S’ Eagles’ Coaching Crew Due For Upgrading – Ex-International

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu yesterday pipped ASC Kara of Togo 1-0 to reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

Rangers reached the group stage with superior away goal as the first leg ended 2-1 in Togo a fortnight ago.

Rangers playing at home took the lead through Chinonso Eziekwe in the 19th minute, which turned out to be the only goal of the match.

ASC Kara took the game to Rangers after the break but the home team defense proved to be a hard nut to crack for the visitors.

Speaking after the match, Rangers gaffer Benedict Ugwu, said it was a tough match.

He said: “It was a good match as we were made to suffer after the interval but we would have scored more goals if not that we missed chances.

“ We are going to work on our scoring so that we can scale the hurdle of the group stage.”

Ugwu urged the fans to be patient with the team, promising that the players will do better in subsequent matches. The Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Vitus Okechi, praised Rangers players for their tenacity and pledged that the team will be worked on before the group stage to ensure their progression in the competition.

“ I have said it before that the team will receive the ministry’s full support.

“ We are going to help the team wherever our services are needed.

“ This is the only team in Enugu that is representing the state and the nation in international competition, so they must receive our maximum support,” Okechi said.