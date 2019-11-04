Editorial
No To ASUU Strike
Penultimate Sunday, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) threatened to call its members out on industrial action if the Federal Government failed to rescind its decision to stop salaries of any erring Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) that does not comply with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to enroll into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) by end of October, 2019.
The union described the directive, as it affects universities, as “illegal, unconstitutional and fraudulent”.
While rejecting the government’s stance at a press conference, ASUU Coordinator, Ibadan Zone, Dr Ade Adejumo, in company of other officers, claimed that the government’s position violated extant laws, statutes, and regulations establishing and guiding the universities as well as subsisting agreements between ASUU and the government since 1992.
They specifically alleged violations of Section 2A (a) of Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act 2003 which reviewed the 1992 Act; and the ASUU-FGN Agreements of 1992, 2001, and 2009; and claimed that IPPIS, if implemented in the universities without adjusting the platform, would undermine the system’s financial autonomy and independence.
According to ASUU, “IPPIS is too rigid a platform that discountenances the peculiarities of the university system in the sacred areas of replacement or recruitment of academics, mobility of academic staff for visiting, adjunct, part-time, and sabbatical offers”, and further listed the 70 years retirement age of lecturers which is above the 60 years for normal civil servants and Earned Academic Allowances as some of the issues in dispute.
The Tide completely disagrees with ASUU’s argument on IPPIS. In fact, the union’s peculiarities are in a way different from those of MDAs such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), military, police, para-military agencies, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others, with the Constitution and special laws providing for their autonomy, which had since enrolled into IPPIS.
We are, indeed, aware that IPPIS, a World Bank recommended tool, took off in 2007 with key goals to ensure effective and efficient management of Federal Government staff records; timely and accurate payment of salaries and wages of employees; deduction of taxes and other third-party dues, remittance of payroll deductions to third parties; and the enrolment of employees into IPPIS database; in addition to helping government in development planning; management of payroll budget and appropriate control of personnel cost.
Its features include the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), among others.
We reckon that the first phase of implementation of TSA in 217 MDAs in 2012 helped government save about N500 billion, thus, encouraging its implementation across board. And between 2015 and July, 2019, about N10 trillion has been saved through the blockage of leakages in government finances; more than 20, 000 unnecessary bank accounts operated by MDAs closed; over N45 billion in monthly interest on borrowings from banks saved; and about N50 billion revenue stranded in different accounts mopped up.
Also, CPS has reformed pension administration and made it more transparent and efficient, with over N5 trillion in capital base.
We are surprised that ASUU, which had hitherto bandied itself as an advocate for good governance, transparency and accountability in the management of public funds, is kicking against a system designed to guarantee just that. We like to remind ASUU that even at state levels, most governments across the country have been conducting biometric exercises since 2007; and between 2015 and now, some governors have implemented more than three biometric exercises for all government workers, including academic staff of state universities to facilitate a state-wide database of government workers for effective budgeting and development planning. And we are not aware that such biometric exercises have affected their ability to receive salaries, Earned Academic Allowances, or access to retirement benefits, among others.
Perhaps, ASUU should know that the government needs to have a database of all its employees for adequate budgeting and future development plans, including infrastructure projects across the education sector, the universities inclusive.
ASUU should also know that for government to guarantee regular flow of funds and adequate personnel management while at the same time meeting other ancillary commitments, it needs to have a clear understanding of what is on the ground, challenges facing them and prospects, going forward. IPPIS provides the launch pad for that while checking corruption and sharp practices in the system.
This is why we consider as baseless ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi’s claim during a meeting with the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, last Friday, that the introduction of IPPIS is not backed by law, just as its introduction into federal universities will only compound the problem of regular flow of fund and personnel management.
If ASUU believes that IPPIS’ “objectives include centralisation of payroll systems of the government, facilitating easy storage, updating and retrieval of personnel records for administrative purposes and pension processing”, then, it should have no problem with the initiative.
We, therefore, advise ASUU to be wise and heed the Senate President’s suggestions that “We are all in this together, and we believe that the Nigerian education sector, especially the tertiary, needs serious support… When you say government will fund universities, government will have to check how these funds are utilised but then, there have to be a mutual understanding that when they provide funds, the funds are properly channelled and the tertiary institutions can account for the funds.”
