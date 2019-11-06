Opinion
For Traditional Rulers’ Constitutional Role
The clamour for a constitutional role for traditional rulers in the 1999 Constitution is getting stronger by the day, following their relevance and closeness to the people.
The call comes at a most suitable time as the constitution is being reviewed. I think at this point the call can no longer be ignored. Because of the important role traditional rulers play in stablising the polity, there is need for the constitution to define these roles and legalise them. This will make them to be part of the governance of the country. Such constitutional provisions if granted, will state which tier of government they will participate in, local government, state or federal and whether they will operate in advisory capacity.
Prior to the colonization of our country by the British, traditional institution was very powerful. In fact, chiefs had what I may refer to as “absolute” power which they exercised unrestrained before the British colonial masters cut short their powers. Now the institution has been relegated to the background. It is virtually non-existent. Technocrats and politicians have taken over its place.
The near extinction of this institution has had negative impact on the society. First, it has led to widespread insecurity in the country as traditional rulers can no longer restrain their subjects. It has also resulted in total breakdown of traditional values which had preserved our society before the advent of Western system of government.
If I am asked to compare the way we fared when we were under our traditional institution and how we fare now, the answer is not far-fetched. We were better off under our traditional heads. This is because the traditional system guaranteed close association with everyone in one’s immediate society.
There was no hiding place and everyonewas known and properly identified.
I think if our traditional institution had remained intact, the security challenges currently faced by the country, would not have gone far or even sustained to this point.
That is why the institution has to be resuscitated for effective partnership with the government in the business of governance. I believe if this partnership works, the chiefs or traditional rulers are capable of proferring solutions to the smooth governance of the country. It will also facilitate the development of the various communities.
If Nigerians apportion roles to our traditional rulers in the 1999 Constitution it will impose limitations on the actions and excesses of traditional rulers who hitherto play God in their various domains. Rather they will be made to account for their actions or inactions to the people.
Like their elected counterparts in government who are subjected by legislation to operate within checks and balances, a constitutional role for our traditional rulers may produce similar effects. The institution may have to be properly structured in a way that the usual checks and balances may be achieved.
Indeed, time has come when the traditional and religions institutions are given their proper places in our statute books. The reason is that these are the oldest institutions the world has ever known and they had preserved society long before the institution of what is today known as government.
However, with the advent of the current Western government came all sorts of vices which included the denigration of the traditional institution. This has exposed the once highly revered institution to undue political influence. Today, instead of remaining as custodians of our traditions and value system, our chiefs have turned politicians hence exposing the traditional institution to all manner of political influence.
This was an institution that was once immuned from politics which also stood on truth and justice. Although some persons are opposed to granting constitutional roles to traditional rulers in the country, I think such views are unfair to the rulers. The antagonists of this position have failed to consider the fact that traditional rulers are the closest to the people and so deserve that role. They have more control over the people than a million government soldiers put together can have.
If traditional rulers were not important, why was there a House of Chiefs in the old regional government? The house was established to play advisory role to the government of the day. The same thing can be replicated in principle in our time.
Agomuo, a Public Affairs Analyst, wrote from Omuma.
Godspower Agomuo
Opinion
Lessons From BBC Sting Reportage
Way back in 2007, Idris Abdulkareem, in his musical hey days, set the charts blazing with the number; ‘Mr. Lecturer’, — the ribaldry of the scholarly mentor that turned the female student under his care into some sexual fringe benefit. Abdulkareem’s notes may have only made meaning to those acquainted with daily happenings, as it relates to female students’ ordeal in the hands of lecturers in Nigeria’s ivory towers.
As entertaining though as the lyrics and tune appeared, I could still flip back to the old English era of Geoffrey Chaucer, en route to Canterbury, in Chaucer’s Prologue to Canterbury Tales. In what looked like a distant rebuke of the upright but humble pastor at some rural parish of his days in Catholic England, the litrary guru posed a golden query:” if gold rusts, what would iron do?”
