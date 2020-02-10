Borno Gives Teacher Triple Promotion

The University of Calabar last weeked at the Abram O’dia Sadium matriculated about 12, 240 students who will participate in the 2020 academic session.

Speaking at the matriculation ground at the university stadium, Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Zana Akpagu gave the figure in his speech at the 42nd matriculation ceremony and charged the matriculating students to be good ambassadors of the institution.

Akpagu warned that the university of Calabar under his watch would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, stressing the institution management would not hesitate to expel those found wanting.

He said that the university authority shall have zero tolerance for all acts of lawlessness and insubordination to constituted authority in the school.

Akpagu while giving breakdown of matriculating students for the 2020 academic session said that statistics on ground shows that a total of 40,612 candidates applied to the university of Calabar to study various courses offered in the institution.

“Of this number, twelve thousand, two hundred and forty students were admitted,” he said.

According to Akpagu,”the Faculty of Arts has 1293;Education, 2664; Biological Sciences,1261;Physical Sciences, 1292;Agriculture, Forestry and Wild Life Resources, 357,Allied medical sciences 900; Basic medical science 846, Law,205, Dentistry, 135; Medicine and Surgery, 171; social sciences, 1443,faculty of Management Sciences, 762.”

The University Vice Chancellor warned that any breach of the rules and regulations of the school by the incoming students will attract appropriate sanction that could lead to the student involved being thrown out from the school.

“It is important to note that you are not expected in any way or manner to identify with any association proscribed by the university such as the infamous secret cults.

“Our university has a zero tolerance for cultism, any form of hooliganism, corruption and other vices.

“Please be warned that a breach of the oath taken today will definitely attract appropriate sanctions”, the VC stressed.

The University of Calabar helmsman added that a total of 46,612 candidates applied to the university of Calabar to study various courses out of which 12, 240 were successful saying the matriculating students should not waste this lifetime opportunity.

Akpagu maintained that the university shall only award deserving students with degrees only if it is satisfied they are worthy in character and learning, stressing that they must work hard to earn it.

The university Vice Chancellor stressed that the unviersity will help them fulfill their academic dreams through improved facilities, excellent teaching staff and variety of peer review led activities that will keep them at par with their peers across the world.

