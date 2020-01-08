Ayade Assents To N1.1trn 2020 Appropriation Bill

Politics
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has signed the 2020 appropriation bill into law.
Ayade, who signed the document at the Executive Chambers of Governor’s Office in Calabbar yesterday promised to complete the signature projects of the administration including Super Highway and Bakassi Deep Sea Port.
The N1.1 trillion Appropriation Bill is christened “Budget of Olimpotic Merristamasis.” In 2019, the state budgeted the sum of N1.04trillion
The sum of N911 billion, representing 82% of the estimates, will be for capital estimates while N188 billion, 18 per cent will be spent on recurrent expenditure.
A breakdown shows that the health sector will gulp N44 billion, N38 billion for education, N22 billion for agriculture while N85 billion will go to the New Cities Project
Commending the House of Assembly for prompt passage of the bill, Ayade said: “Cross River is the first state in the history of Nigeria to present a budget of over a trillion naira. The first time in the history of Nigeria that a state, a sub national, has presented a budget in the neigbhourhood of over a trillion naira.
“There are two types of budgeting. Either you do deficient budgeting or you do envelope budgeting. In envelope budgeting, if you look at your medium-term expenditure framework, you budget according to your expectation which is an agenda informed by how much you intend to achieve.
“Nobody has asked how Cross River which gets the lowest allocation in the country and services debt in the neighourhood of N1.8 billion manages to pay teachers, civil servants, pensioners.”
Continuing, he said: “In the 2020 appropriation bill I have just signed into law, we have developed factories that have matured to a point where you need only operating capital to have them start commercial production. It will be the end of suffering in Cross River.
“Cross River State has 33 industries in four years and you can point at them. So, I want to assure all of you that this budget of N1.1 trillion is something we can achieve, something we can accomplish.”
He explained that the state would be able to achieve its objectives “because the deficiency is compromised with intellectual money.”
While presenting the budget to the governor for signing earlier, the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Jones Eteng Williams, said the House would vigorously carry out oversight functions on the ministries.
He said: “The appropriation bill is like a Bible for us because it’s the document we work with. We don’t have any other document.”
Ngige’s Call On Igbo To Join APC, Childish, Pedestrian –Ohanaeze
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo last Monday described as childish, a call by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, that the Igbo should join the All Progressives Congress in order to produce the next President of the country.
The group’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, in a telephone interview with our source said until an “Igbo man becomes president, Nigeria will never progress.”
Ngige, had while addressing the APC members last Sunday at Alor in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, said the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari had done well for the Igbo.
He had stated that the APC was the easiest political platform the South-East could use to ascend the presidency of the country.
Faulting Ngige, Achi-Okpaga said the minister’s statement was baseless and pedestrian. According to him, in 2019, the Igbo voted for the APC.
He asked: “Is Ngige from Ghana? Is he not an Igbo man? The APC got all the percentages of votes they needed from the South-East in the February 2019 presidential election. Was it a fluke or doctored? Were the votes not Igbo votes? So if he is saying Igbo should join the APC, is he saying that there are no Igbo in the APC, including himself?”
The Ohanaeze spokesman said people asking the Igbo to join the APC were just looking for an excuse not to field an Igbo candidate in 2023.
He stated: “I think his statement is very pedestrian. It is just that when you want to kill a dog, you want to find a fault to hang it. Just to find a fault to say that the Igbo are this or that. Let me tell you, until an Igbo man becomes President, nothing will move forward. Nigeria will continue to be a motionless engine.
“We have said the Igboman sees the entire world as his village. So if an Igbo man becomes president of Nigeria, there is no state, there is no village in Nigeria that you cannot find an Igbo man. So he has no time to marginalise anyone. The Igbo man lives in Sokoto, so the government will like to build roads in Sokoto because his brother lives there. The Igbo man lives in Kafachan. The Igbo live in Ogun. They live in Cross River. They live in all parts of Nigeria.
