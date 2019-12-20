For A Memorable Christmas

At a hospital, few days ago, something happened that redefined the whole essence of Christmas to me. A group of young choristers came to the hospital to sing for a patient. Apparently, a nurse in the hospital who was a member of the choir had told the group about the despairing patient and the need for them to come and cheer him and other patients up who will be spending Christmas on their sick beds.

Their singing was wonderful. They livened the entire place and brought joy, happiness and hope to the patients. Some of them sang along with the choir, some were nodding their heads to the rhythm of the songs while a few couldn’t help but shed tears. It was amazing and it made some of us who were fortunate to be at the hospital environment at that time and who witnessed the memorable event wonder how such a simple gesture could touch the lives of many patients, staff and visitors as well.

Christmas is, no doubt, one of the most wonderful times of the year. It is a celebration many people look forward to with nostalgia as it brings the memories of happiness and love shared among families and friends during the festive period.

Christmas season is supposed to be a period of peace, love, forgiveness, reconciliation and thanksgiving for Jesus Christ, who, according to the Bible, was sent into the world by God, his Father, to die for the sins of mankind and bring everlasting peace to the world. It is, therefore, expected that the commemoration of his birth should be a time for nations, families and individuals to make peace and live in harmony.

Ironically, the reverse seems to be the case now as people, particularly in Nigeria, have turned the Yuletide to a time to do all sorts of unspeakable things to make money. In many other countries, prices of commodities are slashed during Christmas to make them affordable for everyone. But here in Nigeria, businessmen, traders, transporters, hair dressers and tailors, all see the season as an opportunity to make quick money by hiking the prices of their goods and services. Family ties, relationships are broken over material needs for Christmas.

Perhaps, the most worrisome is the increased crime rate across the country during the Christmas. Armed robbers, kidnappers increase their operations during the holy season. As a matter of fact, many people from different parts of the country now find it difficult to travel to their villages for Christmas for fear of being kidnapped.

In doing these, we miss the essence of Christmas and lose the blessings therein. Christmas will be without meaning unless we imbibe the basic lessons drawn from Jesus’ lowly birth in a manger, his pious life, long suffering, love for others and empathy with the weak and hopeless, all of which climaxed with a supreme sacrifice on the Cross of Calvary. Undoubtedly, these are the virtues that truly make Christmas a Christian epoch worthy of annual commemoration.

Sometimes one wonders what a peaceful world we’ll have, if mankind imbibed the attributes of the exemplary life Jesus Christ lived, of being a master servant, lover of children, friend of the forsaken and dependable teacher.

Could we all see this year’s Christmas as an opportunity to reflect on the virtues Christ preached and see how adherence to them could save the fast dwindling family structure, redirect a depraved society, remodel our leaders to become selfless servant-leaders and, above all, re-brand a greedy and insensitive political class and the governed?

The Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence (Dr) Samuel Kanu Uche, once said this about Christmas: “The modest and reticent manner of his birth despite His royal connections and divinity, which lays a social foundation for the concept of a servant-leader, should serve as a big lesson to all of us, especially those in leadership positions and places of authority. The fact that we are leaders in whatever sphere of human existence does not confer on us the power to oppress others, rather it is a responsibility committed to us that should not be abused and misused.

“Jesus came to the world to make God even more accessible to man by means of being a mediator, an advocate and a divine communications channel. Such is the role of leaders, who truly think of the people they rule or seek to govern because they are meant to provide good roads, quality education, constant power supply, equity and justice, joy, prosperity, good and quality living, responsible and responsive governance, accessible to the people. Leaders are to put the people they serve before themselves and not the other way round”, he continued.

As it is with our leaders, so it is with all of us. Each of us is blessed with unique talents. Some of us have money while all of us have time. At this special period of the year, we are expected to use these three “Ts” to make life better for others. The young choristers might not have the money to buy hampers for the patients in the hospital but they used their gifts of sweet voices to impact on their lives.

What about making use of our time to reach out to patients in hospitals, children in orphanages and motherless babies homes, prison inmates, the bereaved, the less privileged members of our communities and those in IDPs camps and put smiles on their faces through our gifts of love and other material things. We can deny ourselves certain pleasures and luxury for this set of people to be happy.

Surely, the celebration will have more impact on us as individuals and a nation if we do away with greed, materialism, corruption, ethnicity and all those vices that divide us as a nation but practise justice which Jesus Christ loved and died for. Instead of doubling the prices of our goods and services, we should emulate people of other countries who slash the prices of their commodities during Christmas to make it affordable for everyone.

Christmas will make more meaning if our lives become that of loving kindness and service to other fellows. A writer once wrote, “Every time someone reaches out to help another, that is Christmas, every time someone puts anger aside and strives for understanding, that is Christmas; every time people forget their differences and realize their love for each other, that is Christmas”.

As we do these, let us not forget to prepare our souls to welcome the Lord and be ready to live exemplary Christian lives even after Christmas.

By: Calista Ezeaku