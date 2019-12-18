Opinion
Curbing Menace Of Campus Prostitution
The growing rate of campus prostitution in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions today is alarming and gradually growing into a cancer that may be difficult to manage. And unless something is urgently done to nip it in the bud, it may one day consume our society.
Honestly speaking, the rate at which many female students prostitute on campuses has always given me serious concern. Just like campus cultism, the menace is festering and thriving menacingly on campuses.
It is appalling to note that many female students now use their bodies as a means of getting money, even when some of them have parents to cater for their education and well-being. They combine their studies with sex work, all in a bid to get money for cosmetic things like make-up kits and good clothes, just because they want to look good and be noticed.
One needs to see most of these indulgent students returning to campus after sexual transactions with wads of cash, glitzy clothes and other gifts. With regular money coming from the illicit trade, it is pretty easy for them to joggle academic pursuit and prostitution because they have everything needed to settle academic failure standing in their way. This makes the resistance of many innocent students to begin to wear thin.
Virtually all campuses of tertiary institutions are guilty of this. They now have spots where girls can be picked up and dropped at any time after sexual transaction. This is nauseating.
It is often said that “children are the future of tomorrow”, but can this crop of students guarantee a good and prospective future? I doubt.
To be honest, studying in Nigerian universities can be daunting; it takes only students with determination to scale through the hurdles. In spite of this, there is no good justification for campus prostitution.
It is worth knowing that prostitution took several years to seep into tertiary institutions. As the vice evolved and began to consume our young girls, people chose to ignore it as a mere fad that would soon go away. It was largely left unchecked and so took hold of our society.
Now, it has become a way of life in Nigeria’s supposed citadels of learning such that these corporate and campus prostitutes often parade themselves in exotic cars, jewelries and costumes to the envy and admiration of their fellow students.
Before now, prostitution was restricted to only female adults who see selling of their bodies as the fastest way of getting income for their upkeeps. Now, young girls in their teens have also caught the bug.
More astonishing is the entrance of young men into the menace. Men now trade their bodies for various reasons, including securing jobs or contracts from rich women with good connection, who are old enough to be their mothers. I learnt similar things are now in vogue on campuses where male students are lured into sexual relationship with their female lecturers. What is our society turning into?
My worry is that despite the high spread of deadly sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes (AIDS), prostitution does not abate. Many women are currently undergoing serious trauma and pelvic pains as a result of unprotected sex arising from prostitution. This is dangerous to our society.
Studies have shown that those who engage in prostitution do not have proper parental upbringing or are under bad peer influence. Studies have also shown that most women prostitutes indulge in heavy drinking and smoking, another habit that is inimical to health. No wonder the rate of cancer and mortality in the country is on the increase.
I think parental ignorance and wickedness contribute to this menace on our campuses. Many parents prefer lavishing their money on unnecessary things than to cater for the education of their female children, while those who do so fail inculcate good moral on their children.
It is, therefore, imperative for parents to give their children proper upbringing at home before dispatching them to school, in addition to see their children’s schooling as their responsibility. An untrained child always ends up as a liability.
However, it is no longer news that the rate of poverty in the country has increased tremendously due to the inactions of those that are in the saddle of power in the country. As a result of this, many people are ready to commit all kinds of heinous crimes, including prostitution, to survive.
This, however, is not a good justification for the high rate of prostitution among students. It should worry every right-thinking mind that the supposed future leaders are the ones engaging in this immoral and shameful act. Or how does one describe a situation where young ladies in their teens turn themselves into sex merchants, selling their bodies to rich and wealth politicians, lawmakers and businessmen in the name of survival?
Meanwhile, the wild exposure acquired by these young lasses has also led to the breakdown of discipline on campuses as many of them no longer respect their lecturers or constituted authorities.
Also, the value of hard work, research and intellectual pursuit has been compromised and thrown to the dustbin of history, as most of these students believe, erroneously though, that they can acquire good grades by bribing their lecturers either in kind or cash, using proceeds from the illicit sex trade. This poses serious challenge to academic excellence in various schools as well as pollutes the society.
Therefore, all stakeholders in the education sector, including religious organisations and non- governmental organisations (NGOs) should intensify campaign against campus prostitution. In particular, all tertiary institutions should have stringent codes of conduct for both the students and their lecturers.
Just as schools frown at campus cultism, all illicit affairs involving students should be met with severe punishment. Any student caught trading his or her body for money or marks either within or outside the campus should be expelled to avoid corrupting the innocent ones.
I also recommend that any lecturer who is found to be after money or sex should be sacked outright to serve as deterrent to others.
Ekeke is a student of Mass Communication, Abia State University, Uturu.
