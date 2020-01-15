Business
Shippers Council Mulls Reduction Of Freight Forwarding Cost
Amidst claims that Nigeria operates the costliest ports in the West African sub-region, the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), says it is negotiating with shipping lines to cut down cost of freight forwarding by as much as 30 per cent.
NSC Executive Secretary, Hassan Bello, who disclosed this in Abuja, noted that Nigeria imports a lot of goods, and whatever levies are imposed on imported goods are transferred to the consumers, resulting in higher inflation rate.
Bello argued that if costs are not streamlined as soon as possible, shippers would be forced to go to other neighbouring countries that are less costly, which means Nigeria would be losing trade to other countries.
“We are talking with the terminal operators, who will talk to the carriers, government, freight forwarders, chambers of commerce, manufacturers association and other stakeholders to discuss this,” he stated.
Absolving the shipping lines of exorbitant port charges, he noted that government also has the responsibility of providing basic infrastructure at the ports such as good road network, adequate security, among others, to reduce the charges.
Bello gave instances that shipping companies collect security charges because they employ additional security for their ships despite that the Nigerian Navy, and Nigerian Maritime Security Agency (NIMASA), are doing a lot to provide security at the ports.
To this end, he said the council has been negotiating with shipping companies and hopefully, by the end of the negotiations, about 30 per cent of the shipping cost would have been reduced.
He added that African countries recently came together to see how they can negotiate the freight charges to a reasonable, justified and verified level.
Bello pointed out that the shipping companies are also interested in predictability and stability, Notwithstanding the ongoing negotiations, as none of them is levelling charges arbitrarily but due to circumstances coupled with the inefficiency in nation’s transport system.
He added that traffic situation in Apapa could trigger charges, adding that the government is becoming more responsible, as there is a sense of order at the ports and cases of strangulation are disappearing.
Business
Reps Order NERC, Discos To Suspend Tariff Hike …Counter Buhari’s Order On NBET
The House of Representatives has directed the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend its planned electricity increment.
The House Committee on Power, chaired by Hon. Aliyu Magaji made the announcement yesterday, during a meeting with NERC and other stakeholders.
The electricity regulatory body had earlier announced planned hike which will take effect from April.
The Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ahmed Abdul at the meeting.
Speaking at the meeting, Hon. Magaji stated that, “it would be criminal for Discos to continue to bill consumers if the estimated prohibition bill before the executive is not signed.”
Reacting to the statement by the chairman of the committee, the General Manager of NERC, Sharffudeen Mahmoud told the House of Representatives committee that, “50% of Nigerians already have billing meters.”
But Hon. Magaji insisted that “There are so many unresolved questions. We have to do it logically to ensure that at least, all of us know the feedback from Nigerians.
“On behalf of this committee, I will liaise with the Senate committee. Put this on hold until proper consultations are achieved. The committee is directing you to halt this process until the honourable speaker finishes his consultation.”
He asked the representatives of the Minister to send memo to all concerned agencies to ensure compliance.
Speaking on the recent directive by President, Muhammadu Buhari transferring the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET) from the Ministry of Power to the Ministry of Finance, Magaji said the ministry would remain in the Ministry of Power, that it is a matter of law.
Magaji countered the directive by the president, “We are talking of the law; I’m sure somebody must have misled somebody somewhere. This law (putting NBET under the ministry of power) is yet to be repealed or reviewed.”
“So, NBET still remains in the ministry of power as far as this parliament is concerned, unless we change the law.”
Business
Buhari Receives Kudos, Knocks Over Finance Bill
Mixed reactions have trailed the Finance Bill recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The law heralds a new regime of Value Added Tax rate of 7.5 per cent, up from five per cent.
While many financial experts hailed President Buhari for signing the bill, some others picked hole in the bill.
Mr Tope Fasua, an economist, said that the signing was a good development and therefore, commendable as it was necessary to know how a budget would be financed for proper implementation.
“Let the public know how you intend to finance the budget, that is what the finance bill is all about,’’ Fasua said.
