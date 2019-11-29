Opinion
That Executive Order On Open Defecation
That government thought it wise to tackle this widespread menace is quite commendable. At a workshop to mark Global Hand Washing Day recently, the moderator raised the issue of open defecation and asked if there were any of the participants who had not defecated openly before. Behold, all the participants, made up of top civil servants, media executives, heads of schools, and other top people in the society, said they had all practised open defecation.
Some even narrated how they enjoy the natural breeze that caresses them while defecating in the open. That is how bad the situation is. Open defecation has remained a challenge both in the urban and rural areas.
President Muhammadu Buhari, penultimate Wednesday, signed Executive Order 009 to end open defecation in the country by 2025. Titled “The Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by 2025 and Other Related Matters Order 2019,” government by this order aims at changing the embarrassing record of the country being the second country with the highest number of people practising open defecation, next to India.
In bushes, in schools, fields and classrooms, in uncompleted buildings, at dumpsites, walkways, under bridges, faeces are a common sight. It is not unusual to see someone hawking food item drop the item at a corner of the road or close to a drainage, bend down, and pull down their under wear to answer the call of nature; neither is it strange to see a commuter bus pull out from the highway for the passengers to excrete at a nearby bush.
Let’s not talk about what obtains in some of our higher institutions of learning and public secondary schools where open defecation is almost a norm. Students are compelled to excrete in polythene bags and dispose it in dustbins on the streets or the bush either due to lack of water supply, poorly managed toilet facilities or outright non availability of toilet facilities.
At the airports, markets, motor parks and other public places, the situation is not too different. Although, most times, there are public toilets in these places, some people still prefer excreting in the open, thereby polluting the entire environment. A typical example is the “prestigious” Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. This is arguably one of the best airports in the country. In terms of neatness, especially inside and at the tarmac, it is next to none. But just move towards the car park and the whole place reeks of urine and decaying faecal matters.
This abysmal attitude, no doubt, takes a toll on the lives of the citizens. Every year the nation battles the outbreak of water-borne diseases like cholera, diarrhea, hepatitis and others, no thanks to the huge human wastes that daily go into the seas, rivers and lagoons.
UNICEF recently warned that 45,000 children under the age of five die annually from diseases caused by poor access to water sanitation and hygiene. What about girls who absent from school during their monthly periods because there are no toilets in their schools? You can imagine how that affects their academics. Some women have been reportedly raped in bushes and other obscure places where they go to answer nature’s call.
Obviously, the negative impact of open defecation on the environment, public health, human dignity and personal safety, especially for women, children and those in vulnerable situations are enormous and must be urgently and effectively addressed for us to have a healthy society. But the question is, is this going to be achieved by merely setting a date? How realistic is it for the nation to eradication this problem in the next six years, as the federal government targets?
What plans have been made to make it a reality? Non availability of public toilets has been identified as a major reason for open defecation.
. What plans are there to adequately provide these facilities before 2025? What are the established mechanisms of monitoring the use of existing public toilets and the ones yet to be established?
Part of the Executive Order says, “There is established in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources a National Secretariat called ‘Clean Nigeria Campaign Secretariat.’
“The secretariat is authorised on behalf of the President to implement this Order by ensuring that all public places including schools, hotels, fuel stations, places of worship, market places, hospitals and offices have accessible toilets and latrines within their premises.” In as much as this may sound simple and appealing, is it workable? Whether the establishment of this secretariat is necessary in view of the avalanche of agencies and organs saddled with virtually the same responsibilities, is a topic for another day.
Again, many people resort to open defecation due to lack of water for flushing. Should we not first make water available to the citizens for our dream of ending open defecation to be a reality? There is also the issue of unstable water table which makes digging of toilets in some places very difficult and expensive. Was this factored into the plan to rid the nation of open defecation in the next couple of years?
Without these challenges being addressed, the idea of eradicating open defecation in the country in 2025 might just go the way of other unrealistic national campaigns. State governments should also toe the line of the federal government by prioritizing the issues surrounding water, sanitation and hygiene which will ultimately make the drive for no open defecation smooth and fruitful.
It is also imperative that Nigerians be educated and sensitized regularly on the dangers of open defecation and importance of proper hygiene because apparently, many do not know and some who are aware prefer the unwholesome attitude. Shouldn’t there be a penalty for the last set of people?
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Who Is Sabotaging NOUN’s Law Graduates?
