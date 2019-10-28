Opinion
Recession As An Idiom
I should fear those that dance before me now would one day stamp upon me: it has been done; men shut their doors against a setting sun – Shakespeare’s Timon of Athens. I:II.
Recession, like every adversity in life, has some side benefits, including knowing true friends from fake ones, apart from bringing one into contacts with strange bedfellows. A two-hour interaction with an ailing professor recently, provided opportunity for some deeper insight into what being out of power can mean in Nigeria. When two other visiting professors came around, there began some honest discussions concerning leaving office unceremoniously.
It would be needful to bring up the issue that the conditions of many senior citizens are quite pathetic, after several years of diligent and patriotic services to the nation. Let it not be presumed that all retired senior civil servants live in affluent comfort. Ranging from ailing health, to the shift and changing mood of fortune, there are many retirees whose conditions are really pathetic.
Among the issues discussed by the university dons visiting their ailing colleague, was the changing fortunes of the nation. From matters concerning justice and fairness in disengagement from service, the informal discussions ended with Timon of Athens.
Why the issue of Timon of Athens came up was because one professor told a tale of how those who fall from power are usually deserted by fawning friends and old flatters. For the benefit of readers who are not familiar with the play, Timon of Athens was a generous, rich man who was brought low by fortune. When he needed help, those who benefited from his generosity and flattered him when he was wealthy turned their back on him. Banished from the city of Athens, he lived and died in a cave, where he discovered and dug up gold. His last words were: “what a god is gold, that he is worshipped in a baser temple than where swine feed!”
From fallen civil servants, to politicians, the story is always that: “Greatness, once fallen out with fortune, must fall out with men too”. However, apart from the fact that some falls are the means to rise higher and happier, there are several reasons why men shut their doors against a setting sun.
There was a case of a final-year undergraduate student who was dismissed from a university over an alleged examination malpractice; thanks to an “iron-lady” professor. After eight years and in a foreign country, destiny brought two of them together again in circumstances which reminded the professor that power is transient, just as no condition is permanent. Although the professor, who died soon after, was penitent, she took with her a lasting lesson. There is no doubt that this is just one out of several stories of similar nature. Some play god when in power.
Recession, like the changing moods of fortune, is an idiom whose message can give comfort to the meek and an admonition to bullies. Studies in the dynamics of recession support the view that life is characterized by ups and downs. Only wise people can dance to the riddles and idioms of life. It is also needful to add the lesson that there are usually underlying causes to every event or experience, since nothing happens by accident.
A long time ago, Plato gave an admonition saying: “Remember that there is nothing stable in human affairs; therefore, avoid undue elation in prosperity, or undue depression in adversity”. There are some people who throw their weight about and step on many toes when they are in power, such that when they are no longer there they find it difficult to interact with those they had injured in the past. It is also during such turning points that mean and ill-disposed persons find it fit to throw more stones on fallen adversaries.
In spite of everything, there are rich and powerful people who are quite generous and give help to the needy without expecting any reward or gratitude. There are also others who can be mean, using their wealth and apparent generosity to keep others in perpetual bondage. There have been stories of some politicians who went back to recipients of their “gifts” to retrieve them, on the ground that they did not vote for them. Some money-bags give such gifts to religious organizations as “sacrifices”.
One of the idioms which recession conveys is the fact that there is a law of reciprocity, which ensures that rewards and penalties are dispensed with accurate justice, according to how everyone deserves. Similarly, things done in hiding and under the cover and protection of power, return their consequences to the originators at the most appropriate time and circumstances. With economic recession, as it affects a nation, it is usually associated with past profligacies and faulty policies. This demands that any undertaking should bear the stamp of justice if it is not to result in protests.
It is needful to end this article with the idiom raised by one of the visiting professors, namely, that: “men’s evil manners live in brass; their virtues we write in water”. The old colleague who they visited and who had been on a wheel-chair for the past several years, was almost in tears as his old friends set out to leave. There is a need to review conditions of pensions of lecturers who retired prior to 2008. Agreement which ASUU had with Federal Government was implemented with effect from 2011, leaving out those who retired earlier. Do we blame civil servants who help themselves in various clever ways when in service? Just move around and see the conditions of diligent and honest ones who retired with no investments!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Bauchi Should Beware!
Sincerely speaking, I do not know what ‘chi’ means in Hausa and have not also bothered to enquire from those who should know. On the other hand, I think I have sufficient grasp of Igbo to know that the word stands for god or deity while Chukwu is reserved for the Supreme One.