By: Favour Ekeke
Poultry And Consumers’ Bugging Question
WattAgNet.com, writing about the future of poultry, once wrote that by 2050, we will need to consider that routine work may be replaced by robotics or automation. There will most likely be total supply chain transparency with precision farming, total traceability and on-farm informatics.
In the same vein, many years ago, Philip Wilkinson expressed his optimism about the future of poultry farming. He said that poultry, undoubtedly is going to be the leading meat protein to help feed an additional three billion people by 2050.
Although his projection may not have meant so much to his listeners, Wilkinson’s assumption was borne out of his understanding of the discovery of animal product as the best bait for adequate protein intake.
The place of the poultry industry in providing the consumers bugging demand question has become highly indispensible that it is no longer out of place to foresee a high possibility of farm employees with doctorate degrees, hydroponics and mini-power stations becoming more common on poultry operations.
Protein, the second most abundant compound found in human body, plays many critical roles in keeping the body alive and healthy. It is not unlikely that very soon, dietary health foods may be prescribed as part of a disease prevention programme.
From the contraction of the muscles which allows for body movement, to the contraction of specialized muscle that controls organ functions such as the heart, digestive movements and elimination of unwanted elements in the body, the place of protein in human body is said to be highly indispensible.
Luckily, the free range organic poultry, ducks, turkeys and eggs from healthy chickens are usually handy for this purpose. No doubt, plant foods such as grains, nuts, beans and vegetables can supply the body with proteins, it is but a limited array of amino acids, animal product such as chicken, fish, beef, venison, duck, turkey and pork contain virtually all the essential amino acids needed to keep the body fit and healthy. This makes the poultry business a handy bridge between the need of a people and the availability of a solution to such need.
Wilkinson thus sees the poultry farmer as one in a position to answer the consumers’ bugging question of “what should we eat?”
Of course, like the words of the President of the Barbados Egg and Poultry Producers Association (BEPPA), Wendell Clarke, in 2009, “local poultry producers are actually more than ready and willing to satisfy the needs of the local market”, but the question is, how enabling and encouraging is the economic climate under which the poultry farmer operates?
The key drivers will be delivering a tasty, safe, attractive product grown in a manner consistent with consumer expectations
At first, the call for the diversification of Nigeria’s economy into agriculture and allied sectors, was looked upon as a safe landing for the agriculturist, most importantly, the poultry farmer.
The ban on imported poultry meat was also perceived as a strategy orchestrated to encourage the local poultry enterprise towards the local consumers’ satisfaction. Unfortunately, it is yet not very clear what administrative principle the ban policy is hinged on, without any provision for an absorber for the potential interim gap in the market’s demand and supply.
I see the much emphasis on agriculture as a clarion call for all to be involved and this requires adequate sensitization and subsequent empowerment, as well as making available the required raw materials and steady power supply, without which meeting consumers’ expectation will remain a farcry.
I also believe that knowing the gap between the protein need or demand of the society and its existing available supply will aid in assessing the role of poultry farming towards the health and the wealth of the nation. It is in the realization of the above fact, that the repositioning of the poultry industry becomes imperative.
No matter how the poultry farmer struggles with continued industry volatility, even in the face of generally favourable environment, the need for flexibility and market orientation can never be overemphasised.This is to ensure that tasty, safe and enticing products grown in a manner consistent with consumers expectations, are delivered.
Therefore, if the poultry business be considered a handy bridge between the need of a people and the supply of the products, then the onus lies first on the industry to acquire a new mindset that will favour improvement in productivity.
Secondly, the government should create an enabling business climate that will enhance productivity and guarantee quality assurance so as to meet consumers’ expectation.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Abia’s Burden Of Prejudice
Prejudice, defined as preconceived opinion that is not based on reason or actual evidence, like cynicism and pessimism, is weighty and burdensome. Prejudice is cancerous. It breeds discontentment and leaves one disconcerted. It also negates sound judgment and makes the victim forlorn.
Cyril, a real friend (though in pseudonym), has gone mad again!
Cyril reminds me of David’s outcry in Psalms 135:16-18: “They have mouths, but they speak not; eyes have they, but they see not; they have ears, but they hear not; neither is there any breath in their mouths. They that make them are like unto them: so is every one that trusted in them.”
Prior to the 2015 and 2019 General Elections, respectively, Cyril would not hear anything good about the candidature of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State. He loathed him with passion and wouldn’t give him a chance. When I engaged Cyril, then, he had his prejudiced views though laced with “they say…”
Cyril, like his kinds, has never met Ikpeazu and knows little or nothing about him. They read no positive news about Abia State; even when they do, they mock the success stories and hype the failures! Like the Man Friday that they are, they take in hook, line and sinker, every negative media propaganda in disfavour of Abia State.
