Sex-For-Grades: RVHA Vows To Sack Randy Lecturers

The Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Education has warned that any lecturer in state-owned tertiary institutions found guilty of sex for grades would be sacked.

The House Committee Chairman on Education, Christian Ahiakwo, who handed down the warning in Port Harcourt said the committee was putting measures in place to ensure that no lecturer takes advantage of female students.

Ahiakwo commended management of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education for taking appropriate steps by sacking a lecturer allegedly accused of misconduct and charged lecturers to be mindful of their actions or face sanctions.

“We call on lecturers to be mindful of what they do because we will not take it likely. I want to say that any lecturer who wants to misbehave would be shown the way out.

“With respect to what happened at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education where a lecturer was sacked and about seven or so suspended. I want to thank the Vice Chancellor for being proactive. So we beg them (lecturers) to be civil and also discharge their duties and responsibilities in a way that would be pleasing not only to humanity but also to God,” the lawmaker stated.

Ihiakwo who is the lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency in the state legislature however, said his committee has concluded plans to continue its sensitization visit to higher institutions in Rivers State.

“School is one the agents of socialization. They are supposed to impact on the students things that will enable them become something in future and not something that will traumatize them all the days of their lives.

“We will visit the polytechnic in Bori after which we will also go to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education. From there to College of Health Technology. After we have toured these schools we will now call a meeting of all the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) executive of each of these institutions. We are going to hold a public hearing,” Hon. Ihiakwo said.