In any case, whatever its real Hausa meaning or connotation, this three-letter nomenclature seems not to dwell pretty with Boko Haram and the other terrorist gangs currently riding roughshod across northern Nigeria.
On April 14, 2014 the once peaceful village of Chibok, in Borno State, was roused from sleep to discover that it had just qualified to become a red dot on the terror map of the world courtesy of Boko Haram whose insurgents, acting in commando-style, overran a government girls secondary school in the community and abducted no fewer than 276 students.
It was later reported that 57 of these girls jumped from the vehicles in which they were being transported and escaped, leaving the total number taken captive as 219. Out of this figure, about 107 were subsequently released in an exchange deal between the Federal Government and Boko Haram. Of the 57 escapees, 20 are said to be currently studying in the US.
The rest 112 girls have remained in captivity to this day even as we know that some of them have since been married off to Boko Haram fighters while others had died strapped with explosives to undertake suicide missions in the north east. It was also rumoured that a number of the girls may have been killed during sustained Nigerian Air Force bombardment of the terrorists’ camps in Sambisa Forest in the aftermath of the 2014 raid.
The Federal Government’s repeated assurances that the remaining Chibok schoolgirls would soon be reunited with their families have since ceased to excite anybody, including the BringBackOurGirls campaigners. Visibly distraught parents have continued to travel to Abuja in the hope of getting more concrete reassurances from the Presidency, all to no avail. Instead, Boko Haram continues to unleash mayhem on the village, killing people and burning houses with survivors fleeing to swell the already congested Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state capital.
Again, at 5.30 pm on February, 2018, and roughly four years after the Chibok incident, 110 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, in Yobe State were reported to have been swiftly rounded up and taken hostage by Boko Haram.
Dapchi is said to lie 275 kilometres northwest of Chibok and, unlike what was witnessed in the latter’s case, federal troops mounted a determined but belated pursuit of the bandits and their human loot. However, after a period of negotiations, facilitated mainly by international non-governmental bodies, 106 of the girls were released and transported back to Dapchi by their abductors; though not without the payment of ransom as was widely reported in the news but later denied by the government.
Officially, only one of the girls, Leah Sharibu, is still being held by the insurgents due mainly to her refusal to renounce her Christian faith and convert to Islam as demanded by her abductors. Already, five girls were said to have died while being transported to the kidnappers’ hideout.
To the very uncanny, the Dapchibok (sorry, Dapchi and Chibok) raids would appear like a mere coincidence, but how about this? At 12.10 am on October 2, 2019 armed men reportedly struck at a private co-educational secondary school in Kaduna State whisking away six girls and two teachers. Yes, you guessed right. Like the Chibok and Dapchi schools before it, the Kaduna victim, known as Engravers College, is based in Chikun, another community with the chi nomenclature.
The six students and their teachers were let go last Friday, after 23 days in the den of their kidnappers. Although no group has, as yet, openly claimed responsibility for this latest incident, it is already known that the act of invading secondary schools and herding away mostly female students has since become a distinctive characteristic of Boko Haram.
Chibok, Dapchi and Chikun may be small communities lying along routes that are hardly guarded round the clock but nobody should underrate the reach of Boko Haram or any of the northern-based terrorist groups for that matter. The dreaded insurgents whose main objective is to establish an Islamic state in Nigeria had severally come close to overrunning Maiduguri, the Borno State seat of power.
Sometime in 2014, the group steadily made incursions into Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (the BAY States of Boko Haram) during which it reportedly gained control of about 14 local government areas, hoisted its flag and declared a caliphate. Even Abuja, the nation’s capital, was threatened at some point. Yes, remember the Nyanya explosions.
Finally, I want to wager that Bauchi has some mixed or purely girls’ schools. I also want to assume that there are other chi towns in the north, particularly those with an all-female institution. If these scenarios are given, then it will not be out of place to bid that they begin to keep permanent vigil around such schools.
I am neither a soothsayer nor an alarmist, but ignore my hunch and your guess will be as bad as mine, thank you.
Ibelema Jumbo
Opinion
Book Of Nonsense Revisited
Book of Nonsense was written in 1846 by one Edward Lear, an English illustrator of bird books. Serious students of the works of William Shakespeare will know about King Lear whose three daughters, Goneril, Regan and Cordelia, were put to test with regards to who among them loved their father most. But the Book of Nonsense and its author have nothing to do with Shakespeare’s King Lear, neither has the theme of the book anything to do with ornithology. Rather, it is a book of idiom.