On the expiration of Gov. Ikpeazu’s first term, I met Cyril to seek his appraisal of the four-year term… True to his type, Cyril was still bitter! Why? I asked him…even with the landmark road infrastructure…over 70 finished roads? Over 300 renovated schools? Manpower development? Cyril wouldn’t hear any of these achievements. He was adamant. “Ikpeazu has done nothing…” he thundered! He is not good enough to rule Abia State… I knew he will fail and he has failed…” He enthused, rather comically. Hmm! I pressed on to know his reasons for such hatred but my friend couldn’t explain to me. I concluded he had no reason other than sheer prejudice and an unmitigated urge for malfeasance!
I fast forward to last month…I called on my friend Cyril, once again, to know if his impressions about Gov. Ikpeazu has changed. I drew his attention to the Osikapa (Rice Mill) revolutions and the fact that we have our brand of rice everywhere in Abia State. I told him of the Poultry Clusters in Umuosu and the cheering 1000 CBN trainees already engaged. I informed him of the state -of – the -art, ongoing machinery installations at the Automated Shoe factory…and what I thought was a piece of good news …that the 30 China trainees will have a place to practise their skill. Even the fact that they are already involved in the installation activities, did not mean anything to Cyril!
I reminded Cyril of the attendant benefits of these low cost, pro-poor but landmark infrastructural provisions of the Ikpeazu government. I did tell him of the value chain benefits of these poultry clusters and the automated shoe factory, but Cyril wouldn’t budge. His reasons… Ikpeazu is a failure! Ikpeazu must fail …Ikpeazu is bound to fail!
Haba, Cyril! You mean there is nothing cheering in all that the Governor has achieved in less than one year of his second term?
Maybe I can heal Cyril’s maniacal disorders, I thought. I took Cyril to Osusu Road in Aba that was fixed recently and told him also that the government has asked Setraco to return to Faulks Road and complete the work for commissioning. I reminded him of the Umuene-Umuoba Road. I also informed him that Golden Guinea Breweries has begun full-scale production just as Arab Contractors is speedily working on the Umuahia-Ubakala-Aba Road.
Still, Cyril remained cynical!
Since Cyril is worried for health/social infrastructural deficit. I informed Cyril about the Telehealth Initiative…an amazing, ingenious innovation of Gov. Ikpeazu’s.
I lectured Cyril on the imports of the scheme: just dial a number and a doctor will attend to you! No need to take a bed in the hospital. No need struggling with the logistics of transportation and all that. Above all, it is powered by the renowned Globacom and the scheme has already kicked off!
I reminded Cyril that the social investment thrust of Gov Ikpeazu entails an equitable distribution of resources bottom up, through needful empowerment and skills acquisition programmes, and the consolidation of wealth through the provision of infrastructure and other enablers like security, etc.
I took Cyril to my village in Umunkwo Ikem Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area and showed him our Village Hall built through the CSDP/World Bank intervention grants. I informed him that, for laudable feats as this, the World Bank just recently gave kudos to Abia State for their diligence in managing the World Bank-assisted projects in the state. I thought Cyril will change his mind but all he could do was to sigh, hiss and in acquisance murmured …and so what?
Thereafter, Cyril walked away!
Inukwa…! Is Cyril under a spell?
Although my list is longer, I couldn’t stand the inanity of Cyril’s cynicism.
Cyril is, therefore, a metaphor of Abians who see nothing good in the achievements made by Ikpeazu with the little resources at his disposal. Cyril captures the picture of the few Abians who are quick to celebrate mediocre projects in other states but lampoon excellence in their state.
Cyril is “Everyman” that is in enmity with everything progressive. Cyril represents “Everyman” whose actions or inactions are antithetical to the systematic, impactful, pro-poor projects of the Ikpeazu administration.
Cyril is you …ndi Abia cynics …ndi ekweghi ekwe Abia that see nothing good in Ikpeazu’s spirited efforts to transform Abia State.
Maybe I should reiterate it, once more; Abia State is work-in-progress. We are not near our destination but we have covered some milestones!
Given your encouragements, co-operation, albeit responsible criticisms, the trajectory will be nothing but progressive progressions; Onward ever, backward never!
Would you rather let go of that impedance called prejudice and embrace objectivity? Would you rather shift from that paradigm of darkness unto the sunny side of life?
If you can’t see, can’t you feel it?
The sign is everywhere… that Ikpeazu won’t leave us the way he met us!