“The whole of Nigeria is the horizon of Igbo man. There’s no ethnicity in Igbo man. It is only the Igbo that practise one Nigeria, every other person is a hypocrite. So until Igbo man becomes president, Nigeria will keep running round the same circle. What Ngige said was just childish.”
On its part, the Peoples Democratic Party said the APC was not a viable party for Ndigbo to actualise any of their political aspirations in.2023. The PDP Deputy National Publicity, Mr Diran Odeyemi, in an interview with journalists in Abuja also said the PDP was not dead.
He said the comment by Ngige that the Igbo people should join the APC to realise their aspiration for the 2023 presidency was a mere campaign talk which had no practical validity.
Odeyemi said: “Ngige can say all that he wants to say. He can cajole the people to join them in the APC. But he knows that the South-East is a no-go area for the APC. There is nothing they can say that the people will believe them.
“In 2023, we are bringing out a great candidate that Nigerians will know and vote for. It is too early to be talking about zoning, but Ngige knows that the Igbo people will never go the way of the APC because it is a party that is full of deceit and lies.”
Plateau PDP Crisis Deepens As Faction Seals Party Secretariat
The Plateau State secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jos, was last Monday, locked up following a fresh leadership crisis between the factions.
The development which occurred in the morning was said to have caused confusion among party supporters and other stakeholders who gathered at the secretariat to condemn the situation.
Recall that the party in the state had been polarised into two factions since the resignation of the former Minister of Sports, Mr Damishi Sango, as the state chairman.
It was led on one hand by a deputy chairman, Mr Amos Gombi, while another faction is being led by a zonal chairman, Mr Chris Hassan.
Both Gombi and Hassan are laying claim to the state party chairmanship position.
The factions also placed suspension orders on members from either side at various times.
They hold their separate meetings at the party headquarters despite the leadership crisis
However, on Monday, the entrance to the party secretariat was allegedly locked on the orders of the Gombi-led faction obviously to prevent the Hassan’s group from having access to the party secretariat.
It was further gathered that the prompt arrival of security operatives from the police headquarters who ordered the barricade at the party secretariat to be removed, prevented both factions from engaging in a bloody clash.
A PDP lawmaker representing Jos South in the State House of Assembly, Mr Fom Dalyop, told our source on Monday: “What happened at the party secretariat was a case of one man trying to hold the PDP in the state to ransom. It is unfortunate that some people do not want peace in the party.
“The PDP constitution is clear on which zone the chairmanship of the party should come from.”
Imo APC Disowns Suspended LG Chairmen, Councillors
The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo State has dissociated itself from the failed invasion of the 27 council areas in the state by suspended Chairmen and councillors last Monday.
The party said it could not confirm the membership status of the suspended council officials in the state APC.
The suspended officials had relied on the Supreme Court judgment delivered in the suit between the Ekiti state Governor and the Council chairmen to invade the councils in Imo State.
The incident left one person dead in Isu LGA and many others wounded across the 27 council areas of the State as the police and youths combined to repel the invading forces.
Briefing journalists in Owerri yesterday, the APC state publicity secretary, Enyinna Onuegbu, said that the matter between the suspended Imo State LGA chairmen and councillors versus the State government was still in the courts and was yet to be decided.
He added that the party in Imo State believes in rule of law and respect for court judgements and therefore could not have endorsed anyone or group to resort to self-help in order to get justice.
According to Onuegbu, “the Ekiti State LGA court judgment is not applicable in Imo State until same is affirmed by the Court sitting on that of Imo State.
“APC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria believe in the rule of law, APC is not part of the gang-up by some desperate politicians to take over the Imo State LGA administration by force.
“Imo State APC was never at any time informed, carried along or supported the event and the actions of the suspended LGA chairmen. It is a total embarrassment to us the executive members of the party.
“No loss of life is worth any political agenda”, he said in a statement.
He, therefore, advised the youths not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians to breach the peace in the state.
