplary character. Rather than precepts, preachment and display of power and wealth, let politicians and clergymen and women be seen as the andragogists that they truly are. Let them make social impact via exemplary character. We need positive change now. A transformation!
Agriculture, Alternate Economic Hub
In the face of current economic challenges in the country, there have been calls among stakeholders for the diversification of the economy from its oil-based monolithic status.
Since the discovery of oil in Nigeria in 1956 and the oil boom in the 1970s, oil has dominated the economy of the country. Nigeria presently operates a monolithic economy with over 95 per cent dependence on oil. Oil accounts for more than 90 per cent of the country’s export, 25 per cent of Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and 80 per cent of government total revenues.
Consequently, this has led to substantial instability in the country’s economy, a concurrent decline in other economic sectors, and the collapse of infrastructure and social services.
Worthy of attention is the fact that oil is gradually losing its relevance as the major driver of the economy globally due to discoveries like solar energy and other alternative energy sources for vehicles and various uses. Solar energy, for instance, evolves to become one of the most cost effective and efficient sources of energy.
These developments have affected the prices of oil in the international market. The U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) has predicted that between now and 2022, solar energy and other renewables will account for the majority of new power.
Before the discovery of oil, Nigeria’s major economic earnings was agriculture, but the advent of oil led to the neglect of the obvious potentials in agriculture. Agriculture has suffered from years of mismanagement, inconsistent and poorly conceived government policies, and lack of basic infrastructure. Still, the sector forms about 42 per cent GDP and two thirds of employment.
Agriculture provides a significant fraction (approximately 10%) of non-oil growth. Poultry and cocoa are just two areas where production is not keeping pace with domestic or international demand. Fishery also has great potentials but is poorly managed.
It is no secret that Nigeria is blessed with arable land and resources for agriculture and there is no tropical agricultural crop known to man that cannot be grown in Nigeria.
Agricultural development, in order to be enhanced, should be based on the concept of comparative advantage of the North, South, East.
The North occupies 70 per cent of Nigeria’s land mass, giving it a comparative advantage in terms of agriculture, raw materials and livestock . A large chunk of the North is arable and supportive of year – round food production. With a transition from subsistence to mechanized agriculture, northern Nigeria alone can produce enough food to feed the whole of Africa.
The South is blessed with abundant water resources, adequate rainfall, numerous rivers and ponds to enhance aquaculture. Aquaculture has been the world’s fastest growing food production sector for nearly two decades. The contribution of fish farming and fisheries to the nation’s economy is very significant in terms of employment, income generation, poverty alleviation, foreign exchange earnings and provision of raw materials for animal feed industry.
The Eastern part of the country is also not left out as it is a major source of palm oil production. In the 1950s, Nigeria held centre stage as one of the largest producers and exporters of palm oil, accounting for more than four per cent of the country’s independence from British colonial rule in 1960. Palm oil contributed 82 per cent of national export revenue.
Having considered all these, it is imperative that all parts of Nigeria should be made to embrace agriculture. Government should mobilise people from every region and give incentives.
The Green Revolution introduced by the Shagari administration in the 80s should be revived. The programme was intended to ensure self-sufficiency in food production and introduce modern technology into the Nigerian agriculture sector largely through the introduction of modern imputs such as high yielding varieties of seeds, fertilizers and tractors. This should be re-enacted.
There should be proper sensitisation and mobilisation of the rural areas to be actively engaged in agro-based activities and the provision of loans and incentives for real farmers. These funds should be monitored to ensure that they are not hijacked and diverted by portfolio-carrying farmers.
Currently, Nigeria wastes a staggering 1.3 trillion on food imports, virtually one third of the annual budgets. Therefore, government should reduce the rate of importation of food and invest this money in agricultural development. All stakeholders must be sincere to ensure that agricultural revolution in Nigeria is not politicised.
It is obvious that with the phasing out of oil in the global scene, the economic future of Nigeria can only be secured through massive investment in agriculture. Agriculture is the most reliable way to sustainable development and economic advancement. It covers all aspects of human activities and also serves as the basis of humanity. Therefore, Nigeria should give it a first place by developing and exploiting the sector.