For us, IPPIS provides that meeting point! This is why we say ‘No’ to another ASUU strike this time around, and urge it not to walk back its suspension of any industrial action over IPPIS.
Editorial
Bravo, Gov Wike!
The recent landmark judgement of the Supreme Court reaffirming the victory of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in the 2019 gubernatorial election did not come to many as a surprise.
The apex Court, in a judgement delivered by a panel of three Justices upheld Wike’s appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeal which reinstated the petition of the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara.
On Friday, October, 25, the Supreme Court, in its judgement by three Justices led by Justice Inyang Okoro, ruled that hearing of an abandoned petition amounted to no other purpose than academic exercise, adding that the hearing was an exercise in futility.
The Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had earlier in October dismissed the petition of AAC candidate, Awara, declaring Wike winner of the poll, which was later challenged by the AAC candidate at the Court of Appeal.
Earlier, the apex court also upheld Wike’s appeal against Awara with appeal number SC1111/2019 over a judgement by the lower court dismissing the appeal by the governor on the appointment of counsel to Awara, to file court processes.
Reacting to the judgement, Wike declared that he expected the confirmation of his re-election by the Supreme Court because the defeated Governorship candidate of the African Action Congress ( AAC), Biokpomabo Awara could not have won an election he did not contest.
While The Tide agrees no less with Governor Wike that from the very beginning, there was no issue because the AAC candidate posed no problem, since he was unknown to Rivers people, we find it expedient to felicitate with the Governor and the people of Rivers State on the expected victory at the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court judgement, no doubt, is a victory of good over evil as it has cut short the expectation of the enemies of Rivers State who may have been hell bent to plunge the state into another round of bloodbath if the reverse had been the case.
We also salute the finesse of Governor Wike in ensuring smooth sailing of the ship of state despite concerted efforts by the opposition to cause a breach in the smooth governance of the state while the petitions lasted at the various election tribunals.
The Tide commends Governor Wike’s demonstration of uncommon maturity and resoluteness in his commitment to continue the implementation of his lofty development agenda under the NEW Rivers Vision evidenced by the scores of projects commissioned to mark 100 days of his second term in office.
Now that the contest over the legality or otherwise of the Wike’s electoral victory is put to rest, we urge all players in the politics of Rivers State to bury their hatchets and join hands with the government to ensure speedy development of the state.
On the other hand, we equally enjoin the governor to continue to extend the olive branch to players on the other side of the political divide to synergise with his administration towards bequeathing a better Rivers State for the present and future generations. There should be no victor, no vanquished.
We place such demand on all the political gladiators and their followership because Rivers State has had its share of unprecedented bloody political crisis in the last couple of years, and can no longer afford to witness such ugly trend anymore. Suffice it to say that the sudden drop in the rate of violent crimes in the state after the 2019 elections has given credence to the assertion that most of such incidents were politically-motivated.
All that is required now is for everyone to join hands with Governor Wike to place Rivers State on the faster lane of development. No doubt, the present administration in the state has done a lot to institute peace and development, and any further plot to destabilise the already prevailing peace and development of the state is unacceptable.
On this note, we say bravo, Governor Wike!
Editorial
In Support Of NDDC’s Forensic Probe
Since its inception in 2000, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has assumed a monstrous notoriety, perhaps because the vision and mission of establishing the interventionist agency has been greatly eroded as the core objective of facilitating rapid and sustainable socio-economic development of the Niger Delta region has remained elusive nearly 20 years after.
It is possibly against this backdrop that the presidential directive ordering for a forensic audit of the activities of the commission from 2001 to 2019 is apt, timely and most welcome by well-meaning Nigerians, especially the people of Niger Delta region.
Though perceived as a belated move in some circles, the audit, if transparent and factual, will expose the monumental rot, abuse of public office, fraud and mismanagement that had bedeviled the commission in the nearly two decades, cutting across successive dispensations.
