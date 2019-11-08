Opinion
Nigerian Ports Need Rehab
Not a few can relate with the recent outburst of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over the lack of federal projects and the pitiable condition of seaports in the state.
Speaking during the maiden delivery of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to downstream investor, Stockgap, by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Bonny, Tuesday, he reportedly asked why the state should undertake the dredging of Bonny channels while the Federal Government collects all the revenues and levies from marine operators, lamenting that “you (FG) are building a new port in Lagos, but those in Rivers you rendered idle, grounded with no development attention.”
Wike no doubt spoke the mind of many Nigerians who constantly wonder why many seaports in the country have been allowed to die. From Calabar, Port Harcourt, Warri to Burutu the story is the same – collapsed infrastructure, unutilized ports. The resultant effect is little or no economic activities in the once busy areas that were sources of income for many. Many people who had business ventures around these ports have long closed shops as nothing was happening there.
One can recall the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Amode, at the twilight of his administration, appealing to the Federal Government to ensure that seaports in other parts of the country become functional as a way of decongesting Apapa Ports. He argued that besides helping government to save funds spent on managing the traffic and regular repair of roads damaged by articulated vehicles, this will end the gridlock caused by trucks and trailers on the Apapa-Oshodi route. Similarly, while leading a delegation of members of his kingdom to Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, recently the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwole, appealed to the federal government to hasten action on the rehabilitation of Warri and Koko ports in Delta State so as to minimize the incidence of restiveness and also rejuvenate economic activities in the area. He decried the deplorable state of the ports which he said had been abandoned by the government, noting that the ports were very good and solid ports left unused.
With the death of these ports, millions of Nigerians are left with only Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos State for their port related businesses. We all know the daunting problems associated with these ports said to be currently handling about 80 percent of all shipping traffic in the country. These ever busy ports are reputed for congestion which seems they have defied all solutions. Almost daily, heavy duty trailers and other vehicles are stuck on the highway for several hours, thereby impeding free flow of traffic. The deplorable state of the roads does not help the situation at all. Recently, I was in a group going to Badagry for a conference. On getting to Oshodi/Apapa Road, we met a traffic jam that kept us on the road for almost ten hours. A sick man in an ambulance on emergency was reported to have died in the traffic not too long ago. Other road users, motorists and people who leave and do business in the ports axis have similar ugly stories to tell. These and other unfavorable conditions, some believe, have forced many importers and exporters to abandon Lagos ports for Cotonou in Benin Republic. Nigeria, therefore, losing billions in revenue while Benin Republic gains from our loss.
In view of all these embarrassing challenges, it is difficult to phantom why the government has not considered rejuvenation of other existing ports and probably opening up new ones as a permanent solution to the problem. Why can’t Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri and other seaports in the Niger Delta be made functional so as to reduce the pressure on Lagos ports and also help the economy of these areas to grow? Is it too much to make these ports functional and mop up a lot of idle youths from the streets and thereby minimize restiveness in the area as the Warri monarch suggested? If these ports are not so deep to accommodate big ships, why not dredge them, divert ships to them, reduce congestion in Lagos and stimulate the economy of these cities and the country in general?
You know it’s so worrisome that, oftentimes, our leaders and policy makers know the right things to do to move the nation forward but they will fail to do them due to some selfish, ethnic and greedy politics. Who among our leaders, both past and present, does not know that it is most unreasonable concentrating all imports and exports in one port and in one part of the country? What have they done about it? Sometime ago, we were told of plans to dredge waterways and reinforce riverbanks to increase the capacity of inland waterways in places like Onitsha and others. What has happened to such lofty plans? The fact still remains that we cannot continue to do things wrongly and expect a better result. We cannot continue to concentrate all imports in Lagos and expect less congestion and free roads. How can the roads be free as both the Federal and Lagos State Governments had severally “ordered”, if people from all parts of the country continue to throng to Apapa port to clear their goods?
It’s high time the right thing was done. Make the idle ports in the Niger Delta fully functional and save the situation. I once read about Ibaka deep sea port in Akwa Ibom State. This seaport if approved and completed it is said, can receive super-heavy vessels. It requires no dredging as it opens straight into the ocean and could double as Navy and commercial hub. Why can’t government consider the approval and opening of this and other ports in the South South and South East and save importers in these areas the trouble of constantly travelling to Lagos to transact their businesses?
