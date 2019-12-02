Opinion
Blood As Chief Information Carrier
There is no doubt that human blood is a mystery which has been a fascinating field of study for a long time. Part of the mystery of the blood is that it has a connection with the spirit and serves as a bridge between the physical and supra-physical spheres of existence. Radiations emanating from the blood are diverse and unique, indicating the nature and differences between humans and animals, as well as the status and conditions of every individual.
The discovery and classification of various blood groups gave rise to far-reaching research activities, culminating in the fact that man is lagging behind in real knowledge. Like the finger print, the human blood is not only a personal identity carrier but also an information bank, with an unimaginable accurate coding system. It is needful to state that, like the atom, man is a miniature universe, representing within him the structure, spheres and mechanism of creation. To toy with human life is a great error!
Cybernetics is the science of information classification, communication and control in machines, animals and humans; thanks to Professor Norbert Wiener. It is the basis of computer, with other far-reaching implications. Great pioneers in the fields of cybernetics and genetics include J.W. Watsom, F.H. Cricks, M.H. Wilkins (who were Nobel Prize winners in Chemistry) and Gregory Mendel (known as the father of genetics). As a clergy man, Mendel did not engage in exorcism and show-miracles, but in research.
Within the genes which are component parts of the blood, is a mysterious substance known as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). We are told by the Nobel laureates mentioned above, that “the fats of every individual is written at birth in the genes”. Similarly, Dr F. Kallman confirmed that there is a “genetic clock” set at the moment of birth, which determines, among other things, illnesses, health status and accidents, that individuals are prone to.
It is a known scientific fact that various particular blood groups are prone to peculiar ailments, accidents and propensities. Similarly, man, with a free will and personal volition, is constantly moulding, adjusting and modifying his fate daily through his activities. Thus does everyone provide the materials for on-going weavings in the fate of individuals and collective humanity.
Since man is not an isolated being, he is affected by various interacting influences, including some electro-magnetic radiations emanating from within and beyond our space of abode. What is known in geophysics as Van Allen Belts are some layers of cosmic plasma or high-density magnetic radiations surrounding the earth. There is not only a similarity but also a link between these magnetic radiations and the blood of individuals.
A Russian physicist, Genadin Skuridin, in an interesting work titled Cosmic Physics With New Accents, stated that every earthly phenomenon should be understood and interpreted in connection with the fact that life and events on earth are affected by electro-magnetic radiations and interactions. The earth’s magnetosphere is also affected by the rotational and orbital revolutions and movements of the entire solar system. While astronomers study the movements of the vast body of planets, astrologers try to predict the effects of such movements and the radiations emanating from them, on world events and individual fate.
The earth’s magnetosphere is not only an information carrier like the human blood, but its radiations interact with the blood of individuals, such that there is a constant weaving, with the blood serving as microchip. Thoughts, volition and activities of individuals serve as materials in the weaving process. If those who behave recklessly can have a glimpse into the weaving process, they may be forced to change for the better.
The most accurate medium of information about an individual is his blood and the personal formula it provides, if it can be de-coded. Neither phrenology nor palmistry would serve the purpose of such comprehensive information. Medical science uses an instrument called SQID or Super-conducting Quantum Interferometer Device to measure the magnetic fields of the human body but this serves little purpose. Individual’s life style serves as a rudder.
It is DNA which is the secret of the information encoding system or personal blood formula and identity. The concept of human equality is an illusion because people exert themselves in different directions via the free will. No matter how and what we may hide, the blood has a way of keeping accurate record and information about every individual.
Imbalances caused by man, individually and collectively, in creation, are not blotted out or forgiven unless they are atoned for and the necessary equilibrium restored. Going by the actions and orientations of humans, it is obvious that the necessary restoration process is not taking place. In a situation of recalcitrance, external intervention and compulsion become necessary means of restoration.
Current global upheavals are harbingers of an external intervention process meant to restore normalcy. Ailments worse than AIDS will multiply rapidly, causing inexplicable blood disorders which would also affect the normalcy of the human brain. Thus, it would not require wars, terrorism or Boko Haram to reduce world population, neither would all the loots kept in secret accounts save anyone from the justice of a global cleansing. Serious clouding and distortion of the blood by individuals would take its revenge on mankind. While obtuse individuals scramble for money and power at this critical time, a few serious ones seek to reduce burdens before the night comes.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
By: Bright Amirize
Opinion
Rivers’ Brotherhood Revisited
Excesses are the uncountable number of syndromes in any governmental sector which can render it to ruin. The White men say that “excess of everything is diabolical or bad”. This philosophical statement seems to be directed at Rivers indigenes and their governments from 1967 till date.
