Opinion
For A Memorable Christmas
At a hospital, few days ago, something happened that redefined the whole essence of Christmas to me. A group of young choristers came to the hospital to sing for a patient. Apparently, a nurse in the hospital who was a member of the choir had told the group about the despairing patient and the need for them to come and cheer him and other patients up who will be spending Christmas on their sick beds.
Their singing was wonderful. They livened the entire place and brought joy, happiness and hope to the patients. Some of them sang along with the choir, some were nodding their heads to the rhythm of the songs while a few couldn’t help but shed tears. It was amazing and it made some of us who were fortunate to be at the hospital environment at that time and who witnessed the memorable event wonder how such a simple gesture could touch the lives of many patients, staff and visitors as well.
Christmas is, no doubt, one of the most wonderful times of the year. It is a celebration many people look forward to with nostalgia as it brings the memories of happiness and love shared among families and friends during the festive period.
Christmas season is supposed to be a period of peace, love, forgiveness, reconciliation and thanksgiving for Jesus Christ, who, according to the Bible, was sent into the world by God, his Father, to die for the sins of mankind and bring everlasting peace to the world. It is, therefore, expected that the commemoration of his birth should be a time for nations, families and individuals to make peace and live in harmony.
Ironically, the reverse seems to be the case now as people, particularly in Nigeria, have turned the Yuletide to a time to do all sorts of unspeakable things to make money. In many other countries, prices of commodities are slashed during Christmas to make them affordable for everyone. But here in Nigeria, businessmen, traders, transporters, hair dressers and tailors, all see the season as an opportunity to make quick money by hiking the prices of their goods and services. Family ties, relationships are broken over material needs for Christmas.
Perhaps, the most worrisome is the increased crime rate across the country during the Christmas. Armed robbers, kidnappers increase their operations during the holy season. As a matter of fact, many people from different parts of the country now find it difficult to travel to their villages for Christmas for fear of being kidnapped.
In doing these, we miss the essence of Christmas and lose the blessings therein. Christmas will be without meaning unless we imbibe the basic lessons drawn from Jesus’ lowly birth in a manger, his pious life, long suffering, love for others and empathy with the weak and hopeless, all of which climaxed with a supreme sacrifice on the Cross of Calvary. Undoubtedly, these are the virtues that truly make Christmas a Christian epoch worthy of annual commemoration.
Sometimes one wonders what a peaceful world we’ll have, if mankind imbibed the attributes of the exemplary life Jesus Christ lived, of being a master servant, lover of children, friend of the forsaken and dependable teacher.
Could we all see this year’s Christmas as an opportunity to reflect on the virtues Christ preached and see how adherence to them could save the fast dwindling family structure, redirect a depraved society, remodel our leaders to become selfless servant-leaders and, above all, re-brand a greedy and insensitive political class and the governed?
The Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence (Dr) Samuel Kanu Uche, once said this about Christmas: “The modest and reticent manner of his birth despite His royal connections and divinity, which lays a social foundation for the concept of a servant-leader, should serve as a big lesson to all of us, especially those in leadership positions and places of authority. The fact that we are leaders in whatever sphere of human existence does not confer on us the power to oppress others, rather it is a responsibility committed to us that should not be abused and misused.
“Jesus came to the world to make God even more accessible to man by means of being a mediator, an advocate and a divine communications channel. Such is the role of leaders, who truly think of the people they rule or seek to govern because they are meant to provide good roads, quality education, constant power supply, equity and justice, joy, prosperity, good and quality living, responsible and responsive governance, accessible to the people. Leaders are to put the people they serve before themselves and not the other way round”, he continued.
As it is with our leaders, so it is with all of us. Each of us is blessed with unique talents. Some of us have money while all of us have time. At this special period of the year, we are expected to use these three “Ts” to make life better for others. The young choristers might not have the money to buy hampers for the patients in the hospital but they used their gifts of sweet voices to impact on their lives.
What about making use of our time to reach out to patients in hospitals, children in orphanages and motherless babies homes, prison inmates, the bereaved, the less privileged members of our communities and those in IDPs camps and put smiles on their faces through our gifts of love and other material things. We can deny ourselves certain pleasures and luxury for this set of people to be happy.
Surely, the celebration will have more impact on us as individuals and a nation if we do away with greed, materialism, corruption, ethnicity and all those vices that divide us as a nation but practise justice which Jesus Christ loved and died for. Instead of doubling the prices of our goods and services, we should emulate people of other countries who slash the prices of their commodities during Christmas to make it affordable for everyone.