The shocking discovery that the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, was sidelined in the NOUN/Law School stakeholders meeting held on 29th October, 2019 at the Federal Ministry of Justice is, to say the least, suspicious. Not even a notice was sent to his ministry which is in charge of education in the country for representation. This finding was made following my earlier piece.
The meeting which began at 2.00 p.m had reportedly in attendance the chairman, Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN), Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN) and Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof Adamu Uba Abdalla, who was accompanied by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof Justus Sokefun, and others while the Minister of Justice & Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Mallami (SAN) presided.
The meeting was held behind Mallam Adamu’s back after his dogged attempts to convene a stakeholders’ meeting towards resolving the protracted crisis which had hindered the law graduates of NOUN from getting admission into the nation’s law school as the discipline demands. The minister is the only source of consolation as ‘year-in, year-out’ promises from NOUN management had become too many to take.
Following the sundry ploys, President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, had issued directives to the five stakeholders in the following order; Hon Minister of Education; Hon Minister of Justice; Chairman, National Universities Commission (NUC); Vice chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria; and Director General, Nigerian Law School for an urgent stakeholders meeting for resolution of the crisis.
Prior to this, Mallam Adamu had written to his counterpart in the Ministry of Justice on 21st January, 2019 which reads in part; “It is interesting, however, to note that the National Universities Commission (NUC) pursuant to its statutory mandate, conducted accreditation visit to NOUN in 2012 and granted accreditation to the law programme of NOUN.
“Having, therefore, obtained the requisite accreditation and approval to run Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Programme, the University had been admitting and graduating students in the Faculty of Law. However, despite the approval and accreditation given to NOUN by NUC, it is surprising that the law graduates from NOUN are not recognized as being eligible to be admitted to the NLS by the CLE.
“This has caused untold hardship and psychological breakdown of the law graduates from NOUN who ran the Law Degree Programme for years on the faith of accreditation and approval given to the University by NUC. The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation may kindly recall that most of the early lawyers produced by this country obtained their qualifications through correspondence, a typical example being Chief Obafemi Awolowo.
“The practice also subsists in many countries around the globe. We are therefore of the view that the requirements of the CLE & NLS can be integrated into the programme and/or bridging arrangement worked out to the satisfaction of the regulatory authorities. In view of this, we respectfully urge you to employ your good office to urgently intervene in the matter by convening a meeting of the principal stakeholders with the view to finding a lasting solution to this stalemate”, Mallam Adamu stated.
However, when the Minister of Education left on official trip outside the country which was known, the AGF hurriedly responded and scheduled a meeting on 26th March, 2019 which fell within the tour period. Hence, the meeting didn’t hold due to Mallam Adamu’s absence coupled with the fact that it was sent personally to him alone with no other principal stakeholders included. After a long wait, the Ministry of Education, on 23 September, 2019, issued the second memo demanding for a new date for stakeholders’ meeting after the Presidency had given a directive to the stakeholders.
The questions begging for answers are; in whose interest did the Minister of Justice & Attorney General of the Federation convene a meeting without the knowledge of the Honourable Minister of Education despite the fact that Mallam Adamu actually recommended the stakeholders’ meeting and was listed as number one amongst the stakeholders by the Presidency?
The second question is; what’s the secrecy in official issues as formal as academic matter and admission into the nation’s law school for students that were formally admitted and graduated, but encumbered for no justified reasons?
The third is; where is the communiqué or report of the stakeholders’ meeting that held without the knowledge of the Ministry of Education or is it a conspiracy for unending delays against the victimised law graduates?
The fourth is; what is the agenda that the Hon Minister of Education must not know? Above all, how could appointees be freely sabotaging their principal’s efforts? These questions are critically important to determine the way forward. Thus, an investigation is needed.
President Buhari should see these developments as nothing but sabotage. To sideline the Ministry of Education on a critical matter assigned to the stakeholders, including it, to treat is suspicious. Mallam Adamu is the voice of Nigeria’s students at the moment.
It is important to note that none of these stakeholders that attended the secret meeting have their children in NOUN, including members of the university’s management. Hence, they earn their wages without hindrances and, therefore, stand to lose nothing if the crisis is unabated. The time to act is now.
Onyema wrote in from Lagos.
By: Sylvester Onyema
Opinion
Which Way Nigeria?
With the damning reports of violence, murder, arson from last weekend’s election in Bayelsa and Kogi States, one cannot help but join the late music legend, Sunny Okosun, to ask “Which Way Nigeria?”
Seeing the quantum of problem facing the nation – corruption, poverty, inflation, inefficiency and many more, the Ozzidi band leader released the hit song in 1984, asking where the country was headed and calling on all and sundry to join hands to save it from dying.