Onyenma is Special Assistant to Abia State Governor on Strategic Development
By: Kennedy Onyenma
Buhari’s Foreign Loans: Matters Arising
President Muhammadu Buhari sought for legislative approval for external loans during the 8th Senate but was turned down. Amongst them was US$29.96 billion loan which, according to the object, was to fund critical infrastructure in the country. The Senate bawled that loans cannot be an option at all. Superficially, the Senate was right in a part on account of daily mega inflows to the economy. Inarguably, the country is sufficiently rich to be self-reliant for most capital projects, all things being equal.
On the other hand, the Senate stumbled knowing that the major drain pipe in the country is the Senate and its counterpart, the House of Representatives. The funds allocated to these two chambers are sufficient to fund robust infrastructure across the nation with ease. From record, Nigeria’s lawmakers are the highest paid in the world and with outrageous allowances. To review these anomalies and possibly scrap one of the chambers; either Senate or lower chamber remain a way forward.
On the foreign loans, first and foremost, it is imperative to distinguish between loans for recurrent expenditure or sustenance and that of infrastructure development. The former is an index of economic recession. On the other hand, most developed countries didn’t fund capital projects from money in the treasury but long-term infrastructure loans. To put the burden on funds in the treasury can slow down developments and negatively affect other operations.
Noticeably, President Buhari’s government has created secure revenue for the nation. Amongst them are the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Value Added Tax (VAT), other internally-generated revenues that are active. Above all, leakages in the economy have been substantially blocked which makes government to get more incomes unlike before.
Beyond doubt, Nigeria has low tax morale – apathy on payment of taxes due to high level of corruption among the ruling class. For example, it was revealed by the Research Director of the Fiscal Policy Roundtable of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Tayo Oyedele at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat, Abuja recently that more than 81% of taxable adults and businesses in Nigeria do not pay their income tax. According to him, only 20 million out of nearly 200 million people do.
Suffice it to say that the ruling class must vitally restore peoples’ confidence by good leadership. For instance, during the tenure of Babatunde Fashola (SAN) as Lagos state governor, many residents enthusiastically paid taxes on account of visible transformations in the state. After his exit, perceptively, the narratives changed.
Hence, adequate revenue through taxes may not be a realistic option at the moment. The second option is concessionary technique whereby companies bid and execute projects with trade agreement; to manage infrastructure for a specified period for the purpose of recouping invested capital. Incidentally, concession of sensitive infrastructure may not augur well for the masses presently due to poverty level albeit a unique conventional template.
Back to the discourse, any government that has a secure revenue system; capacity to repay can comfortably opt for loans for infrastructural development. This is because the loans can be prudently tied to the secure inflows for settlements. There would be issues where a government has no secure means of reimbursement but liberally securing loans, which is indicative of bad governance as witnessed in the past when government relied only on crude oil.
From the record, the 2016-2018 External Borrowing Plan targeted 39 projects spread across the country which includes the East-West Road; Mambilla Hydro Power Station; Standard gauge Ibadan-Kano Rail line; Calabar-PH-Aba-Makurdi-Bauchi-Maiduguri Rail Line; 2,500 Km Power Transmission Lines and Power Transformers across Nigeria; total overhauling of Ajaokuta Steel Company and Dualization of Lokoja-Okene-Auchi-Benin Road. Thus, the loan apart from being secured is tied to infrastructure unlike the previous loan regimen.
President Buhari has presented the $29.96billion loan request to the 9th Senate for approval. Instructively, lawmakers must, above all, be guided by objectivity and public interests rather than unnecessary show of power. The sensible action is to evaluate the capacity of the government vis-à-vis repayment by its protected revenue machinery in place and not fear of being labelled rubberstamped legislature.
Economically, it is naïve to scream over loans without first considering the object and capacity of the borrower. Without making use of loan facility, the country will spend much time in planning without executions. Democracy is a time-frame system; therefore, if an administration must rely solely on available funds in the treasury, nothing substantial may be achieved in the four years an administration is billed to last.
In other words, it is immaterial the volume of loans as long as there is a secure repayment mechanism and the objects are germane. Such arrangement will equally reduce corruption as inflows will be directed to repayment schedules. Interestingly, the Constitution clothed the lawmakers with oversight functions which empowers them to supervise executive’s activities. Hence, there’s no cause for alarm. To decline loan request for infrastructural development simply for apprehension of misappropriation is gullible.
The grumble is comparable to a woman scared of pregnancy to avoid giving birth to a bad child when it is her duty as a mother to mould the child to become useful. An executive arm cannot misappropriate funds where the lawmakers that exercise oversight functions are active, awake and responsible. Besides, President Buhari, as the team leader, is arguably not characterized by such character of dishonesty, greed and imprudence.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst.
By: Carl Umegboro
