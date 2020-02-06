Lulu-Briggs: Abonnema Monarch Inaugurates Conciliatory Committee

Edo State Government yesterday afternoon commenced demolition of a multi -million naira hotel belonging to Tony Kabaka Adun.

Bulldozers and security personnel were mobilised to the hotel at about 12 noon and began the demolition.

It was part of the state government’s commitment to removal of illegal structures erected on government property, including public schools and waterways as well as roof eave-extensions and structures erected on the right of way of roads/streets, moats, river banks, TCN high tension lines, among others in Benin City and other major settlements in the state.

Residents in the area trooped out to watch the demolition of the hotel.

The Edo State Government had in October last year, through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, issued a seven-day notice to Tony Adun to remove his T. Latifah Hotel and Suites, located at the Ugbor axis of the State capital.

It said the hotel was built on a property belonging to Ugbor Primary School.

Kabaka, who had vowed to die if the hotel was demolished, later opted to beg Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He apologised to Governor Obaseki for the words he used in the previous video saying he was “angered.”

Tony was engaged by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole administration to collect taxes from drivers.

He and other private revenue contractors were sacked by Governor Godwin Obaseki, who insisted the state government has the ability to collect its revenue.

Speaking on why the hotel must be demolished, Governor Godwin Obaseki said that no amount of blackmail would stop him from demolishing the building because it was built on government property.

Governor Obaseki told reporters last year that there was no political undertone in the decision since he had warned in the past that his administration would not tolerate lawlessness.

According to him: “Businesses cannot thrive when there is anarchy and complete disrespect for the law. For us as a government whatever we need to do to ensure that there is law and order will be done.

“If you have done the wrong thing and taken over properties that is not yours, to build on government property is the wrong thing to do.