Sorrowfully, 35 years later, the story has not changed. Some even say the situation is worse now. The gap between the rich and the poor keeps widening, a few people have everything while many have nothing. The ruling class is dominated by greedy, selfish politicians who will do anything to get into power or remain in power. They have turned elections in the country to war where innocent people’s blood are spilled with reckless abandon and members of opposition political parties intimidated and molested.
Around the world, the issue of underrepresentation of women in politics and decision making is receiving considerable attention because it has been recognized that inclusion in political participation is a fundamental aspect of modern democracy. Improved representation of women has been shown to have benefits such as economic change, improved policy changes, peace building and others.
Many countries are, therefore, working hard to bridge the gap between male and female participation in politics with some African countries like Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, and Namibia, making the list of top 15 countries in the world with highest number of female representation in politics. They are said to have 64, 42.7, 41.7, 41.3, and 39.6 per cent female representation in politics, respectively.
In Nigeria, however, the reverse seems to be the case. The number of female law makers and top politicians is still a far cry from the affirmative action principle. In the current National Assembly, for instance, out of 406 lawmakers, we have only 18 women (seven senators and eleven House of Representatives members). In the immediate past 8th Assembly, women occupied eight out of 109 Senate seats and 22 out of 360 seats in the House of Representatives. The story was not different in the preceding years, where minute percentages of the lawmakers both at the federal and state levels were women.
In the 59 years of existence of the country as an independent entity, only one woman, Dame Virgy Etiaba, has occupied the position of a governor, an authority she assumed following the impeachment of the then Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, by the state Assembly in 2007. She was on the seat for only three months before going back to being the Deputy Governor following Obi’s re-instatement after the Court of Appeal nullified his impeachment.
It is, therefore, saddening to hear or read reports about women who are making efforts to participate in politics despite the high cost of electioneering campaigns and other logistics, being molested, abused or even killed. In the just concluded Kogi State election, a female governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Natasha Akpoti, was allegedly attacked and molested by thugs believed to be loyal to the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello, at the venue of INEC stakeholders’ meeting in Lokoja in the full glare of police officers and other security agencies.
Watching her narrate her ordeal on a national television drew tears to my eyes. She was called all kinds of unprintable names just because she is a woman trying to exercise her legal rights. In the end, she had to leave the venue and did not take part in the meeting. Earlier, her party’s secretariat was reportedly razed and valuable properties and documents destroyed.
Also in Kogi, the PDP Women Leader, Mrs Acheju Salome Abuh, was on Monday murdered in cold blood in her home by suspected political thugs. They were said to have poured petrol on the building and set it ablaze and waited, shooting and watching with relish while Mrs Abuh cried from inside the inferno until her voice died out. The blood thirty thugs reportedly left only when the victim and the entire house had been burnt to ashes.
Now tell me, how many women will be bold to participate in politics, particularly in that community, after such dastardly act? How many women, and even men, will be willing to stick out their necks in our war-like elections where anybody’s life could be taken at any time? Many of us must have watched the heart-rending video of the burial of a youth corps member whose life was cut short during the Kogi election. Every election increases the number of people killed in election violence in the country.
The most worrisome thing is that perpetrators of these heinous crimes are never apprehended nor punished. At most, we hear the police announce that some of them have been arrested and will be brought to book but we hardly see that happen. After the initial “noise”, mostly by civil society groups and other concerned bodies and individuals, we carry on as if nothing happened.
And one continues to wonder how the nation can move forward in this manner. Former President Goodluck Jonathan once declared that his political ambition was not worth the blood of any citizen but our current leaders think otherwise. They don’t care even if all the people perish for them to win an election.
As many concerned individuals have suggested, we truly need a whole lot of value reorientation. We need to be reminded that violence does not pay and that peace is paramount in life. Political positions should also be made less attractive to reduce the clamour for them. It is also important that the Electoral Law Amendment Bill be re-introduced at the National Assembly, with all the necessary amendments made so that it can hopefully receive Mr. President’s assent. This will possibly make room for electronic voting as well as address most of the anomalies we have in our current electoral system.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Checking Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Since the beginning of time, people have needed to find a way of disposing their trash. It is imperative to note that proper waste disposal is important to ensure safety of life and avoid possible health hazards.
Indiscriminate waste disposal is an improper way or manner by which individuals and organizations get rid of their trash. These practices include dumping refuse by the roadside, along streets, on major roads, as well as in various rivers.
Solid waste generation has greatly improved to an uncontrollable rate in the society, this happens due to human daily activities and economic activities.
Due to inadequate waste disposal methods, dumping of refuse in unauthorized places is now the order of the day. Overpopulation, industrial revolution and urbanization have become major causes of waste generation as well as improper waste disposal.
Lack of appropriate storage facilities , unavailability of proper waste management and planning ,wrong perception by residents and nonchalant attitude toward the environmental cleaning and sanitation, is also a cause if this indiscriminate waste disposal.
The problem of indiscriminate waste disposal has brought so much pain and ills to the environment and society at large. We can point fingers at the outbreak of various epidemics, infectious diseases, and other human environmental degradation such as flooding, drainage obstruction and waterway blockages in most parts of the country like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Aba, etc. It has been noted that heaps of littering trash are in virtually all market areas, on the streets and even on the roadside and these wastes remain there for many weeks without devising any means of waste collection, either by private individuals or the government.
Some areas have also been abandoned when inspections are going on by the government, or even during environmental sanitation. I assume such attitude is an act of negligence on the part of waste disposal agencies or the environment ministry.
Waste management and indiscriminate waste disposal, is one menace that has to be curbed with immediate effect, and checkmating the activities of persons who dispose waste products in an improper way, must be done from the grassroots level. It is a joint effort from both the government and citizens of the nation and this must start from the family.
Government should focus on collection of waste products from households. They should encourage homes and individuals to bag their wastes in plastic bags as this would help to avoid littering.
Most people drop biscuit wrappers, cans, bottles and water sachets by the roadside in cars and on highways, which is why the government should move and foster for a cleaner and healthier environment.
There should be adequate financing for each state to support and help them in waste disposal projects. Waste bins must be placed in strategic areas on streets and communities for effective monitoring.
Illiteracy and low level of education is another factor that can constrain the thinking of most citizens. For instance, in places such as GRA, Victoria Island, and other known places where the supposed educated elite reside, and do daily business, inadequate waste disposal or improper refuse dumping is barely seen or is at the lowest because they know the dangers of the act and how littered their environment can be. But in these places where the average or low class citizens live, it is on a high range, therefore, proper sensitization and advocacy programs should be done to educate the general public as to why they should disease from dumping waste indiscriminately.
The government should also encourage individuals who set up private waste collection agencies by reducing taxes paid and also workers of the ministry of environment. What take part in cleaning these waste from the roadside from time to time, should be encouraged by increasing their take home pay. This would enable them see the work as a responsibility and thereby curb nonchalance.
Laws and sanctions should be made to discourage persons who engage indiscriminate waste disposal. Persons could be arrested and persecuted by a court if they flaunt orders. Fines can also be issued depending on the level of offence by anyone who is caught.
Apart from all these measures mentioned above, the government should also encourage practice such as recycling of industrial waste products such as cans, bottles, papers, clothes, etc. Also, biowaste products which includes those materials that can decay such as food items, leaves, banana peels should be biologically turned into manure and fertilizers.
This is why the government should set up recycling agencies and also monitor the collection of this waste to avoid improper disposal.
Unlawful solid waste dumping in the society must be checkmated. There is an urgent need for government and private stakeholders to implement policies that can prevent the littering of waste in the environment. Human health and the environment need to be safe guarded from unsustainable conditions which are caused by indiscriminate waste disposal in our society.
The government alone does not have the responsibility of checking indiscriminate waste disposal also it is the duty of every organization and individual to take it upon themselves to keep the environment healthy and clean.
Dennar is a student of Abia State University, Uturu.
By: Ngozi Dennar
Trending
-
Front Pix5 days ago
RSG Accredits 1,415 Private Schools …Directs JAMB, WAEC, NECO To Take Action
-
Politics5 days ago
South West Under Fulani Herdsmen Siege, PDP Cries Out
-
Politics5 days ago
PDP Tasks Buhari On Electoral Violence, Rigging
-
News5 days ago
IPPIS Splits ASUU As Faction Directs Lecturers To Register …Don’t Enrol, Union Warns Academics …VCs Back Enrolment
-
Features5 days ago
Returning Nigeria’s Textile Sector To Good Old Days?
-
Sports5 days ago
Beach Soccer: Portugal Humiliates Nigeria
-
News5 days ago
Hate Speech: Sponsor Bows To Pressure, Removes Death Penalty From Bill
-
News5 days ago
N’Delta Elders Trade Blames Over Abandoned Projects