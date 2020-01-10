Featured
Three Flyover Bridges: Wike Seeks Traders, Residents’ Cooperation …As RSG Moves Ease Of Doing Business Council Inauguration To Monday …Sets Up Task Force To Enforce Illegal Private Schools’ Closure
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on traders and residents to cooperate with the Rivers State Government to deliver the Rebisi, Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover bridges on schedule.
Wike, yesterday, moved from Shop to Shop at Rebisi (Former Garrison) and Rumuogba (Former Artillery) flyover bridges sites, personally appealing to the traders and residents to vacate the buildings marked for demolition.
The governor urged the traders and residents to make sacrifices, since the flyover bridges will be in the interest of all residents of the state.
He said: “I have come to speak to them, let them appreciate our efforts better. Now times are hard, but they have to understand with us.
“I took it upon myself to personally explain to them that the time we notified them has elapsed. But I have extended it to Tuesday next week, after which demolition will start.
“I am here because I don’t want Julius Berger to have excuses. These bridges must be delivered on schedule”.
Wike said that though the exercise is painful, all residents must contribute to ensure the flyover bridges are delivered.
“I am here to personally appeal to the people because I feel their pain. But this is a sacrifice everyone must make for the state to move forward.
“To do three flyover bridges the same time is not an easy task. Therefore, we must work hard to achieve the target. The Target is that Julius Berger must hand over the three flyover bridges on February 20, 2021.
“It is about one year from now, the time will elapse and people will start saying nothing was done. We don’t want such a situation”.
Wike said that the Rivers State Government has paid compensation to the owners of the marked houses, pointing out that they were duly notified that the demolition would take place. He, however, said that he decided to visit the traders to give the entire process a human face.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has moved the scheduled inauguration of the committee on Ease of Doing Business originally scheduled for today, to next Monday.
A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, yesterday, said that the postponement was due to other pressing engagements of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
The statement reads: “This is to inform you that the earlier scheduled inauguration of members of ‘The State Ease of Doing Business Council (EoDBC)’ by His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has been postponed, due to other pressing state engagements.
“The inauguration will now hold on Monday, January 13, 2020.
“The time and venue remains the same – 11:00 am, the Executive Council Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt.”
Earlier in a statement, the commissioner had indicated that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike would inaugurate the members of the State Ease of Doing Business Council (EoDBC), today.
The statement had said that the event will take place at the Executive Council Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt by 11am.
According to the statement, the council will be chaired by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, while the Commissioner, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning would serve as Secretary/Coordinator.
The statement further said the chairman, or representative of the House Committee on Commerce, the chairman, or representative of the Internal Revenue Service, representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the President, Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, as well as one other to be appointed by the governor on public interest would serve as members.
It, therefore, urged all members to be seated by 10:30am.
The statement had read, “The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, will on Friday inaugurate the members of ‘The State Ease of Doing Business Council (EoDBC)’.
“Members of the Council are: Deputy Governor, Chairman, Commissioner, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning — Secretary/co-ordinator, Commissioner, or representative of Ministry of Commerce, member, Attorney General and Commissioner or representative, Ministry of Justice, member.”
Others include are, Commissioner, or representative, Ministry of Finance, member, Chairman, or Representative, House Committee on Commerce, member, Chairman, or representative, Internal Revenue Services, member, a representative of the Central Bank, member, President, Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, (Rivers State), member, President, Nigeria Entrepreneurs and Investment Forum (Rivers State), member and one other to be appointed by the Governor on Public Interest.
“All members are expected to be at the venue by 10:30am,” the statement said.
“I am here to give this construction process a human process. You supported me, but this is for the good of the people”, he said.
Wike was accompanied by officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Works and Engineers of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.
The governor also inspected ongoing reconstruction of major roads in the Old GRA Residential Area of Port Harcourt.
Also, the Rivers State Executive Council has approved the setting up of a Task Force to enforce the closure of illegal private schools across the state.
Addressing journalists after the First State Executive Council meeting presided over by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, the Commissioner of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said that the Task Force will ensure that only approved schools operate in the state.
He also stated that the State Executive Council set up two committees to allocate stalls at the Ogbunabali Fruit Garden Market and the Rumuwoji Market.
