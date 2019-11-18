Education
RSUBEB Flags Off 1,400 BESDA Centres
In a bid to realise the mandate given to it by the Rivers State Government in ensuring the development of education in the state with regards to the rural communities ,the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), has inaugurated 1,400 learning centres for the commencement of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme in some communities across the state.
The BESDA programme is an initiative of the World Bank in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the State Universal Basic Education Board to eradicate the challenges of out-of-school children in 17 states of the country with a view to providing basic education to the affected children.
Speaking at the flag off ceremony of the BESDA programme held at Egbeda community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state last Friday, the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board(RSUBEB),Ven. Fyneface Akah said the programme was targeted at the 110,654 out-of-school children of age 6-11 years in the state who have no opportunity to access formal education , adding that 300,000 facilitators and 300,000 food vendors would be engaged across the centers .
Akah stated that the programme was in line with the mandate given to the board since 2016 by the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to develop education in the state through provision of infrastructure with focus on the rural communities.
The state SUBEB boss opined that the BESDA scheme would afford the children the opportunity to learn basic literacy and numerical skills within the nine months duration of the programme and added that at the end of the programme ,the children would be enrolled into any UBE schools within their communities and where there is none, the World Bank would provide.
He further disclosed that the commission had been consistent in providing educational infrastructure in Egbeda community, saying that was why the programme was brought to the community in order for the board to continue on its rural educational development in the area.
“The children will be taught twice a week and eight times in a month and it will last for nine months period.The programme can be hosted in town halls and even individual houses where available.
BESDA was borne out of years of research studies on children who have been out of school and do not have the opportunity to acquire basic literacy and numerical skills and not able to read or count. Rivers State is among the benefiting seventeen states in the country.” he stated
Ven. Akah told the people that the state governor had mandated them to embark on sensitisation and advocacy campaigns in the state and urged the benefiting communities to support the board for the success of the scheme in the state.
Earlier in their various good will messages, the Nyenwe Ali Egbeda/Ubimini, Eze C.Didia, and the Amanyanabo of Ele community , King Fred l Trene Peref, , Ele V11 commended the state UBEB for their efforts in ensuring the implementation of the programme in the state and assured of their support to the board to enable it succeed
Our correspondent who covered the programme reports that the enrolled children were provided with free school uniforms, books, shoes by World Bank and supported by the state government .
Education
Girl Guides Link Girl Child Education To World Peace, Dev
The Nigerian Girl Guides Association (NGGA) has identified sound and qualitative education as a critical tool in empowering the girl-child toward attaining leadership positions.
The association’s Chief Commissioner, Mrs Maria-Goretti Sule, said in Lagos that such empowerment would bring about global peace.
Sule spoke at the opening of the Nigeria Hub of the 2019 Juliet Low Seminar (JLS).
The seminar had the theme: “Lead Out Loud: Tackling Gender Barriers to Leadership”.
JLS is hosted by the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS).
According to Sule, the potential of any girl- child may remain untapped if not educated.
She said that education had the key to unlocking the potential.
Sule said that lack of education of the girl-child was a challenge to achieving purposeful leadership, national growth and global development, peace and harmony.
“That is the essence of this event. Today marks a new dawn for us in the NGGA because this happens to be the first time we are hosting our movement’s global event.
“We have been playing host to many national and Africa region events and some others sponsored by the WAGGGS but when Nigeria was granted the hosting rights as one of the 20 hubs for the seminar, our joy knew no bounds.
“You will agree with me that the girl-child is going through many issues such as gender discrimination, rape, poverty, barriers to education, violence and female genitsl mutilation, among others.
“We must not feign ignorance of these issues if we intend to give our girls the much needed empowerment through education to ensure freedom for them and find the space to develop their potential.
“The theme for the 2019 JLS is a very timely one; this is the reason we must call on stakeholders to join forces with us to break barriers that hinder the girl-child and young women from developing their talents and becoming who God wants them to be,” she said.
The commissioner urged that from homes to schools, workplaces, markets or political campaign grounds, all barriers to girl-child development must be broken.
She called for legislation that would destroy barriers working against females, to achieve accelerated national transformation.
“We appeal for legislation that will help young women to gain the confidence to pursue their life dreams and pursue success in whatever field they desire.