Receiving governors of the litoral states, led by the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, President Muhammadu Buhari declared that “what is presently on ground in the South South region does not reflect the huge resources that have been allocated to the NDDC”, adding that the Presidency will await the audit report before deciding on the next line of action.
The Tide agrees with the Presidency and other critical stakeholders who want a probe of the commission. We believe that such auditing will eventually reinvent the agency with a view to re-positioning it for desired results and expectations of the Niger Delta people who have suffered environmental degradation from oil and gas prospection and exploitation.
We have had reasons in our previous editorials to question the way and manner in which the NDDC was operating as a cash cow, where political gladiators in the Niger Delta region and, indeed, Abuja use the commission’s funds to settle ‘the boys’ after elections, but such observations and public outcry had always been treated with disdain and contempt.
While we acknowledge the fact that the Federal Government, International Oil Companies (IOCs) and funds from the Ecological Fund, which constitute major sources of the commission’s funding, by virtue of the NDDC Act, were hardly released, yet, billions of naira released to the agency so far cannot be said to be accounted for as there are virtually no tangible projects on the ground to justify the huge sum that had accrued to the commission in the last 20 years.
Section 14 (2) (a) and (c) of the NDDC Act clearly provide the sources of funding the commission; and clearly the organs responsible for the agency’s funding have observed their obligation in the breach. It is against this backdrop that we equally charge the forensic auditors to dig deep with a view to ascertaining the level of indebtedness to the commission. In essence, the audit that covers its assets and liabilities from inception.
It is, indeed, regrettable that the interventionist agency as at 2019 abandoned over 12,000 contract projects scattered over the nine Niger Delta States of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Abia, Ondo and Edo. The question, therefore, is: how many projects can the NDDC proudly say it has successfully completed and commissioned in the last 19 years of its existence?
We are disturbed that the NDDC shut itself on the foot as it has, by omission or commission, abandoned its well-crafted ‘Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan’ in which billions of naira of tax payers’ money was expended to craft and produce. Rather than follow the master plan assiduously, successive management teams jettisoned the lofty plan in preference to emergency and/or contingency projects/programmes which could not take the region to the next level of development as expected. It is lamentable that some oil-bearing communities in the region are still in their usual state of nature: no good drinking water, no road, no electricity, school, health centre, modern housing units, among other necessities of life or technology, nearly sixty years after oil and gas exploitation.
The Tide has it on good authority that NDDC is owing contractors over N1.5 trillion with over 8,000 projects at various stages of execution, while about N2 trillion unpaid statutory allocations from the Federal Government and proceeds from Ecological Fund between 2000-2017 remittances are yet to be received by the commission.
We view such anomaly as unhealthy as it runs foul of section 14 (2) (a) and (c) of the enabling NDDC Act which makes it mandatory for the Federal Government and other stakeholders to compulsorily fund the commission so as to make up for the region’s infrastructural deficit.
We, therefore, join all well-meaning Nigerians, particularly governors from the Nigeria Delta states, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON), Ijaw National Congress (INC), NDDC Contractors Association of Nigeria, Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the Media to insist on a forensic audit of NDDC but with utmost adherence to the core principles of accountability and transparency.
It is also our candid position that all the big names who willingly or unwillingly defrauded the commission should be made public and prosecuted accordingly. Such culprits must refund their loot. The Presidency must leave no stone unturned by ensuring that no ox is gored and there are no sacred cows in the process of sanitising the commission in order to achieve the desired objective of ensuring sustainable development of the region.
The presidential order for a forensic audit is the right path to follow and it will surely pave way for a new direction for NDDC and, by extension, the Niger Delta region as the region’s underdevelopment constitutes an embarrassment.
The region remains Nigeria’s cash cow with virtually all national budgets based on revenue from oil and gas.
Let’s not kill the hen that lays the golden egg. This is our take!
Editorial
Task Before Roads Maintenance Agency
Apparently motivated by the desire to ease traffic congestion and boost the economy of Rivers State, the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike recently, swore in members of the Road Rehabilitation and Maintenance Agency, with Prince Timothy Nsirim as Chairman, to improve the conditions of major roads in Port Harcourt and its environs.