He also commended the president for excluding small business companies that generate income less than N25 million from paying tax.
According to him, the development will enhance job creation among small business owners, expenses on the companies will reduce and productivity will increase.
A finance expert, Dr Tony Aziegbemi also said the Finance Law was a right step in the right direction.
He, however, said that the finance law should not be centered on how much revenue that was generated, but should be implemented judiciously.
“The finance law has both good and bad impacts. First of all, exempting the small business owners from paying Companies Income Tax for revenues below N25 million is great, the president deserves commendation.
“However, increasing VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent is unacceptable, because it will affect the citizens.
“Government cannot be exempting small business owners from paying income tax, and on the other hand asking people to pay more VAT,’’ he said.
The Finance bill was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari to fast-track infrastructure development in the areas of road, health, education and other critical areas.
However, the Organised Private Sector has warned the government against fleecing the people and endangering productivity.
The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association warned the government against seeing the private sector as a cash cow in its drive to increase revenue.
On the other hand, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed worry over the increase in VAT; even it said that it was inappropriate to compel loss-making firms to pay tax, no matter how little.
The Director General, NECA, Dr Timothy Olawale, noted that overburdening the private sector with taxes would further impoverish the citizens Buhari promised to take out of poverty.
He said, “The government should not see the private sector as a ‘cash cow’ in its drive to raise revenue, as it will do more harm to the already burdened private sector and further impoverish citizens that the president promised to take out of poverty.
“The common man will definitely be at the receiving end of the increase in VAT. Even if businesses are taxed more through likely illegal levies and rates outside the provisions of the law, they will naturally pass the cost to the customers whose purchasing power is already at the lowest ebb.”
Director General of the LCCI, Dr Muda Yusuf, said, “The increase in VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent amounts to additional burden on investors.
“Already businesses have been grappling with multiple taxation, high import duty, high regulatory charges, exclusion from the official forex market and high energy cost.
“It is also disturbing that in Nigeria, VAT is not treated as consumption tax. Most often it is imposed on the entire value chain of production and investment. This is why investors will worry about the review.”
Business
Customs Shortlists 162,399 Candidates For Aptitude Test
The Nigeria Customs Service has shortlisted a total of 162,399 candidates for aptitude test in its recruitment exercise.
The 162,399 candidates were selected out of the 828,333 candidates that applied to be recruited into the service, last year.
The 162,399 candidates represent about 19.6 per cent of the total number that applied for the recruitment exercise.
The Public Relations Officer, NCS, Mr Joseph Attah, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.
Attah in the statement said that the candidates were selected after a painstaking shortlisting process by the service.
The statement stated that the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), had given assurances of his determination to preside over a recruitment process that would be credible, transparent and smooth.
It said despite the disturbing attempts by Internet fraudsters to hack into their website and discredit the recruitment process, the service was committed to ensuring that the recruitment exercise was conducted in a transparent manner.
The statement read in part, “After a painstaking process, a total of 162,399 candidates have been shortlisted out of 828,333 candidates that applied.
“In line with our earlier stated guidelines, those shortlisted are being notified via their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers.
Trending
-
Featured3 days ago
Nigerians Won’t Honour Polls’ Riggers, Wike Tells Armed Forces …Says Army Has Lost Its Integrity, Pledges To Sustain Peace, Security …Pledges Not To Impose Anybody On Rivers People In 2023
-
Sports3 days ago
Rangers Set To Redeem Image Against FC Nouadhibou
-
Politics3 days ago
Allow Nigerians To Elect Your Successor, Lawmaker Tells Buhari
-
Special Interview3 days ago
Wike Is A Good Product -Nsirim
-
Politics3 days ago
Illegal Schools: RSG Sets Up Taskforce To Enforce Closure
-
Politics3 days ago
Supreme Court To Deliver Judgement On Imo Gov Election, Today
-
News3 days ago
Fani-Kayode Tasks N’Delta, Igbo Govs On Security
-
Sports3 days ago
Oshoala Celebrates CAF Award With Four Goals