Business
Arrival Terminal Building: PH Airport Berates Contractor Over Poor Job
The management of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, has expressed dissatisfaction with the construction of the domestic arrival terminal building project by the Inter-Bau Construction Company.
The airport said the project was poorly finished by the contracting firm.
Speaking to aviation correspondents last Wednesday at the airport, the Airport Manager, who is also the Regional General Manager, South-South, Mr Felix Akinbinu, said the management had been waiting for the handover of the project by the contractor.
Akinbinu said that the contractor came to him about a week ago to inform him that he wanted to handover the arrival terminal building, only for him (Akinbinu) to discover that the job was poorly done.
“We have been waiting for them for such handover. I must tell you that I am not too comfortable with the quality of job they did.
“FAAN will take it over and complete the remaining job for the benefits of our customers. We have to do something that will be befitting, even as the status of the airport is increasing “, he said.
The FAAN manager also explained that the ongoing work at the airport access road, being handled by the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), was different from the one the Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike promised to do.
“We are still waiting for the promise from the state governor. The project he promised is a capital project. He made the promise at the inauguration of the Turkish Airline in Port Harcourt Airport and on our visit to him in his office “, Akinbinu said.
On the certification of the Port Harcourt Airport, Akinbinu said the management needed more time to do what is supposed to be done in-house.
According to him, the whole world will hear when the airport management is ready for certification, adding that the certification programme is a project of its own and has requirements to fulfill.
“There are so many things we are to get in place just like when someone wants to prepare, you will have to get all the ingredients before you cook and serve. We are still cooking, we are not done yet.
“No challenge is insurmountable, and we are making progress. Instead of this December 2019, we are looking at March 2020, but our timeline is February 2020 when everything required is in place before March”, he said.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Individuals’ll Not Escort Passengers Into Airports – FAAN
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), says no individual or agency will be allowed to escort passengers into airports, henceforth.
FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, said in a statement last Wednesday in Abuja that the move was part of measures to protect passengers and strengthen the ease of doing business in the country.
“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has directed that only its protocol services and designated ministry of foreign affairs officers will be allowed to escort passengers or to conduct any type of protocol activity after immigration process for departing passengers and before immigration process for arriving passengers at the airports.
“Consequently, in the interest of our common safety and comfort, all passengers, agencies and other stakeholders are requested to kindly align their airport activities accordingly.
“In a similar vein, passengers are also advised to please kindly desist from coming to the airports with groups of friends and relatives,” she said.
According to her, the action is aimed at enhancing the safety, comfort, and efficient facilitation of human and vehicular traffic at the airports.
Business
FAAN Partners ICAO On Digital Training
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has initiated partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for the digital training of its staff.
Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, disclosed this while addressing staff on his visit to lbadan airport last Monday.
He charged staff to be professional in the discharge of their duties, urging them not to compromise their work and career.
The FAAN boss, who was accompanied by the Director of Engineering Services, Engr. Salisu Daura and Director of Security Services, Group Capt. U S A Sadiq(rtd), promised that his administration would prioritise staff development and their welfare.
“Take your work seriously, people see you through what you do. Can you make a name for yourself through your job? Use FAAN to launch your career.
“Management was aware of challenges confronting each airport and was working on them in order of priority amidst paucity of funds. This administration is focusing on accountability and responsibility of staff”, he said.
Yadudu disclosed further that FAAN management would embark on massive renovation and upgrade of staff quarters across the nation’s airports which he said would be executed in phases.
He, however, appealed to FAAN staff to always communicate their complaints, concerns and challenges to management through their heads of departments and airport managers.
According to him, the Ibadan Airport has been facing certain unique challenges over the years, which he said, needs the kind intervention of the state government.
He also informed them that an aircraft maintenance company, Maintenance and Repair Organisation for aircraft (MRO), has indicated interest to relocate from Lagos airport to Ibadan airport.
The FAAN helmsman expressed optimism that the relocation of the company would boost the economy of the airport as soon as the challenges facing the airport were resolved.
Business
Expert Tasks FAAN, NAFDAC On Food Safety At Airports
An expert in the health sector and the Consulting Partner at Enpact Health, Ms Arse-Lucia Ojelede, has called on the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to work in unison and curb food poisoning at the nation’s airports.
Ojelede who made the call while speaking to aviation correspondents on aviation industry and food safety, last Wednesday, noted that some people had died of food poisoning because they did not manage it properly.
“At the airports where a lot of people pass through daily, we can have food contamination through several means. The National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) needs to partner with FAAN for food safety standards.
“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has to look at (into) the quality of food sold at the airports. If there are infractions in service, people need to know who to report to for remedial action because of hazards that could lead to injury or loss of lives”, she said.
She noted that most cases of food poisoning involving passengers were not reported to enable the regulators sanction erring operators.
According to her, most of the biological hazards to food poisoning are unseen and require best standards to keep the airport environment safe at all time.
“About 3,000 Nigerians die annually due to food poisoning, but unfortunately, most people do not come out to report the deaths, which make most of the deaths unrecorded.
“Most of the food vendors at the airports are not certified by NAFDAC. I urge FAAN to always request for NAFDAC certification from prospective food vendors before allotting spaces to them within the airport.
“There must be thorough checking of food served in the industry. We will not come to your sector if you do not invite us, but we need to sanitise the food industry in the aviation sector.
“Food is the starting point for our energy, our health and our well-being, we often take for granted that it should be safe. In an increasing complex and interconnected world where the food value chain is growing longer, standards and regulations are much more important in keeping us safe”, she said.
Stressing on why food vendors at the nation’s airport should be certified, the expert said that the Nigerian aviation industry is part of the global aviation system and definitely has to borrow from what is obtainable around the world so that the country can be known for best practices.
By: Corlins Walter