“We appeal for appointments for women who have the capacities to lead and make impacts rather than discriminate against them because of their gender.
“As an association, we are ready to continue equipping our girls and playing our part to ensure they are mentored and polished to be of great service to the world,” Sule said.
The Assistant National Project Commissioner of the NGGA, Mrs Lilian Damie, told newsmen on the sidelines of the event that about 700 members of the association were participating in the JLS in different countries, including Nigeria.
She said that the leadership programme targeted females between ages of 18 years and 25.
According to her, the purpose is to identify gender barriers to leadership and come up with ways to overcome them.
“It is expected that when these participants and facilitators drawn from 18 countries return to their local communities, they should be able to transfer skills and impact knowledge garnered during the JLS experience to at least 100 girls, each.
‘“We strive to deal with the issues facing the 21st century young women and girls by equipping them with the right education (formal and non formal), and skills that will enable them to discover themselves and unleash their potential for leadership roles.
“For us, education remains the gateway. It remains the key to preventing all forms of challenge working against women.
Education
250 Rivers Students Scramble For Oil Firm’s Scholarship Award
A total of 250 students from both secondary and tertiary institutions in some parts of Rivers State last week besiege the Rivers State University Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre to participate in the aptitude test for scholarship award thrown open by Eroton E&P Limited.
The Tide reports that Eroton Exploration and Production Limited is a joint venture partner with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the operation of Oil Mining License OML 18 which until 2014 belonged to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in the Cawthone Channel areas around Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.
It would be recalled that in 2018 the Managing Director of Eroton E&P, Obiaho Emafor, had expressed his confidence in the dynamics of Nigerian oil and gas sector and Eroton’s plan to grow its gas reserves.
Meanwhile, Eroton insider, told newsmen at the venue of the aptitude test that the scheme in addition to other donations were part of the JV’s “give back” programme to the host communities, adding that Eroton informed the host communities about the scheme and they asked teachers in their area to select the best brain and forward to the company.
This is the third series of the scheme out of the four years programme, specifically for indigent students from host communities, 100 from the secondary school level and 150 from the tertiary institution against 2020/2021 school calendar year and with a view to promoting education and assist indigent students in the area of operation”, he stated.
Attesting to the necessity of the scholarship scheme a teacher from Comprehensive College, Abalama in Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Bob-Manuel David who said he came to present his students for the aptitude test examination, expressed his gratitude that his school was fortunate to participate in another round of the scheme, stressing that the process was good and that the community was happy to be a host to Eroton and advised the oil company to sustain the scheme.
An English teacher in Kalabari National College (KNC), Buguma, Otelemaba Orugbani, on her part pleaded for transparency in the selection to give opportunity to brilliant indigent students.
In her reaction, a 200 level English/Communication student of Federal University, Otueke, Sandra Gillis Harry, expressed joy for being part of the exercise, saying that the exam at the tertiary level was ICT base and that if awarded the scholarship, it would boost the financial status of her parent, as well enhance her education.
Miracle Seberekon, of Comprehensive Secondary School Minama, expressed her optimism to be among the beneficiaries of the scholarship.
Education
LG Boss To Set Up Students’ Affairs Committee
The Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Philip Okparaji says he will set up a committee that will oversee the affairs of students .
Hon Okparaji made this known when he received an Award of Excellence from the Rivers State University (RSU) chapter of the National Association of Eleme Students in his office over the weekend.
He thanked the students for the honour done him ,adding that his administration attached much importance on education of Eleme sons and daughters.
Okparaji said, he was poised to ensure that all policies and actions of the present administration in the local government reflect on the value that places education high and explained that the Student Affairs Committee would be set up to ascertain the total number of Eleme students in tertiary institutions so as to avail data that will serve as instrument for government policies and actions.
“With the inauguration of the Students Affair Committee, all matters concerning students will be addressed via the committee,” he stated.
On his part, the President of NAES, RSU Chapter, Comr. Isaac Chu who led the students said they decided to confer the award on the Executive Chairman because of his administration’s effort in tackling insecurity, youth restiveness and unemployment.
He urged the LGA chairman to do more especially in the areas that will enhance the welfare of students in the area.