With the proper will and drive this can be achieved and that will definitely benefit the nation more.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Of Nomenclature And Omenclature
The principle of poetic licence allows the acceptance of Omenclature as the attachment of meanings to events, the same way that nomenclature is a system of naming of things on the basis of correspondence or affinity. Surely, names have symbolic meanings and significance, even though some people would say that there is nothing in a name, since rose remains rose, no matter what name it may bear. Nature of events suggest the names and meanings attached to them.
A British lady, Flora Shaw, a mistress to Frederick Lugard, was said to have coined the name Nigeria in an article she wrote in The Times newspaper in 1897. The name, depicting Royal Niger Company’s territories, was compressed to Nigeria, or Niger area. So it came to be a nomenclature we have borne and cherished as a nation, even though the Royal Niger Company is no more. It remains a tag!
While we may not blame our enslavers and colonisers for all the ills we have borne in the past and present, it is pertinent that we bear certain issues in mind. Among such issues is the fact that colonialism had a deliberate propensity as well as an audacity to denigrate the people of colonised territories. Such denigration manifested in the changes of local and traditional names and places. A proud Kunta Kinte was forced to bear the name Toby and Port Harcourt named after an alleged rapist, as an image laundering therapy.
Recent suggestion about changing the name of Nigeria deserves some fair hearing, with no bias or bitterness. Rather, such a change is a deeply-felt need because, the name evokes unpleasant memories. Not many historians emphasise the truth that serious atrocities were committed against the communities in West Africa before and after the abolition of slave trade. Colonialism and evangelism which followed thereafter were not only image-laundering activities, but also another phase of an old propensity. There was a picture of savage tribes!
While a change of name may not obliterate the inhumanity and hypocrisy associated with colonialism and imperialism, it may have some symbolic or psychological effect. The fore-fathers of the people bearing the name Nigeria were not consulted when the name was coined, neither did they associate any pride or meaning with the name. Expeditionary forces by the Royal Niger Company resulting in the “capturing” of various communities were associated with acts of brigandage and brutality. The memory remains!
There is a need to re-examine some past bonds, practices and inheritances which lie as burdens on our memories and mindset. True development includes liberation from forced impositions such as names and alien practice. Let it not be forgotten that enslavement of the Black race by alien groups arose from a long-held belief that inferior races should be “liberated by force from state of savagery”.
Such-forced liberation of “inferior people” from their pathetic state of savagery and docility was seen as a civilizing or missionary activity. The stereotype or mindset arising from such belief system still persists in the modern time under the common name of racial bias, and in various guises. During the American War of Independence, a courgeous Black soldier took over command of a battalion from a cowardly White commander, and achieved greater success. That marked the beginning of change of attitude towards the Black race. It is a slow process!
Othello, the Moor of Venice was hired by the Venetian state to command its army in Cyprus. It was based on the same colour prejudice that Iago, a crafty mercenary, plotted to ruin Othello after he married Desdemona, the daughter of a Venetian senator. The Moors of olden days were semi-black people of Arab origin and very courageous and strong.
It is obvious that drastic changes are taking place in the affairs of men and nations, demanding the re-visiting of possible lapses and beliefs of past eras. Thus, nations that continue to be rigid and insensitive to the imperative of embracing necessary changes get jolted by sudden events. The fact that the current president of the United States of America was booed recently should remind everybody that the “collective” is greater than the individual.
Collective Nigerians would have expected that leaders of the nation would recognise the enormity of the plight of the masses and then take visible steps to bring succour and confidence. Rather, the news about the president travelling from one country to another for medical check-up blurs the patriotism of Nigerians. Rather than spend public funds on foreign medical vacation, Nigerians would be better impressed if medical facilities here would be improved.
Like the change from Bristish sterling to Naira in 1973, Nigerian monetary system may not have witnessed any improvement; there was a satisfaction of dropping an alien name. There may be no harm in bearing an English or Arabic names as a result of what we had inherited, a number of national leaders, including late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, had changed their first or surnames. Such changes are meant to reflect the pride of having indigenous names whose meanings and significance are closer to be bearers.