Christmas will make more meaning if our lives become that of loving kindness and service to other fellows. A writer once wrote, “Every time someone reaches out to help another, that is Christmas, every time someone puts anger aside and strives for understanding, that is Christmas; every time people forget their differences and realize their love for each other, that is Christmas”.
As we do these, let us not forget to prepare our souls to welcome the Lord and be ready to live exemplary Christian lives even after Christmas.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Sowore’s Rearrest Saga: Matters Arising
The invasion of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu’s court by operatives of the Department of Security Service (DSS), to re-arrest the presidential candidate of African Action Congress in the February 2019 general election, Omoleye Sowore, has generated uproars. The incident occurred a day after his release from custody on bail for alleged threats of revolution; to change a constituted government and other treasonable felonies.
In protest over his re-arrest, the Civil Societies Organizations (CSOs) have penciled down a 14-day ultimatum to the Presidency for his immediate release, and vowed to commence mass actions if unheeded.
Prior to that, DSS had refused Sowore’s release after his bail, on the premise that his sureties must show up, possibly to circumvent unforeseen technicalities about his whereabouts afterwards. Consequently, Sowore approached the court and secured an order to be released alongside monetary compensation. The agency complied.
Following the invasion, Justice Ojukwu suspended her slated cases and met with the DSS team leader and counsel of both parties in her Chambers. By deductive reasoning, the judge wouldn’t have convened an instant meeting in her Chambers with the parties if no invasion took place. Besides, Sowore’s counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), averred the DSS team leader apologised over the invasion which has not been refuted. Logically, one cannot approbate and reprobate at the same time.
In other words, the proper actions for the Presidency would have been to condemn the ugly development, and then investigate it accordingly. This would have saved all the uprisings. Admitted, security agencies, albeit under the Presidency, do not need special approval to perform statutory duties, however, the president remains vicariously liable of their omissions and commissions in the course of duties. Irrefutably, security agencies are tools constitutionally provided to the President for protecting lives and property, enforcing laws, and maintaining peace and order in the society.
However, in the present circumstance where the suspect had been arraigned and granted bail, and released with fines against the agency, it is dutiful that the agency ought to first seek for special approval from the Presidency particularly the Attorney General of the Federation that is the chief legal officer of the federal government prior to his re-arrest knowing that the agency had arraigned the suspect.
As a rule, if the suspect had breached the bail conditions, it is expected that the court must be put on notice accordingly and not to act arbitrarily. It would have been a different ballgame if the arrest was by another agency; Police or EFCC on offences unrelated to national security which is pending in the court, however, provided not in the court as it were in the present episode.
Thus, since Sowore is facing prosecutions on alleged threats against national security, whatever related misconducts while on bail will be tantamount to breach of bail conditions. And that can only be affirmed by the court. Security agencies cannot re-arrest a suspect for alleged breach of bail terms without order of the court, except where urgency is patently required to avert capital offences like homicide. Any other omissions or commissions must be respectfully presented to the court prior to any actions.
Likewise, the media wars and counter-attacks are worrisome particularly a justification that US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had arrested a suspect in the court. Same on the claim that Nigeria, as a sovereign nation, doesn’t need to listen to global community. Instructively, the international community can interfere against gross abuse of human rights despite sovereignty. Equally, an error in America cannot become a model in Nigeria. Of course, Nigeria is not a copycat; otherwise, it would have adopted the obnoxious US laws on gay marriage.
It is, therefore, imperative that the media unit should live up to expectations. The media wars are uncalled for. And it is absurd for media aides to present inflaming and diverse positions which is indicative of no coordination. Media aides cannot have conflicting and respective opinions on sensitive national issues. There must be unanimity and cautiousness before making public statements. Possibly, a proficient person could be consulted for guidance.
Above all, explanations to the people are vital, and synonymous with accountability which is a part of democratic norms, and no society can grow without the support of the people. Undeniably, scores of citizens out of frustrations could be inquisitive with provoking remarks. Nonetheless, government still owes a duty to give appealing explanations.
Media assignment goes beyond mere information for any government. Public enlightenment is crucial in governance. Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, recognized this fact by assigning the portfolio of ‘Commissioner of Information & Public Enlightenment’ which has tremendously helped him in carrying the people along. This is worthy of note.
