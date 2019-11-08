Sports
Boxing: Adams Retires Over Fears For Her Sight
Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams has retired from boxing over fears she could lose her sight.
The Briton, 37, became the first female Olympic champion when she won gold at London 2012, retaining her flyweight title at Rio 2016.
She turned professional in 2017 and is the WBO world flyweight champion.
“I’ve been advised that any further impact to my eye would most likely lead to irreparable damage and permanent vision loss,” said Adams.
In an announcement, she added: “I’m immensely honoured to have represented our country, to win double Olympic gold medals and then the WBO championship belt is a dream come true, but it’s not without taking its toll on my body.”
The Leeds boxer’s last fight was on 28 September when she retained her WBO title following a split-decision draw with Mexico’s Maria Salinas.
She finishes with a professional record of five wins and a draw.
In July, Adams became a world champion for the first time in her professional career when Arely Mucino was unable to defend her title and the Briton, having been the mandatory challenger, was awarded the belt.
Adams won Commonwealth, European and world titles as an amateur and her 2016 gold medal saw her become the first British boxer for 92 years to retain an Olympic title.
She had hinted that she could defend her Olympic title at next year’s Tokyo Games – in July she retweeted a video of the 2020 medal design with the caption: “I wonder how this medal would look on my mantelpiece.”
In an open letter to the newspaper, Adams added: “Having people in my life who are a fountain of support, kindness and love, has been the sole reason I’ve been able to represent my country in the way I have.
“It has been an honour to compete on the global stage, and it has been a privilege to fight against such remarkable athletes. Whilst I am proud of my achievements, the unwavering belief from everyone in my corner is something I will appreciate for the rest of my life.
“Hanging up my gloves was always going to be hard, but I have never felt luckier. And I’m so immensely proud of how far the sport has come,” she said.
Sports
Novelty Match: OGS Thrashes Rivers Angels 5-2
As part of activities to mark the 80th Anniversary, Old Boys of Okrika Grammar School ( OGS) thrashed Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt, 5-2 in a novelty encounter.
The match which took place at Sharks Football Club Stadium, last Wednesday, saw both team in a skillful display.
The game is poised to reunite the Old students of OGS and to further keep them fit.
Speaking shortly after the encounter, the National Vice President of the Old Students, Daso Derefaka said they deserved victory because they trained for two weeks to select their players.
Derefaka, who is also the coordinator of the 80th anniversary thanked members for their efforts in making the activities of the convention a huge success.
In his remarks, Amaopu-Senibo Lawrence Argi Peterside who was a student of the school from 1943-1952 eulogised the institute as it has remained top in all their activities as a grammar school that speaks perfect and polished English and prayed that it would be maintained.
Some dignitaries that graced the encounter include the former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Sir. Gabriel T.G.
Toby, a retired CBN Manager, Dr. Graham Kakio, a Paramount Ruler of Elelenwo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, HRH Meke Wodi, the first Chartered Accountant in Rivers State, Senibo Allwell Brown and Barr. Bomo Aprikumo among others.
Tonye Orabere
Sports
RSU Prepares For NUGA Zonal Elimination
The head coach of Rivers State University Football Team( RSU Dolphin), Sam Ledor, had said that his team is training very hard for the zonal elimination of the forthcoming Nigeria University Game Association (NUGA) slated to hold later this month, in Akwa- Ibom State.
According to him, the team is prepared for the tournament, because they have been on intensive training.
Ledor, said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports last Wednesday, shortly after his team defeated Fidwax FC 8-2 in a friendly football match at the Rivers State University playing ground.
The ex- international, who took the coaching job February this year, said his players are ready to make the institution proud during the tournament proper.
“ We are training very seriously because there is a big task ahead. My players have gotten a lot of experience from the High Institution Football League (HIFL) which we loss in the round of 16”, Ledor said.
He noted that his players are doing their best by combining football and education.
“It is not easy combining football and education. I gave them kudos. Today, football is a lucrative business all over the world,” he stated.
The former Enyimba captain used the medium to encourage new students to join the team.
Kiadum Edookor & Burabari Sunday
Sports
Rivers United Ready For Heartland – Captain
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt has expressed it’s readiness to host Heartland FC of Owerri on Sunday, in one of the week two encounters of the ongoing 2019/ 2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) scheduled to hold at the Yakubu Gowon stadium, Port Harcourt.
Speaking with the captain of Rivers United Football Club Austin Festus, in a telephone interview yesterday, he said they are ready for a show down in Sunday’s match.
According to him, Heartland are unlucky meeting the pride, Rivers State, when the team is at its peak.
“We are going for the maximum three points. United team is a different team compared to last season. Heartland lost points at home is not the issue of Rivers United. Our job is to win matches,”Austin stated.
The pride of the state played a goaless draw in there open day game against Kano Pillers last Sunday.
He commended the new players in the team for understanding playing pattern of the team quickly.
“ There is no team that is 100 per cent perfect. We will get a positive result on Sunday against Heartland. I am very sure we are going to make our supporters and fans go home with smiles,” he stated.
Kiadum Edookor
