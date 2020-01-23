Army, IMN Clash: CSO Asks Court To Stop IMN’s Book Publishing

The recurring attacks, kidnappings and killings of Christians especially in the North-East by the Jihadist groups have been described as a ploy to set the northern region on fire if the Federal Government fails to curb the trend.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the FCT, Rev. Yakubu Pam expressed the opinion on the heels of the killing of CAN Chairman, Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi.

Pam, worried by the situation noted that the Federal Government should rise and stem the tide of unwarranted killings of Christians so that wrong signals are not sent to Christian faithful in other geo-political zones of the nation as it seems the entire Christian community in the North is under siege.

According to him, “Interreligious leaders in the North have worked so hard to bring the two main religions, Christianity and Islam adherents to work closely with one another for the peace of the Northern states in recent years.

“The gains made are now being eroded with the recent development of upsurge of Jihadists on the loose in North-East states of Nigeria.

“President Buhari administration should double up its efforts in the management of the current situation in the North to avoid outbreak of religious crisis in the region which would not be of any benefit to anyone.”

The Northern CAN leader added that “the recent video that emerged from ISIS affiliated terror group and the horrific footage released by ISIS News Agency showing a child of about eight years old carrying out the execution of a Christian in an unidentified outdoor area of Borno State is frightening.

“The under-age Jihadist was seen in the video warning Christians to be ready to witness more killings and as such it has sent shock waves into the heart of Christian leaders and faithful in the North that their lives are not safe unless the Federal Government quickly arrests this ugly development before people begin to resort to self help.”

He called on the Christians in the North to be vigilant and watchful as directed by the Lord Jesus Christ over the current happenings around their environment and report same quickly to security agencies located within their homes and environment for prompt security action to save lives of innocent Christians doing their legitimate business in the region.

In the same vein, the Northern Governors Forum has condemned the gruesome murder of Rev Lawan Andimi, who was the local council chapter chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and also a pastor with the Church of the Brethren (EYN) at the District Church Council of Michika, Adamawa State by Boko Haram terrorist group.

In a statement, Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, yesterday, described the act as yet another sad tale of inhuman activities of the terrorist group which is bent on unleashing sorrow in the hearts of Nigerians.

While commiserating with the family of the late clergyman, the church and people of Adamawa State, Lalong urged them not to allow the ugly incident affect their faith in God and love for humanity as the death of the late clergyman cannot be a catalyst for hatred among Nigerians who are disgusted by the cruelty of the terrorist organisation.

He said the Northern Governors Forum remains united in their support for security agencies to continue to rise up to not only terrorist groups, but all forms of criminality that seek to divide the country along ethnic, religious or political lines.

Lalong emphasized that the Northern Governors Forum stands shoulder to shoulder with President Muhammadu Buhari as he rallies the world towards defeating terror groups and their sponsors as well as the purveyors of their bizarre ideology which propagates sorrow, hatred and pain on innocent persons in the name of religion and others claims.

Similarly, the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has expressed shock over the killing of the Christian Association of Nigeria chairman in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Pastor Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram.

The council described the murder as barbaric and provocative, adding that it was a ploy by the insurgents to incite Christians against Muslims in the country.

Andimi was abducted by Boko Haram on January 3, and subsequently killed last Monday despite being offered a N50million ransom.

The NSCIA, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, by its Head of Media and Communication, Aselemi Ibrahim, condoled with CAN and the family of the deceased, and also called on the Federal Government and the security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities of protection of lives and property.

It cautioned CAN leadership to think through its public statements “so as not to play into the antics of the enemy”.

The Muslim body stated, “The council hereby expresses her heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of Pastor Lawan Andimi in particular and the leadership and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria in general.

“We equally want to seize this opportunity to appeal to the leadership of CAN in Nigeria to be wary of the comments and statements it puts out in the public domain, so as not to play into the antics of the enemy.

“We should think through and be sure that our comments are in the interest of national peace, security and cohesion.”

The NSCIA expressed its commitment to a safe and united Nigeria “where everyone is protected and free to practice his/her religion without encumbrances”.