To sum, the nation cannot subscribe to distractions and uncertainties when the President is hunting for foreign investors. The ugly episodes obviously did not reflect growth in the nation’s democracy. Visibly, masses are up the creek and, therefore, any action not directed towards their relief is a misplaced priority. Simply put, a blunder.
Imperatively, foreign investors must convincingly have confidence in rule of law in any country to be able to become stakeholders. Presently, translating Buhari’s ‘Next-Level’ packages into reality must be the priority, and not inconsequentialities. This is time for serious business; to rescue the suffering masses from miserable conditions created by selfish political leaders.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst
By: Carl Umegboro
Opinion
Poultry And Consumers’ Bugging Question
WattAgNet.com, writing about the future of poultry, once wrote that by 2050, we will need to consider that routine work may be replaced by robotics or automation. There will most likely be total supply chain transparency with precision farming, total traceability and on-farm informatics.
In the same vein, many years ago, Philip Wilkinson expressed his optimism about the future of poultry farming. He said that poultry, undoubtedly is going to be the leading meat protein to help feed an additional three billion people by 2050.
Although his projection may not have meant so much to his listeners, Wilkinson’s assumption was borne out of his understanding of the discovery of animal product as the best bait for adequate protein intake.
The place of the poultry industry in providing the consumers bugging demand question has become highly indispensible that it is no longer out of place to foresee a high possibility of farm employees with doctorate degrees, hydroponics and mini-power stations becoming more common on poultry operations.
Protein, the second most abundant compound found in human body, plays many critical roles in keeping the body alive and healthy. It is not unlikely that very soon, dietary health foods may be prescribed as part of a disease prevention programme.
From the contraction of the muscles which allows for body movement, to the contraction of specialized muscle that controls organ functions such as the heart, digestive movements and elimination of unwanted elements in the body, the place of protein in human body is said to be highly indispensible.
Luckily, the free range organic poultry, ducks, turkeys and eggs from healthy chickens are usually handy for this purpose. No doubt, plant foods such as grains, nuts, beans and vegetables can supply the body with proteins, it is but a limited array of amino acids, animal product such as chicken, fish, beef, venison, duck, turkey and pork contain virtually all the essential amino acids needed to keep the body fit and healthy. This makes the poultry business a handy bridge between the need of a people and the availability of a solution to such need.
Wilkinson thus sees the poultry farmer as one in a position to answer the consumers’ bugging question of “what should we eat?”
Of course, like the words of the President of the Barbados Egg and Poultry Producers Association (BEPPA), Wendell Clarke, in 2009, “local poultry producers are actually more than ready and willing to satisfy the needs of the local market”, but the question is, how enabling and encouraging is the economic climate under which the poultry farmer operates?
The key drivers will be delivering a tasty, safe, attractive product grown in a manner consistent with consumer expectations
At first, the call for the diversification of Nigeria’s economy into agriculture and allied sectors, was looked upon as a safe landing for the agriculturist, most importantly, the poultry farmer.
The ban on imported poultry meat was also perceived as a strategy orchestrated to encourage the local poultry enterprise towards the local consumers’ satisfaction. Unfortunately, it is yet not very clear what administrative principle the ban policy is hinged on, without any provision for an absorber for the potential interim gap in the market’s demand and supply.
I see the much emphasis on agriculture as a clarion call for all to be involved and this requires adequate sensitization and subsequent empowerment, as well as making available the required raw materials and steady power supply, without which meeting consumers’ expectation will remain a farcry.
I also believe that knowing the gap between the protein need or demand of the society and its existing available supply will aid in assessing the role of poultry farming towards the health and the wealth of the nation. It is in the realization of the above fact, that the repositioning of the poultry industry becomes imperative.
No matter how the poultry farmer struggles with continued industry volatility, even in the face of generally favourable environment, the need for flexibility and market orientation can never be overemphasised.This is to ensure that tasty, safe and enticing products grown in a manner consistent with consumers expectations, are delivered.
Therefore, if the poultry business be considered a handy bridge between the need of a people and the supply of the products, then the onus lies first on the industry to acquire a new mindset that will favour improvement in productivity.
Secondly, the government should create an enabling business climate that will enhance productivity and guarantee quality assurance so as to meet consumers’ expectation.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Curbing Menace Of Campus Prostitution
The growing rate of campus prostitution in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions today is alarming and gradually growing into a cancer that may be difficult to manage. And unless something is urgently done to nip it in the bud, it may one day consume our society.