Through the electronics and print, both Idris and Chaucer just re-echoed, by way of official documentation, the untold stories of female undergraduates of tertiary academic institutions. Now, the stunning documentary of the recent ‘BBC Sting Reportage’, has stung everyone into new restlessness over the loud silence on sex-for-mark scandals in our universities and other tertiary institutions.
This commendable journalistic endeavour, effectively beams light on a hidden menace. It reaffirms the fact that the condemnable practice has been around for ages and is more wide-spread and reckless as most care to admit. Unfortunately, it is being protected by conspiratorial silence and institutional conspiracy to protect the culprits on sickly peer esprit de corps.
The height of it is that lecturers now order their victims to book and pay for hotel space for their sexual excapade or fail them if they refused.
From the days of Chaucer in his Cantebury Tales, down to the era of Idris’ musical adventures, the public had been hearing and reading the absurd details of what could best be described as an academic injustice to a folk. The BBC Africa Eye’s lens has merely established a proof that the worrying sexual harassment (or sex- for-marks) of female students by male lecturers is a thriving but damaging practice in tertiary institutions across the nation. It is surely not a pretty one!
Like every research work that needs a sample to be able to draw a conclusion on its population, the two universities so highlighted, though not a good one for the image of their institutions, merely represent the entire tertiary institutions while the concerned lecturers represent their cohorts in the trade across universities.
While the Chaucers may have raised their pens, and the Abdulkareems, their voices, against this injustice without any remarkable attention drawn to their complaints, the finished work of the BBC Africa Eye team leaves the government and the general public inexcusable, should they fail to stem the tide at this critical moment.
The truth is that it is about time to redeem the female folk from the evil claws of the male lecturers who had considered them as their fringe benefits and had preyed on them all this while. That singular but bold act of reportage, as presented by the BBC team, is a reminder to perpetrators of the said evil and the likes, in our academic institutions as a whole, that the days of ‘business as usual’ as regards sexual harassment of female students, is over.
With sexual perverts — preying on students under their care, one wonders where lies the place of the maxim of loco parentis that automatically makes every educator a parent to students under his care. It is for this reason that the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said “the unique student-educator relationship of authority, dependency and trust should never be violated”.
Sexual abuse of female tertiary students must be frontally attacked and stamped out. Universities should be centres of academic excellence, not bastions of sexual perverts.”They owe a special fiduciary duty of care to students under their authority – students who trust and depend on them to shape their future career paths. It must therefore be extremely offensive to a reasonable mind where an educator treats students as ‘perquisites’ of his office,” Orno-Agege insisted.
While the act remains a shame on our conscience as a people, the need to stop it has become imperative. Thus, the sexually harassed must see the window provided by this journalistic feat as a wake – up call to speak out in the event of future harassment. Actor Mhairi Morrison acknowledged this in his reaction to Sadie Jemmett’s album, “Don’t Silence Me”, a music video aimed to be anthem for survivors of sexual assault.
“My hope is for my four-year-old niece to grow up into a world where if something bad ever happened she would know that she has a voice and would not be afraid to use it,” Morrison said.
The writer, therefore, is of the view that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s call to parents and youth to support enactment of effective law against sexual harassment in work places and educational institutions is even more apt now than ever. Hence, there is no need postponing till the evening, what the morning can achieve.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Stop Undermining Police Status
Without going into the history and evolution of the Nigeria Police Force, there is a need to examine its declining status in the past 50 years. There was a time when state security service, regardless of such nominators as NSO, DSS, etc, was a part of the Police, known as E department or special branch. Current Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had its personnel drawn from experienced operators of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), especially those with university degrees in law, economics, banking and finance, etc.
The police traffic unit was quite a smart and agile unit whose functions were taken over by federal road safety agency. Similarly the mobile police currently operate as a para-military force whose personnel rarely see themselves as belonging to the conventional police. The international police section is more of a diplomatic outfit, aligned to EFCC, DSS and the Central Criminal Registry. Perhaps, the police band still remains involved in music and ceremonial occasions.