Imperative Of Technical Education
As at the time Nigeria was colonised by the British Government, many Nigerians did not have formal education. They merely adhered to their customs and traditions and parental advice or informal education where children were taught at home the rudiments of society, like how to greet or respect elders. Girls were taught how to cook in order to prepare them for their marriage life, etc.
The advent of Christianity was a blessing as it brought formal education to Nigeria. The Baptist and Catholic churches were established after slave trade. The churches established schools in Badagry, Benin, Bonny and Calabar in Cross River State. Teachers training colleges were also established to train teachers for the Christian schools.
The First School Leaving Certificate was issued to pupils by the Ministry of Education of the then regional governments. Secondary schools were later established by the missions and private individuals. The West African Examination Council came into existence to set examination for students of some West African countries.
The First School Leaving Certificate and the West African School Certificate (WASC) became requirements for employment into private and public organisations in Nigeria. At the end of the Nigerian Civil War, those that had certificates were gainfully employed in the war torn areas. From the 1970s, many primary and secondary schools were established by state governments. The schools produced students with certificates that are required for employment.
The establishment of universities also encouraged the production of middle level manpower and they used their degrees to gain employment in oil companies, banks, insurance companies, etc. Those who did not have certificates were also employed as technicians, labourers, etc. They were not rejected because they did not have certificates.
The United States’ education system encourages technical education. Through technical schools, they have produced manpower in technology to rule the world. For instance, in the West, parents groom their children to become successful in life. When a parent sees his or her child doing a particular thing, they try to observe the child continuously to know where his or her interest and passion lies.
For instance, a child who likes playing with his/her toys to build houses or cars is considered to be an engineer in the making, while a child who likes to sing is taken to an academy or music school for training. The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, are typical examples to reckon with. They were playing table tennis right from childhood and their father saw this great talent in them and had to groom them. Today, the two sisters are world champions in table tennis.
In the same vein, China became one of the world powers through technology, and not paper qualifications. China trains her citizenry technically, on how to produce electronics such as phones, radios, video players and other items that are now being exported to different parts of the world, thereby yielding revenue for the country. The goods produced by China are produced with the help of its manpower. Much importance is not attached to certificate; rather, China values what her citizens can produce for the country.
Nigeria, on the other hand, is not found anywhere when it comes to technology. We are so backward in spite of the fact that we churn out graduates on yearly basis. The graduates we produce, rather than contribute to the growth and development of the country, are looking for government employment. They lack the technical skills required to stand on their own. They brandish higher certificates that cannot put food on their table. Some even serve under technicians who wrote City and Guilds examination. It is a shame of a nation.
It is high time Nigeria gave entrepreneurship special consideration in all its institutions of learning. This is because it will give the students the rudiments and opportunity of being self-employed and not to rely solely on white collar jobs when they pass out of school. Students in secondary schools should be taught vocational subjects like home management, foods and nutrition; home economics, etc. Technical colleges and the likes should be available for students to build up their skills so that they can help the country to develop technologically.
Also, the government should restructure the education sector by putting more funds into education and also providing educational facilities like good laboratory, standard library where students can go and access books for further learning.
Gone were those days when our colonial masters came and brainwashed us with the idea of going to school, acquiring certificates and becoming employed by them. Nigerians need to wake up from their slumber and come to the realisation that formal education is not all about certificate and being employed in an organisation. Yes! It is part of it, but when an individual is educated, it has given that individual the edge to stand out in the society.
In Nigeria today, we have many undergraduates who cannot even spell their names. Some of them do not attend classes to learn because they know how to manoeuvre their way out of the university all in the name of having paper qualification.
The federal and state governments should, therefore, encourage technical education at secondary school level to produce technicians who will place Nigeria on the world map in local technology. It is time for us to attach importance to what our youth can produce rather than the number of certificates they carry. This is necessary because there is concern from private individuals and organisations that Nigerian students are not employable.
