Wizkid To Feature On Tekno’s Debut Album, Old Romance

Tiwa Savage has returned with not one but two new singles, “Owo Mi Da” and “Attention.”

While the tracks were originally slated to drop Wednesday, the Nigerian superstar rushed and released them due to leaks. “You guys couldn’t wait na so my songs don leak o …. FUCK IT OUT NOW,” Tiwa wrote on her social pages.

The addictive and upbeat “Owo Mi Da” was co-written by fellow Nigerian hitmaker, Olamide and produced by Pheelz.

The smoother “Attention” is a song aimed at a man who isn’t taking enough notice of his woman. “ I guarantee all the ladies will know the lyrics to this one word for word,” Tiwa wrote about the track. It was produced by Blaqjerzee.

Tiwa Savage has been having a standout year as she’s dropped the massive song “49-99,” snatched a global deal with Universal Music Group, and been featured in Beyoncé’s Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.