Wike Rejects PDP’s Intervention In Disagreement With Dickson … Calls For Dickson’s Resignation From PDP For Betraying Party …Preaches Love, Peace, Unity At Christmas

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described himself as the luckiest politician that was assisted by God to overcome the onslaught of Federal Might during the 2019 elections.

Speaking during the Thanksgiving Service of the Senator Representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Barinada Mpigi, at Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Koroma Town, Tai Local Government Area, yesterday, Governor Wike said he fought Federal Might and survived because God was with him.

“I am the luckiest politician who has always received God’s Blessing. I don’t know how many people who have fought Federal Might and succeeded.

“God fought for us during the last elections and we were victorious. That is why I will always support the Church. I will always continue to give thanks to God for his mercies”, the Governor said.

Wike, who noted that only God has the power to enthrone his successor in 2023, emphasized that the most he can do is to pray that his party succeeds in the election.

“I will not install my successor. It is God that will determine who will succeed me. Only God has the power to install my successor.

“However, I will fervently pray that my party succeeds in 2023. The insistence to plant a successor is mainly for selfish reasons. Everyone with the right capacity should come forward to tell Rivers people, why they should vote him/her”, he said.

While describing Senator Barinada Mpigi as a dedicated politician, who works hard to achieve results, Governor Wike said he has worked closely with the Senator since 1999 because he is a trustworthy politician, adding that Mpigi has examined both PDP and APC, with the conclusion that PDP is the hope for Nigeria, noting that despite the challenge confronting the PDP, the future of the country is secured under the leadership of the PDP.

On his part, Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo Agege, who was represented at the occasion by Senator Sandy Onoh, described Senator Mpigi as a potent force for Ogoni, Rivers State and the South-South.

Also speaking, former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, said Senator Mpigi is a trustworthy politician who does not swerve in the face of pressure.

Ndume also praised Governor Wike for being a courageous politician who works for the people, no matter the pressure.

In his response, Senator Mpigi thanked God for His mercies and his consistent political victories, saying that he built the Church in appreciation to God’s mercies over the years.

He commended Governor Wike for his contribution to his electoral victory, declaring that he will follow the Governor’s direction in 2023.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe said members of the Senate were on ground to support their colleague thank God for his electoral victory, and also announced the contribution of the Senators towards the construction of the vicariate.

In a sermon, Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, urged Nigerians to live a life of Thanksgiving and Appreciation to God for his blessing.

He urged Niger Delta Governors to work together to address the poor Federal Road Infrastructure in the South-South.

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of Bibles to Governor Wike and other dignitaries by the Church, while the Anglican Bishop of Ogoni Diocese also prayed for Governor Wike and other political leaders.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has warned operatives of the State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks against attempting to illegally influence the decisions of the mobile courts.

Addressing members of the Task Force at the Government House Port Harcourt at the weekend, Governor Wike said operatives of the Task Force have no power to interfere with the work of magistrates attached to the Mobile Courts.

“I don’t want to hear these negative reports again. You have no right to direct the magistrates on what they should do. Nobody has given you power to talk to the magistrates.

“Your duty is to arrest people and take them to the magistrates. It is left for the court to decide the matter based on the law. It is not for you to tell the magistrates what to do. You don’t have that power”, he said.

The Governor decried the dwindling performance of operatives of the Task Force, saying that they must improve their performance.

“Events have shown that 70 percent of you are doing things that are not right. You now allow illegal street traders to operate and you collect money.

“In some instances you allow illegal motor parks to exist on our roads. That was not the case when you started operations. You must remember that nobody can be rich overnight.

“You have no right to open an account anywhere. If I decide to send you people home, you will start complaining. Several people are interested in carrying out these responsibilities”, he said.

The Governor said that if the operatives of the Task Force fail to improve on their services, he will be compelled to take punitive measures against them.

“This is the final time I will call you for a meeting. By the time I go round again and there is no improvement in your operations, I will send all of you packing.

“Even if you have worked towards the end of the month, I will not pay you. I will simply tell you to take whatever you have collected as part of your salary.

“People commended you when you started. But you are now engaged in some illegal activities. There are other people who are willing to work and I will not hesitate to engage fresh hands. Luckily, this is a Task Force. We even thought we will employ you as civil servants, but with the way you are going that will be difficult.”

Governor Wike also warned members of the Task Force against extorting monies from traders, bus and taxi drivers.

“The traders know that you extort monies from them. The drivers know that you extort monies from them. Before, everywhere was clear. The traffic flowed freely. But now, there are challenges.

As you go to GU Ake Road, there is an illegal taxi park. Traders have come to the road. They now sell all manner of things on the road”, he said.

In another development, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that his administration increased the budgetary allocation for the health sector in the 2020 budget because of his commitment to universal health coverage in the state.

Speaking during a Courtesy Visit by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative for Nigeria on Friday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said his Administration is committed to improving healthcare delivery in the State.

“We have increased the budgetary allocation for the health sector in the 2020 fiscal year. We have placed priority on health. We are expanding our health facilities for the benefit of our people.

“The issue of health is critical to the development of the state. Without health, other sectors will suffer. Therefore, we will continue to invest in the health sector”, he said, and also used the opportunity to announce that the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme of the state will now be compulsory.

“We have said our Contributory Health Insurance scheme will no longer be voluntary. Henceforth, it will be compulsory for everyone.

“We will do everything possible to strengthen our partnership with the World Health Organisation and health related institutions in order to promote the healthcare system in our state.”

He announced that the Rivers State Government has procured 200,000 insecticide treated mosquito nets for distribution to Rivers people in the fight against malaria, adding that the State’s Counterpart Fund for the fight against Yellow Fever in the State has also been released.

In his remarks, the Country Representative of WHO for Nigeria, Dr Peter Lasuba, appreciated the investments of the Wike-led administration in the health sector.

He said: “Let me also appreciate you for prioritizing social services, including health, as engine of human development, poverty eradication and prosperity for all in the State.

“Your focus on Universal Health Coverage is a great vision anchored on the global health agenda to ensure healthy lives and wellbeing for this State”, he said.

The WHO boss commended the Rivers State Governor for the support for the organisation’s programmes, and called for the strengthening of the partnership between WHO and the Rivers State Government.

“I salute your unwavering support to health and humbly encourage you to continue with the noble responsibility. We are here to continue supporting you in this very important journey. We need to sustain the successes recorded in the health sector”, he said.

While congratulating the Rivers State Governor on his re-election, Lasuba said winning the election for the second time is a clear testimony of the Governor’s dedication to Rivers development, which won the hearts of the electorate.