He said that the two Executive Council Committees have up to the end of the month to conclude the allocation of the stalls.
He said: “Government is desirous to ensure that the people of Rivers State enjoy the dividends of democracy during the second term of Governor Wike.”
Death Toll In Kogi Killings Rises To 29 …Suspected Herdsmen Kill 13 In Plateau
The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday, met with Tawari community and promised to fish out the killers of their kinsmen as casualty figure rises to 29.
Bello, who held a peace meeting at the Government House, Lokoja, yesterday, with the paramount rulers and people of the Tawari communities, called for calm, saying government was working hard to restore permanent peace in the area.
According to him, the casualty figures had risen to 29 persons as more deaths were recorded in other communities within the district.
Bello, who acknowledged the peaceful disposition of the Tawari people, said the attack took place when there was no provocation, stressing that his administration will leave no stone unturned in unravelling those behind the dastard acts against the communities.
He noted that government on receipt of the distress call acted proactively by drafting security personnel to secure the communities and to provide palliative measures for the people.
The governor added that his government would not fold its arms and watch bandits and terrorists unleash mayhem on his people, insisting that he will adopt security measures that will be mobile and effective to deal with any security challenges across the state.
He explained that the same methods that worked in Dekina, Bassa and Omala local government areas, when they were attacked, will be replicated in Tawari to bring lasting a solution to insecurity in the area.
Bello promised to adopt community police to complement the activities of the conventional police whom he said were being overwhelmed with inadequate manpower and lack of knowledge of the local communities.
He urged the traditional rulers, youth groups and opinion moulders in communities across the state to join hands with the government to ensure the success of the new security architecture to rid the state of criminals and people with predatory tendencies.
The governor, however, directed the youth leader and the critical stakeholders of the communities to furnish his office within 24-48 hours of the level of damage done to individuals for monetary compensation.
Earlier, the youth leader of the Tawari communities, which comprises of four villages, Mr Gabriel Ndazago, said the initial figure of 24 deaths was recorded in Towari village while five other bodies were picked up from three other communities making it 29 deaths.
He appealed to the government to establish and strengthen the local vigilantes, which according to him, have the commitment and competence to deal with security infractions within their communities.
He lamented the frequent killings and kidnapping of Tawari people even in their homes and on their farms with consequences of payment of humongous ransom and in some cases killing of the victims for failing to meet their demands, adding that the January 2, 2020 attack was the climax of the gruesome murders of his people.
In his remark, the Aguma of Bassa and Paramount Ruler of Tawari, Alhaji Idris Alhassan Yusuf, commended the government for the prompt response to the crisis, and pledged the loyalty of his people to the government and its policies.
He appealed to the government to establish permanent security outpost in the area, reconstruct the damaged infrastructures, open up the roads to the villages, and provide adequate medicaments for the injured who are receiving treatments in various hospitals and clinics within the area.
However, the Plateau State Police Command, said gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, yesterday, killed 12 persons and injured one at Kulben village of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.
The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Terna Tyopev, made this disclosure to newsmen in Jos.
According to Tyopev, the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday.
“In the early hours of today (Thursday), we received a distress call that gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen attacked Kulben community of Kombun District of Mangu.
“As a result, 12 persons lost their lives and one severely injured.”
Typopev said the injured are receiving treatment at Mangu General Hospital at present.
He called on residents of the community to remain calm and be law-abiding, adding that the police and other security agencies would do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to book.
“No arrest is yet to be made, but we are doing everything possible to ensure that the criminals are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.
He called on the public to provide the police with useful information that would enable them to track down the perpetrators.
Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Fire Service has recorded eight deaths and saved 927 lives in 572 fire incidents in 2019, according to the State Fire Prevention Officer, Malam Nuhu Lawal.
Lawal told newsmen, yesterday in Sokoto that properties valued at N4.5billion were lost while the agency was able to save N4.7billion worth of valuables during the period under review.
The official blamed the fire incidents on electrical sparks and negligence, urging residents to be vigilant and embrace safety measures.
He said that the organisation had functional fire-fighting vehicles, water trucks back-ups and operational fire stations equipped with modern fire-fighting tools within Sokoto metropolis.