Congratulations to the maiden Governor of the state, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, a Bayelsan who set the pace for others to emulate through the policy of rehabilitation, reconstruction and reconciliation. Also, I thank the present Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his wisdom in applying the realistic political philosophy to move the state to its present level.
From here, I am appealing to all our leaders in Rivers State to combine the past history with the present and endeavour to create room for adjustments. Rivers State is the Treasure Base of the Nation, but the indigenes are hardly benefitting from the material and physical wealth of the state. It is manipulated by the non-indigenes due to no cooperation among Rivers people. Even though there are cultural differences among the indigenes, languages and tribal sentiments, such must be controlled as is done in other states of the federation.
Rivers State is used as a ‘scape goat’ and becomes victim of circumstance. When such is not practised by other neighbouring states, then why Rivers State only?
Truly speaking and as recounted, the different sectors of the Rivers economy are controlled by the non-indigenes. For instance, at the Civil Service Secretariat in Port Harcourt, some non indigenes claim to be Ikwerres whose language align with Igbo and continue to occupy paramount positions. Such is not happening in our neighbouring states. Evaluating the data of the working population, only 10% of the citizens are amongst the working class. As a writer, I went to the Schools Board of Imo State in Owerri, and was not granted the privilege to go in, being a Rivers indigene. Understanding them was not easy for me. They used their language power (Igbo) so that I would not understand them. In Rivers State, everything is accessible to strangers and they transact business anywhere without limitation. This has continued in the state for a long time.
Rivers indigenes are now treated as strangers and remain alienated from their natural resources. They are now like slaves in their land, looking beggarly and poverty-stricken. No leader wants to hear the hue and cry his people.
Does it mean that Rivers State should always consider others, while neighbouring states cannot consider Rivers people when it is their turn to recruit? If others fail to consider employing Rivers indigenes,why then should Rivers State do hers differently? The neigbouring states use language and cultural differences to wave off all others, and to abide strictly on recruiting their indigenes. Are Rivers leaders invoked to consider non-indigenes leaving out some of their equally qualified indigenes?
What is happening in Rivers State can be likened to the border impasse between Nigeria and her contiguous West African neighbours. For far too long, Nigeria has acted as a big brother to these neighbours at the expense of her economy. In return, she has benefitted very little (if anything).
Rivers State has always accommodated applications from indigenes of other states in Nigeria during job recruitments and contract awards. This is not to suggest that she lacks sufficient number of her own indigenes who are qualified and willing to undertake such duties. It is understandably in the spirit of brotherhood.
But what treatment do Rivers indigenes get elsewhere? Discrimination, intimidation, nepotism, exploitation and outright robbery. It is extremely difficult to identify any Rivers name in the payroll of any of her neighbouring states. To be sure, a few years ago when some South East States attempted to purge their civil services of non-indigenous workers, Rivers State was hardly affected because no Rivers man or woman got pay- rolled in the said states.
Now, there is news of the recruitment of another set of workers in the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, leading to the setting up of RSU Employment Committee by the state governor. The mistake of the past should not repeat itself. Consideration must be given to the indigenes first before we can think of non-indigenes. Also, Rivers leaders in public and private positions of responsibility should begin to reconcile and relate well with each other. There should be no political antagonism amongst the ordinary citizens and the elites.
We must sink our social, political and cultural acrimonies for the purpose of establishing good goals and objectives to fulfill the dreams of the founding fathers of this esteemed state.
Only through this realization can we build a virile state ready to curtail the strangers who sabotage the economic development of our state. I was chanced to witness the off-shore work by a certain indigenous oil firm in early 2003. While there, I discovered that all the key positions were held by non-indigenes, while the mean ones were left for Rivers men. No Rivers indigene was granted full rights like enjoying the benefits of an ideal citizen.
A Rivers man is a stranger in his land, and the time has come to put an end to this unreasonable tolerance. The Rivers elites should have constant meetings at youth and elite levels of our rural and urban communities where proper resolutions can be taken on issues affecting the Rivers economy, pointing out reasonable suggestions and the way forward.
We cannot continue to feel that, due to our multi-cultural and language differences, there is no way out. Rome was not built in a day. A single tree cannot make a forest. Both the Rivers indigenes at home and abroad should have a sober reflection on issues affecting the state of our economy.
Anor is a Port Harcourt-based social analyst.
By: Christian Anor
Opinion
Who Is Sabotaging NOUN’s Law Graduates?
The shocking discovery that the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, was sidelined in the NOUN/Law School stakeholders meeting held on 29th October, 2019 at the Federal Ministry of Justice is, to say the least, suspicious. Not even a notice was sent to his ministry which is in charge of education in the country for representation. This finding was made following my earlier piece.