Honestly speaking, the rate at which many female students prostitute on campuses has always given me serious concern. Just like campus cultism, the menace is festering and thriving menacingly on campuses.
It is appalling to note that many female students now use their bodies as a means of getting money, even when some of them have parents to cater for their education and well-being. They combine their studies with sex work, all in a bid to get money for cosmetic things like make-up kits and good clothes, just because they want to look good and be noticed.
One needs to see most of these indulgent students returning to campus after sexual transactions with wads of cash, glitzy clothes and other gifts. With regular money coming from the illicit trade, it is pretty easy for them to joggle academic pursuit and prostitution because they have everything needed to settle academic failure standing in their way. This makes the resistance of many innocent students to begin to wear thin.
Virtually all campuses of tertiary institutions are guilty of this. They now have spots where girls can be picked up and dropped at any time after sexual transaction. This is nauseating.
It is often said that “children are the future of tomorrow”, but can this crop of students guarantee a good and prospective future? I doubt.
To be honest, studying in Nigerian universities can be daunting; it takes only students with determination to scale through the hurdles. In spite of this, there is no good justification for campus prostitution.
It is worth knowing that prostitution took several years to seep into tertiary institutions. As the vice evolved and began to consume our young girls, people chose to ignore it as a mere fad that would soon go away. It was largely left unchecked and so took hold of our society.
Now, it has become a way of life in Nigeria’s supposed citadels of learning such that these corporate and campus prostitutes often parade themselves in exotic cars, jewelries and costumes to the envy and admiration of their fellow students.
Before now, prostitution was restricted to only female adults who see selling of their bodies as the fastest way of getting income for their upkeeps. Now, young girls in their teens have also caught the bug.
More astonishing is the entrance of young men into the menace. Men now trade their bodies for various reasons, including securing jobs or contracts from rich women with good connection, who are old enough to be their mothers. I learnt similar things are now in vogue on campuses where male students are lured into sexual relationship with their female lecturers. What is our society turning into?
My worry is that despite the high spread of deadly sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes (AIDS), prostitution does not abate. Many women are currently undergoing serious trauma and pelvic pains as a result of unprotected sex arising from prostitution. This is dangerous to our society.
Studies have shown that those who engage in prostitution do not have proper parental upbringing or are under bad peer influence. Studies have also shown that most women prostitutes indulge in heavy drinking and smoking, another habit that is inimical to health. No wonder the rate of cancer and mortality in the country is on the increase.
I think parental ignorance and wickedness contribute to this menace on our campuses. Many parents prefer lavishing their money on unnecessary things than to cater for the education of their female children, while those who do so fail inculcate good moral on their children.
It is, therefore, imperative for parents to give their children proper upbringing at home before dispatching them to school, in addition to see their children’s schooling as their responsibility. An untrained child always ends up as a liability.
However, it is no longer news that the rate of poverty in the country has increased tremendously due to the inactions of those that are in the saddle of power in the country. As a result of this, many people are ready to commit all kinds of heinous crimes, including prostitution, to survive.
This, however, is not a good justification for the high rate of prostitution among students. It should worry every right-thinking mind that the supposed future leaders are the ones engaging in this immoral and shameful act. Or how does one describe a situation where young ladies in their teens turn themselves into sex merchants, selling their bodies to rich and wealth politicians, lawmakers and businessmen in the name of survival?
Meanwhile, the wild exposure acquired by these young lasses has also led to the breakdown of discipline on campuses as many of them no longer respect their lecturers or constituted authorities.
Also, the value of hard work, research and intellectual pursuit has been compromised and thrown to the dustbin of history, as most of these students believe, erroneously though, that they can acquire good grades by bribing their lecturers either in kind or cash, using proceeds from the illicit sex trade. This poses serious challenge to academic excellence in various schools as well as pollutes the society.
Therefore, all stakeholders in the education sector, including religious organisations and non- governmental organisations (NGOs) should intensify campaign against campus prostitution. In particular, all tertiary institutions should have stringent codes of conduct for both the students and their lecturers.
Just as schools frown at campus cultism, all illicit affairs involving students should be met with severe punishment. Any student caught trading his or her body for money or marks either within or outside the campus should be expelled to avoid corrupting the innocent ones.
I also recommend that any lecturer who is found to be after money or sex should be sacked outright to serve as deterrent to others.
Ekeke is a student of Mass Communication, Abia State University, Uturu.
By: Favour Ekeke
Trending