According to him, the Governor Aminu Tambuwal-led administration bought additional 10 new vehicles, refurbished the existing ones and constructed eight fire stations.
“The administration also drilled two boreholes and provided two water tankers as back-ups, to facilitate the agency’s activities,” he said.
He also lauded the state government for the prompt supply of chemicals used in putting out fires as well as the provision of rain boots and jackets.
The Fire Prevention Officer said that each of the 23 local government areas in the state had a fire-fighting vehicle, but lamented their poor use by the local authorities.
He also decried the poor maintenance of fire fighting gadgets in the local government areas, and regretted that fire fighting officers were not motivated to put in their best.
The Operation Officer, Sokoto State Fire Service, Mr Mustapha Abubakar, who also spoke with newsmen, cautioned members of the public against late reporting of fire incidents.
He also cautioned members of the public against blocking the movement of fire fighting engines during incidents.
Abubakar cautioned people against engaging the inferno before informing the agency, saying that the situation usually lead to the escalation of the fire before the arrival of the fire fighters.
He said that additional 50 fire men had been recruited to beef the agency’s strength, adding that new offices had also been established at Mana, Bado and Kalambaina towns.
He appealed to the state government to provide the organisation with an ambulance to ease services to victims and minimise the danger involved in waiting for hospitals to provide the facility
Dangers Of ‘Kpo-Fire’ Kerosene
The Nigerian masses have been known to develop such degree of docility and resilience which makes it possible for them to tolerate all kinds of injustices and indignities, without strong resistance. Such state of mind and attitude of submission to oppressive conditions are left-over effects of slavery and militarism, which Nigerians had experienced as historical realities. Responses to such human abuses include superficial aggressiveness and braggadocio, known colloquially as “gra-gra”. But behind such superficiality usually lies some fear and weakness.
Studies in historical abuse of the human psyche always point to the fact that application of fear and the bestiality of power, can turn humans to become submissive animals. Probably the long-term price which the people of former Eastern Nigeria had to pay for rebellion is “Plucking of their wings, to tame their arrogance and pride”. That statement about “Plucking” of wings was actually made in a “signal” by a hero of the Nigerian Civil War, who is still alive today.
Therefore, examining issues connected with the “kpo-fire” phenomenon would require bringing in elements of illegal refineries, pipe-line vandalisation and militancy associated with oil-producing zones in Nigeria. The venom of the Nigerian Civil War is not quite over in the minds of some people, neither is the Army signal about plucking wings to tame pride and arrogance, erased in the minds of some people.
To say that conflicts are not over, until they are properly resolved, to the satisfaction of all the parties involved, cannot be a hate speech. Neither would it be wrong to remind Nigerians that late Senator Francis Ellah resigned as a Senator based on sound democratic principle. In the first 10 years after the end of “Biafra” issue, there were whisperings that a “war indemnity” or some subtle form of penalty was tactfully imposed on certain section of the country. Senator Francis Ellah’s Unfinished Motion and his resignation as a Senator had to do with suppression of the idea of war indemnity. Were we not told that there was no victor or vanquished?
Hypocrisy and corruption are among the viruses which destroy the integrity of nations. Even though no one has raised the issue of an intercepted signal pointing towards definite policies. All may be fair in war situation, and fair may befoul and foul fair among witches and perhaps politicians, such aberrations have their left-over effects.
A research student trying to investigate the genesis of “419” or stealing by tricks in Nigeria pointed fingers at “policies which sought to stifle the economic survival” of certain people after the Nigerian Civil War. Big effects usually arise from small causes which may be intended to spite an opponent. Thus, when we heat the furnace so hot for our enemies, we may single ourselves at the end. Obviously when people are pushed to the wall in a clever way they react cleverly!
What is referred to in this article as “kpo-fire” kerosene is an adulterated and dangerous fuel derived from illegal refineries of crude oil in crude manner. Varieties of such adulterated kerosene are commonly found in oil-producing communities in Southern parts of Nigeria. People who engage in such illegal and crude refining activities are usually jobless youths and adults looking for ways and means to survive in a ruthless economy. For a long time, those involved in the production of dangerous fuel have been having a running battle with security agencies. Have Niger Delta people been treated fairly?