Proliferation Of Igbo Traditional Stools
The problem with the
Igbos is as old as the advent of colonialism in Nigeria. Prior to the era of white rule, the Igbos, in their egalitarian nature, lived orderly and peaceably with one another and their neighbours. But the coming of the white man in Igbo land brought avalanche of blessings and problems.
It introduced among other things the controversial traditional ruling institution which served their momentous interest (indirect rule) because the Igbo society was republican in nature and the power to decide and rule over the fate of the subjects resided with the collective will of the people” OHA or IGWEBUIKE”.
Though the Igbos, after stiff resistance, embraced this institution as part of their new way of life. But some hawks have bastardized and made mockery of this sacred institution outside Igbo land. The proliferation and degradation of the Igbo traditional stool mostly outside Igbo land, is taking a toll on the reputation of the Igbos in Nigeria and beyond.
This development is crappy, grim and does not portray us as one orderly, united and progressive people we were once known for. This nightmare could be traced to the absence of the central traditional stool in Igbo land as is the practice among her neighbours.
Even after colonialism, the Igbos were still not subjected to traditional loyalty outside their villages or clan. This was largely due to the Igbo-styled republicanism which was to a great extent gradually jettisoned as a result of the paramount rulership foisted on them by the British colonial masters.
This menace led to the inordinate proliferation and degradation of the sacred traditional stool of the Igbos, especially among Igbos who reside outside Igbo shores. Most times these titles were freely given to the highest bidders. The worst is that these recipients were not assayed before conferment because of their pockets which have beclouded the sense of probity, judgment and fairness of the donors.
Even some of these traditional title holders are self-appointed because they were not conferred by the genuine and legally recognized stool in Igbo land, and it was not clear how and where or when the said title was given to them. Of course, these are simply one of the reasons the Igbos speak with discordant voices on certain burdensome issues. There are no simple parameters of checking the activities of these mean, petty and uncouth self-appointed Igbo leaders in most cases.
This is worrisome because the de facto Igbo title holders hold brief on behalf of the Igbo race far away from Igbo land on sensitive issues without recourse to the traditional authorities of the Igbo land. This is the height of crap, arrogance, insubordination, ignorance and customary betrayal.
This is dangerous because it will lead to massive erosion of confidence and respect for our traditional institution. It can as well result in a colossal lose of reputation of the Igbo race and it can debase our traditional stool among her counterparts and entrench under-development in Igbo land.
It is a cog in the wheel of progress of Ndi Igbo. For someone to be self-appointed Eze Igbo and accumulate advantages to themselves based on such false status is evil and criminal and should be treated as felony by the laws of the land.
It therefore behooves on all Igbos both at home and in diaspora to rise in unison against this ravaging storm before it blights us. We are a people with a long record of strong and fine history – history of hard work, open society, social competition and development.
History of equity and justice, fairness, truth and respect for laws of the land (culture and tradition); and above all absolute reverence to our traditional stools. For someone to become a trader in the morning and a monarch or whatever in the night is not in accordance with our culture and tradition.
For somebody to become a businessman in the city of Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Ibadan, Accra, Abidjan, Bauchi, Gabon, Yaoundé etc only to return at the weekend to become a chief is outrightly a misnomer. It’s alien to our way of life. Our chiefs and traditional rulers reside at home not in foreign land.
It will therefore serve the interest of these self-seeking and appointed leaders or whatever they call themselves to desist forthwith from parading themselves as traditional beacons of the Igbo society as such is not only criminal but tantamount to felony.
The elites and good people of Igbo land should, as a matter of expediency, roll out actions to check this ugly trend. I am fully aware that the chieftaincy matters and laws of the south eastern states frown at this menace. It’s time for the government to speak with one voice and enforce this law.
Ohaneze, the pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, should lead this effort to check and bring to order the activities of these swindlers and self-seeking persons, whose sole motive is to tarnish the hard-earned image and reputation of the Igbos for pecuniary reasons. This, if left unchecked, will continue to damage the social fabrics of unity in Igbo land and bring upon us untold negligence and under-development.