There has been a systematic dilution of the status of the old Nigeria Police Force, to such an extent that some police men and women put on their uniforms only when they get to their stations for duty. The current engagement of the military in internal security operations with Crocodile Smile, Pythons Dance and Atilogy Dance seems to suggest that the Police need more friends and support. Many Nigerians are skeptical about such intrusion into civil security.
A recent controversy with regards to recruitment exercise into the police is an issue which sends a signal of possible conflict of interests somewhere. While the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Inspector-General of Police (IG) are not seen to be working together in harmony, the situation creates an image problem for the Police generally. If there is any ambiguity with regards to roles, responsibilities or division of labour, such should please be resolved so that image of the Police is not undermined.
A more disturbing factor reducing the status of the Police is the rent and debt collecting role which some police personnel have undertaken. The Police have a duty to advise complainants bringing civil cases to them, to seek redress in a civil court. But some police personnel collude with complainants to treat civil cases such as debt disputes, as criminal ones, involving detaining people who should not be detained. There have been cases where rent, business and debt disputes are cleverly recorded in crime diary as malicious damage or conduct likely to cause breach of the peace, to justify detaining a debtor.
Much of the erosion of the status of the Police had been brought about by the demeaning activities of some police personnel. This also includes the shameless behaviours that we see daily at road check points. A situation where weapons are used to intimidate road users, including drivers of commercial vehicles, cannot be described as performance of lawful duties. While poor remuneration in public services and the declining value of the naira are frustrating factors, the image of the Police should not be brought into disrepute through acts of indiscipline by its personnel.
An additional factor which has seriously undermined the status of the Police is the privatization of the services of police personnel. It is an open secret that police officers and men lobby quite seriously to be posted to beats considered juicy. Such beats include rigs and flow stations of oil companies where the team of security personnel is fed very well by the companies, apart from other gifts and benefits. Similarly, serving as orderlies to senior politicians and state officials can bring additional money and power to some police personnel who are lucky to have such postings. Other colleagues get jealous.
Much of the clamour for the creation of state police or neighbourhood watch had arisen from the over-stretching of the strength of the Police through the private and commercial deployment of available personnel. Not enough police manpower remains available to serve the public. Another factor undermining the image of the Police is the attitude or operational patterns of the Special Anti-Robbery Squard (SARS). Personnel of that special unit behave as if all Nigerians are violent criminals. They are known to get involved in matters far from robbery just as they are associated with crude and uncouth behaviours.
A situation where members of a supposedly disciplined establishment allow themselves to be hired and used for partisan political errands, allows that they be regarded as thugs. It has become difficult for patriotic Nigerians to see the Police as friends who deserve help or hints. In a similar way, there also appears to be little coordination between the Police and other security agencies.
Proliferation of various security outfits including the Civil Defence Corps also adds to the devaluation of the status of the police. There is some concern in the existence of many security and gun-carrying outfits, especially where there is a growing intrusion into police duties and spheres of operation. It has become difficult to know when one is dealing with the Police, political thugs, robbers or other groups of macho-men, wearing different uniforms.
The Police should revive or intensify frequent local lectures for its personnel, especially the rank and file, whereby various experts can be invited to address the men. Rising complaints of degree holders serving as NCOs needs to be addressed to grade them properly, not frustrate them.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Well Said, Gen Buratai
About time too! I mean, it’s time the country listened to its Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai. The General has time again complained that his soldiers were increasingly being called upon to engage in purely police duties. He wished that it were possible to get the Police to relieve his men of these out-of-line duties. That way, his men could then be re-deployed to critical military assignments for which they were best trained.
The indication now is that Gen Buratai is not alone on this matter. Not long ago, a panel of highly placed elder statesmen and eminent personalities put together by the peace NGO of former Head of State, Gen Abulsalam Abubakar, vindicated the army chief.
The panel included retired top army generals, career diplomats, civil servants and other intellectuals. For two days, they brainstormed on how to sustainably tackle the challenges of insecurity in the country. Their verdict: the military, especially the army, should stop performing police duties.