It would even be more dangerous if one should make a public revelation of findings derived from private investigations in this matter. The possibility of mutual understanding, collaboration, cooperation and profit-sharing cannot be ruled out between the “hunted and the hunter”. Neither is the crude way of burning crude refineries and their illegal products, a better alternative to the danger of “kpo-fire” kerosene.
The more those operators of illegal refineries are chased about be security agencies, the more scarce and higher the prices of the products. Currently, one large bottle of “kpo-fire” kerosene sells for N300, a price which varies according to the hazards associated with the production and smuggling network. Neither can original and genuine kerosene be found easily to buy as an alternative to the dangerous one. Experiences of many families with “kpo-fire” are not exposed.
The culture of product adulteration in Nigeria has taken on the status of a plague, such that everything genuine and original is quickly corrupted and debased. It has become quite difficult to differentiate between a genuine product and a fake one, the same way it is to tell which Nigerian is honest or crooked. Search for desperate means of survival in a harsh economy force many Nigerians into engaging in sharp and unethical practices. Greed for profit may not be responsible for acts of desperation and illegality. Game of survival can be ruthless; it devolves around oil and gas.
Dangers of “kpo-fire” kerosene go beyond domestic fire outbreak, but also include health hazards arising from inhalation of soot. Economically, users of “kpo-fire” kerosene complain that it burns out faster and also generates heat and smoke. Since it is not properly refined, “kpo-fire” kerosene poses other dangers too. The NNPC and other relevant agencies can bring succour by ensuring that genuine kerosene is easily available for the public to buy. Dealers in cooking gas have been known to add to the misery of the masses by cheating in various ways. There are complaints of water mixed in gas.
Rather than make more and more laws in Nigeria, including one on hate speech, available laws should be enforced with firmness and justice. Nigerians would rise up and embrace patriotism if those who lead them are seen to set the pace and live by examples rather than precepts. Who are the users of “kpo-fire” kerosene if not the poor masses? It can’t find any way to the homes of our rulers.
Bright Amirize
Insecurity: Reps Push Bill On CCTVs In 36 States …Proffer Jail Terms For Defaulting Private Firms
The House of Representatives is considering a bill to mandate the Federal and State governments to install Close Circuit Televisions (CCTVs), across the country, in order to check insecurity.
Besides, the Bill when it becomes law, intends to jail or heavily fine private firms that fail, to install the security device.
Details of the bill were revealed to newsmen, in Abuja, yesterday.
A Bill for an Act to that effect is entitled: “Integration of Private Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Infrastructure into the National Security Network in Nigeria Bill, 2019”.
The Bill is sponsored by Rep. Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante, representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers State, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The Bill makes provision for the integration of Private CCTV infrastructure into the National Security Network in Nigeria, and to compel “every private organization in Nigeria”, to within six months of the Act coming into effect, “install CCTV within and outside its premises with a view to maintaining perimeter security in medium-high secure areas and installations, observing behaviour of people in order to detect criminal activities within and outside the geographical location of the company, observe criminals within a reasonable time frame, providing a visual record of activities in situations where it is necessary to maintain proper security access control”.
It warns that any “company or organization in Nigeria that refuses, out of neglect to install CCTV Camera within and outside its premises, is liable to a fine of at least, N500,000 or an imprisonment of six months or both”.
It says “Continual refusal to install CCTV camera, shall attract a fine of at least N1million or year imprisonment or both”.
It also warns that “Where there is a complaint of missing items, lives and property, and the company/organisation within the complaint area, is unable to make its CCTV available to the law enforcement agents during the course of its Investigation, such company/organisation shall be liable for negligence and charged as an accomplice of the crime”.
The Bill charges High Courts of States to exercise jurisdiction over offences committed, while Federal High Courts will exercise same within the Federal Capital.
Under the new law, “All the private companies in Nigeria, shall apply or inform the Commissioner of Police in its area of jurisdiction, about the installation of the CCTV within and outside its premises”.
The sponsor of the instrument, says “the broad objective of this Bill, is to expand the security network infrastructure in Nigeria with a view to protecting the lives and properties of citizens”.