The meeting which began at 2.00 p.m had reportedly in attendance the chairman, Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN), Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN) and Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof Adamu Uba Abdalla, who was accompanied by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof Justus Sokefun, and others while the Minister of Justice & Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Mallami (SAN) presided.
The meeting was held behind Mallam Adamu’s back after his dogged attempts to convene a stakeholders’ meeting towards resolving the protracted crisis which had hindered the law graduates of NOUN from getting admission into the nation’s law school as the discipline demands. The minister is the only source of consolation as ‘year-in, year-out’ promises from NOUN management had become too many to take.
Following the sundry ploys, President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, had issued directives to the five stakeholders in the following order; Hon Minister of Education; Hon Minister of Justice; Chairman, National Universities Commission (NUC); Vice chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria; and Director General, Nigerian Law School for an urgent stakeholders meeting for resolution of the crisis.
Prior to this, Mallam Adamu had written to his counterpart in the Ministry of Justice on 21st January, 2019 which reads in part; “It is interesting, however, to note that the National Universities Commission (NUC) pursuant to its statutory mandate, conducted accreditation visit to NOUN in 2012 and granted accreditation to the law programme of NOUN.
“Having, therefore, obtained the requisite accreditation and approval to run Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Programme, the University had been admitting and graduating students in the Faculty of Law. However, despite the approval and accreditation given to NOUN by NUC, it is surprising that the law graduates from NOUN are not recognized as being eligible to be admitted to the NLS by the CLE.
“This has caused untold hardship and psychological breakdown of the law graduates from NOUN who ran the Law Degree Programme for years on the faith of accreditation and approval given to the University by NUC. The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation may kindly recall that most of the early lawyers produced by this country obtained their qualifications through correspondence, a typical example being Chief Obafemi Awolowo.
“The practice also subsists in many countries around the globe. We are therefore of the view that the requirements of the CLE & NLS can be integrated into the programme and/or bridging arrangement worked out to the satisfaction of the regulatory authorities. In view of this, we respectfully urge you to employ your good office to urgently intervene in the matter by convening a meeting of the principal stakeholders with the view to finding a lasting solution to this stalemate”, Mallam Adamu stated.
However, when the Minister of Education left on official trip outside the country which was known, the AGF hurriedly responded and scheduled a meeting on 26th March, 2019 which fell within the tour period. Hence, the meeting didn’t hold due to Mallam Adamu’s absence coupled with the fact that it was sent personally to him alone with no other principal stakeholders included. After a long wait, the Ministry of Education, on 23 September, 2019, issued the second memo demanding for a new date for stakeholders’ meeting after the Presidency had given a directive to the stakeholders.
The questions begging for answers are; in whose interest did the Minister of Justice & Attorney General of the Federation convene a meeting without the knowledge of the Honourable Minister of Education despite the fact that Mallam Adamu actually recommended the stakeholders’ meeting and was listed as number one amongst the stakeholders by the Presidency?
The second question is; what’s the secrecy in official issues as formal as academic matter and admission into the nation’s law school for students that were formally admitted and graduated, but encumbered for no justified reasons?
The third is; where is the communiqué or report of the stakeholders’ meeting that held without the knowledge of the Ministry of Education or is it a conspiracy for unending delays against the victimised law graduates?
The fourth is; what is the agenda that the Hon Minister of Education must not know? Above all, how could appointees be freely sabotaging their principal’s efforts? These questions are critically important to determine the way forward. Thus, an investigation is needed.
President Buhari should see these developments as nothing but sabotage. To sideline the Ministry of Education on a critical matter assigned to the stakeholders, including it, to treat is suspicious. Mallam Adamu is the voice of Nigeria’s students at the moment.
It is important to note that none of these stakeholders that attended the secret meeting have their children in NOUN, including members of the university’s management. Hence, they earn their wages without hindrances and, therefore, stand to lose nothing if the crisis is unabated. The time to act is now.
Onyema wrote in from Lagos.
By: Sylvester Onyema
Opinion
That Executive Order On Open Defecation
That government thought it wise to tackle this widespread menace is quite commendable. At a workshop to mark Global Hand Washing Day recently, the moderator raised the issue of open defecation and asked if there were any of the participants who had not defecated openly before. Behold, all the participants, made up of top civil servants, media executives, heads of schools, and other top people in the society, said they had all practised open defecation.
Some even narrated how they enjoy the natural breeze that caresses them while defecating in the open. That is how bad the situation is. Open defecation has remained a challenge both in the urban and rural areas.
