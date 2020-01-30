Politics
Ondo 2020: ‘Fielding Akeredolu’ll Be APC’s Greatest Calamity’
Stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State under the aegis of Unity Forum(UF) otherwise called ‘Estranged/Aggrieved’ members have faulted the statement credited to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that the party would lose the coming governorship election if he was not picked as candidate.
The governor, while speaking with reporters last weekend in Abuja, was quoted as saying he is the only person who could win election in the state based on pedigree, popularity, achievements and general acceptability by majority.
However, the group through a statement signed by the leader and former Deputy Governor, Ali Olanusi said the statement smacks of arrogance.
It said; “The greatest calamity that can befall the APC in Ondo State is to give the gubernatorial ticket of APC to the incumbent governor in the coming election.
“It is public knowledge that the governor mismanaged the Congress of APC in the state, sponsored and campaigned for the candidates of Action Alliance in the February 16, 2019 elections.
“For a governor that engaged openly in anti-party activities and thereby made President Muhammmadu Buhari and other candidates of APC to fail in Ondo State during February 2019 election; for a governor that his actions have divided his party and created crisis of confidence among members;
“For a governor that disrespects traditional rulers and prominent citizens of the state; for a governor that encouraged capital flight thereby created hunger and promotes poverty, his statement is an empty boast.
“Akeredolu has suddenly realised the strength of the party and the futility of his attempts to render the party impotent. He neither accommodates the party leaders in the state nor respects the party leaders at the national.
“The party will not miss if he so decides to port into the zenith of his political alliance that he thought will save him from the crisis he created for himself in APC. In reality, his exit will constitute a reprieve to the party in Ondo state should he find it necessary to go to another party.
“The day of reckoning is just around the corner as the party he struggled to kill is hale and hearty through the efforts of other credible leaders of the party who toil day and night to minimize the negative effects of his actions on the party”.
Politics
House Of Reps Retains Doguwa As Majority Leader
Following his victory in the House of Representatives rerun election in Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency of Kano State, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa has been reinstated as the Leader of the House of Representatives.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this announcement shortly after Mr Ado-Doguwa was sworn in yesterday.
“The APC has resolved to retain Honourable Alhassan Doguwa as the Leader of the House,” Mr Gbajabiamila declared, to the cheer of his colleagues and observers at the Chamber’s gallery.
Not satisfied with his fate at the polls, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yusha’u Salisu, filed a petition against Mr Ado-Doguwa to the National Assembly election tribunal.
But the court dismissed the petition, saying Mr Salisu failed to prove the allegations of irregularities and over-voting in the election.
Not convinced, Mr Salisu headed to the Court of Appeal. There, Mr Ado-Doguwa, in November last year, got the boot of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna.
The appellate court, in a unanimous judgement, nullified the election that brought Mr Doguwa in, citing irregularities and the commission of “other parties from the final declaration of the result.”
The court ordered the conduct of a fresh election within 90 days in the two local government areas under the federal constituenc.
In the re-run election held last Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) again declared Mr Ado-Doguwa winner. He was said to have polled 66,667 votes as against his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival who scored 6,323 votes.
Being one of the oldest members of the House, having been elected for a fifth term, Mr Ado-Doguwa now would serve as the House Majority Leader, a position he initially held before his sack.
Mr Ado-Doguwa was first elected in the short-lived Fourth Republic in 1993. He was also first elected to the House of Representatives under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1991.
Also, he has represented the Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency since 2003, making him one of the longest serving lawmakers. He served as the Chief Whip in the eighth assembly, led by Yakubu Dogara.
Politics
‘S’Court Verdict On Imo Election, Embarrassing’
As more reactions trail the recent supreme court judgement on the outcome of the Imo State governorship election, an elder statesman, Chief Christopher Okonkwo has described the judgement as a big embarrassment to the people of the South South and South East.
Chief Okonkwo, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt said the judgement has exposed the absurdity in the nation’s judicial system.
“Honestly, there is no right thinking person in Imo State including the South South that is happy over the Supreme Court verdict that nullified Hon. Emeka Ihedioha’s emphatic victory at the 2019 poll.
“Imagine, a situation where all women in Imo State took to the major roads in Owerri, wearing black dresses in demonstration of their displeasure over the Supreme Court judgement.
“Infact, one would have expected that the worst scenario the Supreme Court could have done was to order for a re-run election between Emeka Ihedioha and Hope Uzodinma, to enable the Imo people go to the poll to make their rightful choice.
He nevertheless urged the good people of Imo State to remain calm and continue to affirm faith in God who knows everything that played out at the Supreme Court, believing that the truth will unveil one day.
“Truly, I stand to be corrected that Hon. Emeka Ihedioha would have been a better choice to transform Imo State speedily, given his wealth of administrative experience at the national level, having seen and tested the likes of Ikedi Ohakim and Rochas Okorocha in the past and nothing much was achieved in terms of development in Imo State.
“Regrettably, I mince no words to say that Imo State people seem to be unlucky for not getting good performing Governors since after Achike Udenwa. All the same, I have the belief that Emeka Ihedioha would have been the answer to Imo State people prayer, if not for the unfortunate development that croped up.
Politics
Senate Seeks Protection For Plateau Indigenes Against Terrorist Attacks
The Senate yesterday asked the security agencies and the military to ensure adequate protection for all Plateau State indigenes against the deliberate attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists.
The resolution was a sequel to a point of order moved by the Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang.
He told his colleagues that Plateau indigenes had been targeted for kidnapping and murder by Boko Haram terrorists because of their religion and tribe.
He sighted the case of the student who is a Plateau State indigene recently killed by Boko Haram as an example.
He explained that the viral video released by the terrorists depicts hate narrative capable of setting other Nigerians against the Plateau people.
He said the incident was capable of polarising the country along ethnic and religious lines.
The Senate in its resolution urged the police to specifically ensure adequate protection for Plateau students in the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos.