While inaugurating members of the agency in line with the urban renewal programme of his administration, Governor Wike charged members of the agency to take their duties seriously and to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that roads which are in bad shape are given the required facelift.
This is also coming on the heels of the Rivers State House of Assembly passage of the Road Maintenance, Rehabilitation Agency Amendment Bill 2019, into law. The bill was presented to the House by Majority Leader, Hon. Martin Amaewhule. The bill increased the membership of the board of the agency from nine to 15 persons .
The Governor equally charged the agency to ensure that all roads with potholes are rehabilitated and made motorable, and urged the members to work as a team to achieve results.
Governor Wike said, “Settle down and draw out a comprehensive work plan on how to address the potholes on some of the roads in Port Harcourt and its environs. Almost all the major roads in Port Harcourt have been awarded for reconstruction. Therefore, identify the roads that have not been awarded, but have potholes. When you identify these roads with potholes, funds will be released for their immediate rehabilitation”.
While equally noting that the agency had no powers to award contracts, he condemned a situation where it had in the past awarded contracts to the tune of N11 billion without authorisation, and reiterated that the agency was the direct labour arm of the Rivers State Government, targeted at ensuring that roads don’t degenerate.
While congratulating the members of the agency on their appointment, Governor Wike urged them to work to leave a record of service, and reminded them that previous boards were unceremoniously dissolved due to internal squabbles, and advised them to avoid needless infighting.
Indeed, The Tide thinks that the Governor told the agency’s members all that needs to be said, but they must realise that, in keeping with the mantra of the Wike administration which is anchored on service delivery, the current board must not rest on its oars in ensuring that both motorists and commuters, as well as all residents of the state, enjoy motorable roads.
While we commend Governor Wike once again for this bold initiative of constituting the Board of the Road Rehabilitation Maintenance Agency, we are not unmindful of some of the measures the state government has recently put in place to restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt. We salute the sheer courage, political will and sagacity being demonstrated by the State Chief Executive towards this direction. Indeed, there can be no development in any state without good roads.
The onus is, therefore, on the Nsirim-led agency to key into the government’s lofty ideal of not only improving the aesthetic of Port Harcourt but also transforming the entire state, by assisting it to actualise its overall mission and vision for a NEW Rivers State.
This, the members of the agency, can do by being overtly transparent and above board in all their dealings, particularly in the discharge of their duties, and must work with a unity of purpose to accomplish set goals. There must be no room for pettiness and bickering among the members.
Rendering selfless services to Rivers people should not only be their watchword but also their driving force. Personal interest should be suppressed and subjugated while the collective interest of the state and her people should take pre-eminence.
It is important for the agency to go beyond patching of the roads and be involved in actual monitoring and supervision of roads under construction. In this way, the quality of such roads would be enhanced and assured.
There is no gainsaying the fact that the appointment of the agency’s members is a call for service but they must first and foremost see it as a clarion call to them to make a difference in their individual capacities, considering their pedigree and track record of achievements as public officers.
No doubt, residents of the state expect much from them, because to whom much is given, much is expected. This is primarily so because there are several persons out there waiting to be considered for such privileged positions. It is also heart-warming that Governor Wike has promised to timely release funds to make the work of the agency less cumbersome.
Essentially, this is an opportunity for Port Harcourt residents who had in the past groaned under the heavy pangs of bad roads, to heave a huge sigh of relief. There can be no better time for them to smile than now.
Thus, the current board members must refrain from awarding contracts to themselves and their proxies and avoid other acts capable of bringing the agency to disrepute. It is incumbent on them to set their gaze on leaving a worthy record of service at the end of their assignments.
We commend the House of Assembly for promptly amending the principal law setting up the Road Rehabilitation, Maintenance Agency Board, which in a way has given the agency the legal leeway to carry out its operations without encumbrances. There is no better way for the state lawmakers to demonstrate their love for the state and the people than through this exemplary gesture.
While we appreciate the cordial relationship existing between the Executive and the Legislature in the state, the lawmakers must not fail in discharging their oversight functions in ensuring that agencies of government deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.