President Muhammadu Buhari, penultimate Wednesday, signed Executive Order 009 to end open defecation in the country by 2025. Titled “The Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by 2025 and Other Related Matters Order 2019,” government by this order aims at changing the embarrassing record of the country being the second country with the highest number of people practising open defecation, next to India.
In bushes, in schools, fields and classrooms, in uncompleted buildings, at dumpsites, walkways, under bridges, faeces are a common sight. It is not unusual to see someone hawking food item drop the item at a corner of the road or close to a drainage, bend down, and pull down their under wear to answer the call of nature; neither is it strange to see a commuter bus pull out from the highway for the passengers to excrete at a nearby bush.
Let’s not talk about what obtains in some of our higher institutions of learning and public secondary schools where open defecation is almost a norm. Students are compelled to excrete in polythene bags and dispose it in dustbins on the streets or the bush either due to lack of water supply, poorly managed toilet facilities or outright non availability of toilet facilities.
At the airports, markets, motor parks and other public places, the situation is not too different. Although, most times, there are public toilets in these places, some people still prefer excreting in the open, thereby polluting the entire environment. A typical example is the “prestigious” Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. This is arguably one of the best airports in the country. In terms of neatness, especially inside and at the tarmac, it is next to none. But just move towards the car park and the whole place reeks of urine and decaying faecal matters.
This abysmal attitude, no doubt, takes a toll on the lives of the citizens. Every year the nation battles the outbreak of water-borne diseases like cholera, diarrhea, hepatitis and others, no thanks to the huge human wastes that daily go into the seas, rivers and lagoons.
UNICEF recently warned that 45,000 children under the age of five die annually from diseases caused by poor access to water sanitation and hygiene. What about girls who absent from school during their monthly periods because there are no toilets in their schools? You can imagine how that affects their academics. Some women have been reportedly raped in bushes and other obscure places where they go to answer nature’s call.
Obviously, the negative impact of open defecation on the environment, public health, human dignity and personal safety, especially for women, children and those in vulnerable situations are enormous and must be urgently and effectively addressed for us to have a healthy society. But the question is, is this going to be achieved by merely setting a date? How realistic is it for the nation to eradication this problem in the next six years, as the federal government targets?
What plans have been made to make it a reality? Non availability of public toilets has been identified as a major reason for open defecation.
. What plans are there to adequately provide these facilities before 2025? What are the established mechanisms of monitoring the use of existing public toilets and the ones yet to be established?
Part of the Executive Order says, “There is established in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources a National Secretariat called ‘Clean Nigeria Campaign Secretariat.’
“The secretariat is authorised on behalf of the President to implement this Order by ensuring that all public places including schools, hotels, fuel stations, places of worship, market places, hospitals and offices have accessible toilets and latrines within their premises.” In as much as this may sound simple and appealing, is it workable? Whether the establishment of this secretariat is necessary in view of the avalanche of agencies and organs saddled with virtually the same responsibilities, is a topic for another day.
Again, many people resort to open defecation due to lack of water for flushing. Should we not first make water available to the citizens for our dream of ending open defecation to be a reality? There is also the issue of unstable water table which makes digging of toilets in some places very difficult and expensive. Was this factored into the plan to rid the nation of open defecation in the next couple of years?
Without these challenges being addressed, the idea of eradicating open defecation in the country in 2025 might just go the way of other unrealistic national campaigns. State governments should also toe the line of the federal government by prioritizing the issues surrounding water, sanitation and hygiene which will ultimately make the drive for no open defecation smooth and fruitful.
It is also imperative that Nigerians be educated and sensitized regularly on the dangers of open defecation and importance of proper hygiene because apparently, many do not know and some who are aware prefer the unwholesome attitude. Shouldn’t there be a penalty for the last set of people?
By: Calista Ezeaku
Trending
-
Foods/Drinks19 hours ago
Benefits of Eating Cucumber
-
Front Pix4 days ago
We Don’t Recognise NDDC Caretaker Committee -Senate …I Insist Confirmed Board Members’ll Defend It -Lawan …Proposes Institute For Quality Security Services
-
Front Pix4 days ago
We’ll Continue To Use Smart Card Reader In All Elections -INEC
-
Front Pix4 days ago
RSG Inaugurates State Advisory Committee On Citizenship
-
News4 days ago
Reps Intervene In FG, ASUU Crisis Over IPPIS
-
News4 days ago
N100bn Constituency Projects: Presidency Takes Lion Share -ICPC
-
Politics4 days ago
Senate Accused Of Violating Court Judgement
-
Sports4 days ago
FIFA Ranking: Nigeria Moves Four Spots Up