Therefore, the suggestion about changing the name of the country to reflect indigenous meaning and reality is proper, deserving attention. Ghana which used to be called Gold Coast bore a name reminiscent of exploitation and commercialism. Without casting aspersion on the Royal Niger Company of old and its activities, any name reminiscent of the old colonial ideology deserves to be considered for a change. A name may not be jinxed, but the memory which a name evokes can bias the mind. Nigerian leaders rarely recognise the antics of their old predators and enslavers.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
For Traditional Rulers’ Constitutional Role
The clamour for a constitutional role for traditional rulers in the 1999 Constitution is getting stronger by the day, following their relevance and closeness to the people.
The call comes at a most suitable time as the constitution is being reviewed. I think at this point the call can no longer be ignored. Because of the important role traditional rulers play in stablising the polity, there is need for the constitution to define these roles and legalise them. This will make them to be part of the governance of the country. Such constitutional provisions if granted, will state which tier of government they will participate in, local government, state or federal and whether they will operate in advisory capacity.
Prior to the colonization of our country by the British, traditional institution was very powerful. In fact, chiefs had what I may refer to as “absolute” power which they exercised unrestrained before the British colonial masters cut short their powers. Now the institution has been relegated to the background. It is virtually non-existent. Technocrats and politicians have taken over its place.
The near extinction of this institution has had negative impact on the society. First, it has led to widespread insecurity in the country as traditional rulers can no longer restrain their subjects. It has also resulted in total breakdown of traditional values which had preserved our society before the advent of Western system of government.
If I am asked to compare the way we fared when we were under our traditional institution and how we fare now, the answer is not far-fetched. We were better off under our traditional heads. This is because the traditional system guaranteed close association with everyone in one’s immediate society.
There was no hiding place and everyonewas known and properly identified.
I think if our traditional institution had remained intact, the security challenges currently faced by the country, would not have gone far or even sustained to this point.
That is why the institution has to be resuscitated for effective partnership with the government in the business of governance. I believe if this partnership works, the chiefs or traditional rulers are capable of proferring solutions to the smooth governance of the country. It will also facilitate the development of the various communities.
If Nigerians apportion roles to our traditional rulers in the 1999 Constitution it will impose limitations on the actions and excesses of traditional rulers who hitherto play God in their various domains. Rather they will be made to account for their actions or inactions to the people.
Like their elected counterparts in government who are subjected by legislation to operate within checks and balances, a constitutional role for our traditional rulers may produce similar effects. The institution may have to be properly structured in a way that the usual checks and balances may be achieved.
Indeed, time has come when the traditional and religions institutions are given their proper places in our statute books. The reason is that these are the oldest institutions the world has ever known and they had preserved society long before the institution of what is today known as government.
However, with the advent of the current Western government came all sorts of vices which included the denigration of the traditional institution. This has exposed the once highly revered institution to undue political influence. Today, instead of remaining as custodians of our traditions and value system, our chiefs have turned politicians hence exposing the traditional institution to all manner of political influence.
This was an institution that was once immuned from politics which also stood on truth and justice. Although some persons are opposed to granting constitutional roles to traditional rulers in the country, I think such views are unfair to the rulers. The antagonists of this position have failed to consider the fact that traditional rulers are the closest to the people and so deserve that role. They have more control over the people than a million government soldiers put together can have.
If traditional rulers were not important, why was there a House of Chiefs in the old regional government? The house was established to play advisory role to the government of the day. The same thing can be replicated in principle in our time.
Agomuo, a Public Affairs Analyst, wrote from Omuma.
Godspower Agomuo
Opinion
Lessons From BBC Sting Reportage
Way back in 2007, Idris Abdulkareem, in his musical hey days, set the charts blazing with the number; ‘Mr. Lecturer’, — the ribaldry of the scholarly mentor that turned the female student under his care into some sexual fringe benefit. Abdulkareem’s notes may have only made meaning to those acquainted with daily happenings, as it relates to female students’ ordeal in the hands of lecturers in Nigeria’s ivory towers.
As entertaining though as the lyrics and tune appeared, I could still flip back to the old English era of Geoffrey Chaucer, en route to Canterbury, in Chaucer’s Prologue to Canterbury Tales. In what looked like a distant rebuke of the upright but humble pastor at some rural parish of his days in Catholic England, the litrary guru posed a golden query:” if gold rusts, what would iron do?”