Then enter Alhaji Lawal Bawa, a retired assistant inspector general of police. In an interview with the Daily Trust edition of June 30, 2019, he was asked what aspect of police duties he would want reviewed. His response: “I am not happy that able policemen are being sent to become orderlies to politicians. That should be changed. The politicians use them as orderlies. That should not be.”
In addition to guarding top politicians and highly placed government officials, you will find soldiers and policemen guarding companies and top company executives; some private educational and religious institutions, even palaces. You are also familiar with them as escorts to fuel tankers, sundry goods trucks, revenue task force, etc. And, as noted by Alhaji Bawa, you may even have heard of them providing security for some alleged heads of cult and criminal gangs.
Not done yet, you also have them manning check-points either alone, or in a mix of personnel under the name “joint task force” (JTF). This is where the soldiers come into close contact first, with their police counterparts, and secondly the public at large. Now, if you ask me, the involvement of soldiers with their police counterparts in joint assignments, especially check-point duties, is probably the worst thing that has befallen the Army. Why?! Before our very eyes, so to say, we see the hitherto much disciplined, no-nonsense soldiers outdoing their police colleagues in abhorable petty knavery at check points!
It was so saddening watching them at check-points extorting N100, even N200 from hapless motorists. Public outcry and strident condemnations kind of jolted the military command headquarters. It is to their credit that the command headquarters rose to the occasion. They installed signboards at some Army and JTF check-points urging victims and witnesses to report any extortion to the commands through the stated GSM numbers. “
That, somehow, appreciably reduced the extortions. It did not stop it entirely, though. But the damage had already been done! The extortion virus contracted at these check-points, they will need to reassure the public that they too still have by some of the soldiers from their police colleagues will take some immunizing to get rid of completely and restore their lost professional integrity for which they were held in high esteem. For the policemen at these check-points, they will need to reassure the public that they too still have professional integrity of some sort to be restored.
Now, how about the sheer number of policemen and soldiers deployed to checkpoints along some major inter-state highways? First, the checkpoints. Here in Rivers State, for instance, there are three major inter-state highways: the East-West (Port Harcourt-Warri), Port Harcourt-Owerri and Port Harcourt-Aba highways. .
On any of them, the first two especially, you would, before now, find as many as five check-points within a two-kilometer distance. Many of them were within a stone-throw or shouting distance from each other. And whether they were manned solely by soldiers or by JTF, you would find, at least, five of them at each check-point.
If such massive presence deterred the criminals that operated along those highways, it would have been bearable. But they didn’t. The criminals still operated as if there were no check-points.
In addition to all these, you have a situation where a National or State Assembly member or top government official visiting his constituency or home with a Hilux convoy of as many as three to four well armed police, military or JTF squad.
For the greater interest of the country, we can do without this gross abuse of our mainstream security agencies. It is time federal and state governments mustered enough guts to end this misuse of soldiers and policemen. With the obvious exception of the President, Vice President, Senate President and his deputy, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Governors and their Deputies, the rest top government officials should look elsewhere for orderlies. .
Properly trained and equipped, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) can fill the gap left by the policemen and soldiers, even though the corps is locked in mortal combat with all manner of sundry criminals and bandits bent on sabotaging the country’s economic infrastructure, especially in the oil industry. A second option is the private security organizations. Already, some business organizations such as commercial banks are patronizing private security firms. Such massive patronage will boost the private security industry thereby enhancing the country’s overall security blue-print.
Besides, a bustling private security business will be the necessary incentive for our retired and retiring top police, military, DSS officers to plunge into. And, why not? Many are already engaged in non-security training ventures like agriculture, marine and transport, etc.
Come to think of it, private-detective business is largely unknown in our clime. With good incentives and assured patronage, the business could flourish. Before long, private security training and educational institutions could add to our existing ones.
If the recent order to the military, especially the Army and the Air Force, to quickly wrap up the North East war is to be successfully executed, then there is every need to give immediate ear to Gen Buratai’s call for his men to be relieved of police duties as a matter of urgency.
Uhor wrote in from Port Harcourt.
Nasir Uhor
