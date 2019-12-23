Group Slams Dokubo, Others Over Comments Against Wike

No fewer than 32 newly inducted Medical Doctors of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) have been charged to adhere strictly to the ethics of their profession in order to render selfless service to humanity.

The Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Zana Akpagu gave the charge at the UNICAL International Conference Centre during the 51st Physician’s Oath-taking Ceremony (Sponsio Academica).

Prof. Akpagu, who described the new doctors as ‘life savers’ urged them to respect the sanctity of life by shunning acts capable of dragging the image of the noble medical profession in the mud.

While congratulating the doctors for scaling the hurdles in the course of their training, he thanked them for their resilience and hard work, even has he charged them to imbibe the spirit of excellence and be good ambassadors of their Alma Mata.

I urge you to imbibe the “Malabitic” spirit and the spirit of excellence. Be good ambassadors of this institution wherever you find yourself. Represent us well and represent your parents well’’

The Vice Chancellor commended the College of Medical Sciences for the pivotal role played in training the doctors and expressed delight with the regularity of the Oath-taking Ceremony, which he said, underscores how serious and committed the College is in churning out qualified doctors.

Prof. Akpagu, who was also full of praises for the parents and sponsors of the doctors, who through thick and thin saw them through school called on the doctors to reciprocate by taking good care of them.

The university helmsman said he was looking forward to admitting them as members of the UNICAL Alumni Association, which he believed, would provide a platform for them to contribute their quota to the development of their Alma Mata.

Also speaking, Provost of the College of Medical Sciences, Prof. Victor Ansa congratulated them for the success in their academics and reminded them of the need to respect the medical ethics, which he said, would place them on a higher pedestal for effective service delivery.

He said their parents and sponsors welfare should be of paramount interest to them, just as he charged them to live above board in the discharge of their duties, respect their teachers and never put their name to shame.

He thanked the vice chancellor for his unflinching support for the college, which he believed, enabled lecturers in the college to adequately train the doctors.

Prof. Ansa said, ‘’ the vice chancellor’s support for the college is there for everyone to see. He has supported us in all ramifications, both financially and morally.”

He also used the occasion to commend the vice chancellor for appointing the immediate past Provost of the College, Prof. Maurice Asuquo as the new Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration.

By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar