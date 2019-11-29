Aviation
Expert Pushes For Effective Aviation Policy To Boost Investment
An expert in the aviation industry and former Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren, has called on the Federal Government and other authorities in the aviation industry to make policies that will boost investment in the sector.
He said that government needed to do more, as well as take decisive steps in growing the Nigerian air transport sector and the airlines in particular.
Demuren who made the call while speaking to aviation correspondents last Tuesday, said that government should do more in providing an enabling environment that will attract more investment and investors to the industry.
“Government should take decisive steps to enact sustainable policies and programmes towards developing, growing and sustaining the aviation industry for better performance.
By: Corlins Walter
Aviation
PH Airport Steps Up Security Checks As Max Airline Resumes Daily Flight Operations
The management of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, has stepped up security checks at the airports as the process for the airport certification continues.
The security checks are to ward off security breaches at the airport.
The Tide observes that some of the entry points at the airport are being clearly manned by armed security operatives including air force personnel.
Also, a major check-point has been created along the main access road leading to the airport, very close to the VIP entry point, with drums used as barricade, to enable air force personnel to check vehicular movement to and from the airport.
It was also observed that the Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel are now more proactive in terms of enforcement of restrictions of movement and ban on hawking especially by food vendors, as On Duty Card otherwise known as ODC is now being demanded from vendors.
The Tide gathered that the renewed efforts by the airport management in the area of security was geared towards the certification of the airport.
Although the Airport Manager, Mr Felix Akinbinu, who doubles as the Regional Manager, South-South/South-East, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report, on the certification process, he had earlier told aviation correspondents that they were working towards the certification of the Port Harcourt airport in December this year.
Meanwhile, the Max Airline has resumed daily flight operations which was suspended sometime ago, at the Port Harcourt airport.
The Tide can authoritatively report that the Max Airline, at the inception of flight operations at the airport early this year, began with daily flight operations from and to Abuja.
The daily flight operations was, however, suspended because the airline could not sustain early flights. It later resorted to three times a week flight operations to Abuja on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
It was gathered at the airline office that the management resorted to a three-day operations because of the maintenance of some of its aircrafts overseas.
Nevertheless, airport users have expressed delight over the full resumption of daily flight operations by the airline, saying it would create competition among airlines, as well as provide good alternative.
By: Corlins Walter
Aviation
NAHCO To Build Export Processing Area At MMIA
The Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) says it has secured approval from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to build an Export Processing Area at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
The Group Managing Director, NAHCO Aviance, Mrs Olatokunbo Fagbemi, said the move would boost agro-export in the country when fully operational.
Fagbemi spoke at the Gateway Forum of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondent in Lagos on Wednesday.
She also disclosed that NAHCO had spent over N2 billion to procure equipment for passenger facilitation and other aspects of its business within the last one year.
Fagbemi said: “We have a cold room dedicated for export. We are planning on establishing an export processing area at the Lagos airport and we got an approval only two months ago from FAAN.
“The project will be in our 2020 budget and it will boost agro-export when it is fully operational. “
She said NAHCO was partnering with different stakeholders and state governments to encourage agro-export which has a lot of untapped potential.
According to her, there is need for proper processing, packaging and preservation of agricultural produce to make them more acceptable at the international market.
Fagbemi said NAHCO, under her leadership, had embarked on a five-year transformational plan to boost growth in the aviation industry.
She said the firm had been investing on modern ground handling equipment and facilities to sustain high-level service delivery across domestic and international airports in the country.
Aviation
FAAN Promises To Tackle Infrastructural Problems At Owerri Airport
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has promised to tackle the infrastructural challenges facing the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State.
The Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, made the promise while he led FAAN management on a visit to Owerri Airport to ascertain numerous challenges facing the airport.
In a statement signed by the FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, and made available to aviation correspondents on Wednesday, the FAAN boss advised the staff to be of good behaviour and work as a team.
The statement highlighted the challenges to include perimeter fencing, manpower shortage, need for ambulance, staff training and construction of staff quarters, among others.
The managing director also said that the FAAN had been able to tackle the issue of touts at airports, promising that the management would not compromise safety at the airports.
“Inasmuch as the agency is complying with the Executive Order, FAAN can not compromise any safety standard in aspects of their operations, and you can not eradicate manual checks during arrivals and departure completely.
“Such checks could be done when a security agent wants to confirm his or her suspension. FAAN can not compromise security, so we are working with security agencies, airlines and others.
“When there is need to search baggage manually, we do so, but that takes place at the baggage hall, not within the area where the passengers are”, he stated.
To ensure that the Aviation Security(AVSEC) personnel maintain high standard security screening across the nations airports, Yadudu explained that management had facilitated the training of personnel in counter terrorism by the United Nations who will train other personnel.
He, however, advised those that do not have business at the airport to stay away, pointing out that what gives people access to the airport is a boarding pass or staff identity card.
By: Corlins Walter
