Imo Moves To Employ 4,000 Teachers

Miss Titilayo Jolapamo, 22, has emerged the overall best student of 2018/2019 graduating set of Achievers University, Owo in Ondo State.

The university held its eighth and ninth convocation ceremonies last Saturday at the institution’s campus.

Jolapamo, who read Microbiology, scored 4.85 cummulative grade point aggregate (CGPA) to emerge the overall best student of her set.

Although Jolapamo said that the journey was tough, she, however, added that she was able to navigate through perseverance and determination.

She noted that she did not mind the societal norm but kept fighting with interest and zeal in order to be a change agent in the society.

Jolapamo stated that she was confident in the direction of the university’s dream and lived to uphold its motto.

She, therefore, urged her colleagues to channel all they had learnt to adding value to themselves, their immediate environment and the country at large.

Jolapamo appreciated the institution’s management for imparting in the graduands wealth of expertise in various areas of life, pledging to be a good ambassador of the university.

Speaking at the occasion, the immediate past Chancellor of the university, Sen. Bode Olajumoke, called for a review of the policy which discriminated against and excluded private universities from financial assistance by both the federal and state governments.

According to him, graduates of private universities are also making impacts on the economy of the country, hence the need to consider them during their academic pursuits.

“Why must they be discriminated against? The federal government, particularly the National Assembly must do something about this,” he said.

Olajumoke enjoined graduands to face the challenges of life with courage and be good ambassadors of the institution, adding they had been trained and equipped to face the challenges of life and come out victorious.

Recall that Olajumoke, who stepped down as the chancellor of the school after seven years in office, was succeeded by Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the immediate past Speaker of House of Representatives.

Dogara said that before accepting the chancellorship, he had perused the vision and mission of the university as well as its history since it was established 11 years ago.

He said that he was impressed with the university’s vision and mission, pledging to join hands with other stakeholders in lifting its banner of greatness by raising the bar of academic excellence for the benefit of humanity.