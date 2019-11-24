Wike Sets N10bn Target For RIRS

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has charged the Rivers Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) to grow the state’s monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to N10 billion.

The Governor set the new revenue target during the official flag off of Informal Sector Tax Drive with vehicles donated by Access Bank Limited, Thursday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The State Chief Executive also announced that the state government would soon commence the operation of Treasury Single Account (TSA) to boost its revenue base.

He said: “ We will initiate the Treasury Single Account to block revenue leakages. I assure that very soon, the Treasury Single Account will become operational.

“ The Treasury Single Account will be implemented to checkmate what is presently going on. It is not good to have several accounts which lead to unnecessary leakages

“ Our revenue base fluctuates. The board has been directed to expedite action for the state to hit N10 billion Internally Generated Revenue every month .

Describing the drive for informal sector tax as key, Governor Wike urged the informal sector to support the state government by ensuring that they pay their taxes as prescribed by the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service

He thanked Access Bank Limited for supporting the revenue drive of the state with the donation of 10 buses.

Another major event in Brick House, last week, was the visit of the Amanyanabo of Wakirike Kingdom, Okrika and prominent chiefs of the area last Tuesday.

Governor Wike reiterated that the primary aim of his administration was to promote the interest of Rivers State and reassured that nothing could ever make him to mortgage the interest of the state.

“ Anything that will promote the interest of Rivers State is what I will do. You can be my sister state, if you want to take what belongs to Rivers State, I will not agree. I will not sell Rivers State “, the Governor stated.

He praised Okrika people for the role they played during the last election in the state, and stressed that Okrika people were different from some other people because what they say they would do, they made sure they do it.

“ In my entire political career, I have seen that when Okirika people say they want to do something, they will do it “, he said, and urged the monarch to use his position to promote peace and development in Okrika and to carry all interest groups along.

The governor further said that the state government would approach the Rivers State House of Assembly for amendment of the stool to read the Amanyanabo of Okrika as requested by the monarch.

Earlier, the Amanyanabo of Wakirike kingdom, Okrika, King Alfred Abam, had congratulated Governor Wike on his re-election and subsequent confirmation of his victory by the Supreme Court.

Noting that the reelection of Governor Wike was as a result of the outstanding performance recorded in his first term , the royal father thanked the state Chief Executive for officially recognizing his stool after a court judgement.

He appealed that the name of the stool be changed to Amanyanabo of Okirika, instead of Amanyanabo of Wakirike, Okrika.

Also last week , the Rivers State Governor extolled former President Goodluck Jonathan, describing him as a selfless leader and a beacon of light for the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

Governor Wike made the remarks as he joined millions of Nigerians in felicitating with the former President on his 62nd birthday celebrated last week.

He said the former president had continued to nurture the ideals of unity and peaceful co-existence and prayed God to grant him good health and divine enablement to continue to serve the nation and humanity.

By: Chris Oluoh