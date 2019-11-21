Entertainment
Tonto Dike Still In Dubai Prison?
Tonto Dike was arrested in Dubai after an altercation with security personnel and there were reports that she was later deported. Tonto denied the deportation rumours and shared a video of herself still in Dubai. Well, a source close to the actress has revealed more incriminating details about her arrest in an interview with The Tide source.
The month of November saw quite a number of Nigerian celebrities visiting the City of Gold, Dubai, and even peppering their haters with beautiful photos and videos from the city. Various Nigerian celebs visited the city for different reasons including attending the One Africa Fest as well as the Bamteddy wedding. Well, two stars whose visit to the city caused a lot of stir are celebrity besties, Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky. Their fun trip took another turn after Tonto was arrested in Dubai after she had an altercation with security personnel and hurled insulting words at them.
After the arrest was made, there were speculations that Tonto was deported from the city. Well, her best friend, Bobrisky posted a video of the actress to dispel the rumours. In the video, Tonto made sure to show that she is still in Dubai. More details about Tonto’s detention has emerged after a close source to the actress revealed in an interview with Kemi Ashefon that the mother of one is still in Dubai. According to the source, Bobrisky’s post about Tonto is just damage control to make fans think everything is well.
The source said: “First, Tonto is not the type to use that kind of video to debunk allegations of detention and deportation. She would have used a more beautiful background wearing gorgeous clothes and displaying affluence. That was a damage control video she shared through Bobrisky. Tonto was looking like a tart! She wasn’t wearing make-up and looking like a prisoner in one small room! Anyways, in the video, there was no address about or her arrest. The Tonto we knew would have tore whoever wrote that story into shreds.” Also, Bobrisky has now shared another video on his page showing Tonto Dike telling her fans to follow her new Instagram page, @king wigocharity. The actress explained that her old account is fine but she left her password in her office in Nigeria and cannot access the page. Kemi Ashefon’s source also commented on this.
Entertainment
Grammy 2020: Burna Boy Nominated In ‘Best World Music Album’ Category
After winning the Best International Act in 2019 at the 19th BET Awards, Burna Boy has been nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards
The Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has made the list of nominees for 2020 Grammy Awards.
The organisers of the Grammy Awards had on Wednesday released the list of artists nominated for the awards with singer and rapper, Lizzo, leading the nomination list in 8 different categories,
Ariana Grande, whose album “thank u, next” missed last year’s Grammy deadline, bagged five nominations this year.
The African giant also bagged a nomination in the ‘Best World Music Album’ category.
Artist like Davido, Banky W, Wizkid and others took to Twitter to congratulate Burna Boy on his nomination.
Entertainment
Olamide Releases New Single, Everyday
YBNL giant, Olamide has released an amazing new single titled “Seven” Every Day, produced by a professional producer, Pheelz.
The song is the official soundtrack of the Movie “SEVEN” directed by Tosin Igho for remote pictures , Nvivo, and Lavida studios, starring Richard Mofe Damijo, Bimbo Manuel, Efa Iwara, Daddy Showkey, Sadiq
Daba, Parick Diabuah, Uche Uwaefuna, Koffi Tha Guru, Orezi, Uzikwendu, Greg Ujefua, Brand Dikeh, and others.
Entertainment
Tiwa Savage Drops Two New Songs, Owo Mi Da, Attention
Tiwa Savage has returned with not one but two new singles, “Owo Mi Da” and “Attention.”
While the tracks were originally slated to drop Wednesday, the Nigerian superstar rushed and released them due to leaks. “You guys couldn’t wait na so my songs don leak o …. FUCK IT OUT NOW,” Tiwa wrote on her social pages.
The addictive and upbeat “Owo Mi Da” was co-written by fellow Nigerian hitmaker, Olamide and produced by Pheelz.
The smoother “Attention” is a song aimed at a man who isn’t taking enough notice of his woman. “ I guarantee all the ladies will know the lyrics to this one word for word,” Tiwa wrote about the track. It was produced by Blaqjerzee.
Tiwa Savage has been having a standout year as she’s dropped the massive song “49-99,” snatched a global deal with Universal Music Group, and been featured in Beyoncé’s Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Police Recover Coffin, Multiple Female Underwears In Pastor’s House
-
Politics4 days ago
Buhari Wants Senate To Pass Six Bills
-
News4 days ago
Buhari Orders ICPC To Focus On Non-IPPIS Compliant Institutions
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
We’ll Reclaim All Govt Lands Encroached By Individuals – Wike
-
Featured4 days ago
Fake Policemen Disrupted Polls In Bayelsa, Kogi, IGP Admits …Says We’re Aware People Planned To Wear Police Uniforms …As Senate Moves To Okay E-Voting For Future Polls
-
Politics4 days ago
Dickson Was Insensitive To Stakeholders’ Needs – Ex-Aide
-
Politics4 days ago
Jonathan Debunks Rumour Of Planned Defection To APC
-
Law/Judiciary4 days ago
Court Issues Bench Warrant Against Two Fleeing Convicts