Through the electronics and print, both Idris and Chaucer just re-echoed, by way of official documentation, the untold stories of female undergraduates of tertiary academic institutions. Now, the stunning documentary of the recent ‘BBC Sting Reportage’, has stung everyone into new restlessness over the loud silence on sex-for-mark scandals in our universities and other tertiary institutions.
This commendable journalistic endeavour, effectively beams light on a hidden menace. It reaffirms the fact that the condemnable practice has been around for ages and is more wide-spread and reckless as most care to admit. Unfortunately, it is being protected by conspiratorial silence and institutional conspiracy to protect the culprits on sickly peer esprit de corps.
The height of it is that lecturers now order their victims to book and pay for hotel space for their sexual excapade or fail them if they refused.
From the days of Chaucer in his Cantebury Tales, down to the era of Idris’ musical adventures, the public had been hearing and reading the absurd details of what could best be described as an academic injustice to a folk. The BBC Africa Eye’s lens has merely established a proof that the worrying sexual harassment (or sex- for-marks) of female students by male lecturers is a thriving but damaging practice in tertiary institutions across the nation. It is surely not a pretty one!
Like every research work that needs a sample to be able to draw a conclusion on its population, the two universities so highlighted, though not a good one for the image of their institutions, merely represent the entire tertiary institutions while the concerned lecturers represent their cohorts in the trade across universities.
While the Chaucers may have raised their pens, and the Abdulkareems, their voices, against this injustice without any remarkable attention drawn to their complaints, the finished work of the BBC Africa Eye team leaves the government and the general public inexcusable, should they fail to stem the tide at this critical moment.
The truth is that it is about time to redeem the female folk from the evil claws of the male lecturers who had considered them as their fringe benefits and had preyed on them all this while. That singular but bold act of reportage, as presented by the BBC team, is a reminder to perpetrators of the said evil and the likes, in our academic institutions as a whole, that the days of ‘business as usual’ as regards sexual harassment of female students, is over.
With sexual perverts — preying on students under their care, one wonders where lies the place of the maxim of loco parentis that automatically makes every educator a parent to students under his care. It is for this reason that the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said “the unique student-educator relationship of authority, dependency and trust should never be violated”.
Sexual abuse of female tertiary students must be frontally attacked and stamped out. Universities should be centres of academic excellence, not bastions of sexual perverts.”They owe a special fiduciary duty of care to students under their authority – students who trust and depend on them to shape their future career paths. It must therefore be extremely offensive to a reasonable mind where an educator treats students as ‘perquisites’ of his office,” Orno-Agege insisted.
While the act remains a shame on our conscience as a people, the need to stop it has become imperative. Thus, the sexually harassed must see the window provided by this journalistic feat as a wake – up call to speak out in the event of future harassment. Actor Mhairi Morrison acknowledged this in his reaction to Sadie Jemmett’s album, “Don’t Silence Me”, a music video aimed to be anthem for survivors of sexual assault.
“My hope is for my four-year-old niece to grow up into a world where if something bad ever happened she would know that she has a voice and would not be afraid to use it,” Morrison said.
The writer, therefore, is of the view that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s call to parents and youth to support enactment of effective law against sexual harassment in work places and educational institutions is even more apt now than ever. Hence, there is no need postponing till the evening, what the morning can achieve.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
Oshiomhole Apologises To Obaseki, Akiolu
-
Politics3 days ago
Enugu Assembly Tasks MDAs On Transparent Financial Management
-
Featured5 days ago
Buhari Extends Border Closure To January 31 …As Gunmen Kill Radio Nigeria Staff, One Other In Benue
-
Editorial5 days ago
No To ASUU Strike
-
News5 days ago
NAF Jets’ Strikes Kill Many Terrorists, Destroy Hideouts In Borno …As Army Disowns ‘Operation Positive Identification’
-
Politics5 days ago
Okorocha Harps On Self Reliance Over Border Closure
-
Politics5 days ago
…Denies Rift With Edo Gov Over Assembly Crisis
-
Featured3 days ago
Corruption, Ravaging Nigeria Under Buhari, SGF, Sagay, Others Cry Out …Vacate Office If You Can’t Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty, President Told