It has become needful to revisit the Book of Nonsense because of the relevance of its theme with regards to events playing out in Nigeria currently. The Book of Nonsense is all about idioms, parables, satires and lessons that can be absorbed only by persons with highly developed intuitive faculty. It is true that the author of the book was associated with the illustration of various species of birds and their peculiar life-styles, but he also used his keen knowledge of the behavioural patterns of birds, to convey vital messages to humanity.
The title of the book alone illustrates the light-hearted and humorous manner that Lear adopted in his work. Yes, describe his story and the message there in as nonsense, but the author adopted his peculiar style as a means of letting obtuse humanity leave him alone, while the import of his message would be grasped later by discerning readers. Simple truth is not obtrusive, neither does it beg for the ears of everyone.
First and foremost, nature and creatures that allow themselves to be guided by the instructions of nature, fare better than those that ignore such instructions. Like The Song of a Goat, wise people heed the message rather than consider first the status of the messenger. But myopic and obtuse humanity would want to consider the status of a speaker or messenger, before deciding whether or not the message deserves to be listened to.
Today, Nigerians under various platforms, are holding conferences and discussions, engaged in all kinds of arguments over various issues, for the purpose of finding solutions to numerous problems and challenges facing the nation. Those who argue forward and backward without coming to terms with the vital issue at stake; or deliberately evade the issue because of its sensitive or intimidating nature, usually prolong the state of instability. The book containing the dreaded issues would be considered as a book of nonsense.
Perhaps, 99.9% of Nigerians may not know the most outstanding issue of contention in the country; and perhaps, the few who know would not want to be seen as singing the song of a goat. This is how we stand now as a nation. From Shakespeare’s Troilus and Cressida we have the following admonition: “for pleasure and revenge have ears more deaf than adders to the voice of any true decision. Nature craves all dues be rendered to their owners”. Readers who may not know about Troilus and Cressida may have heard about Helen of Troy! A movie.
The Book of Nonsense is a book about human cleverness, whereby the bitterness of truth turns it into nonsense. A society that cultivates such propensity breeds more lawyers and court jesters and flatterers. Jonathern Swift, a British satirist, told us that “the law that lawyers know is the art of proving by words multiplied for the purpose, that white is black, and black white, according as they are paid”. Someone described Nigeria as a nation of “Pocket-lawyers” where everybody knows how to bend the truth.
Perhaps, using a few reported cases for purposes of illustration, the reader may have some ideas about the issues that this article is pointing at. A news headline titled: “Federal Projects: FG Refuses to Refund Rivers Funds – Wike”; the governor made the following statements: “Of all the 36 states of the federation, it is only Rivers State that they refused to refund resources used to execute federal projects. Rivers State is also the only state that they refused to return PAYEE funds that accrued to the State”. The governor went on to say: “I am not one of the governors who will sell their people because they are struggling for relevance”.
Discerning readers would not consider the above statements of a state governor as nonsensical, but as giving a far-reaching insight into real politics. Religious festive seasons are usually characterized by prayers and supplications to the Powers Above for blessings, benevolence and mercies, but words not backed and followed up by actions rarely go to heaven.
Recent utterances from various quarters give the impression that saying the truth with regards to the real situation in the country is equivalent to talking nonsense or being “anti-establishment”. Perhaps, fawning and flattering culture would make more sense in the country. For example, a number of Nigerians have been heard to say that there is nothing wrong with the state or structure of the country. Perhaps, everything is wrong with those who see the need to re-visit the “book of nonsense” to see if we can grasp some relevant message.
Indeed, there is much to gain from listening to the Song of a Goat, or reading the Book of Nonsense. From Shakespeare’s King Lear, the message is that flatterers and fawning court jesters are not usually the most patriotic people, neither are those who point out the truth, the enemies of kings and rulers. From Edward Lear, the author of the Book of Nonsense, the message is that those who consider truth bitter, often resort to blackmail, calumny, tumult and oppression in order to make nonsensical what makes sense.
A situation in which “a section of the country think and behave as if Nigeria was a gift to them” makes some sense when such a statement comes from a senior cleric.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Still On Governance Cost Reduction
Inflated cost of governance has been a problem bedeviling the country for many years. Like many other malaise bogging the nation, everybody seems to know how to come out of the quagmire but the willingness to do the needful is in great lack.
In the recent past, many had warned that with the growing number of ministers, lawmakers, senior special advisers, over bloated workforce and so on, the country was headed for an economic doom as almost all the nation’s resources will be used in maintaining public offices.
Shortly after his election, President Muhammadu Buhari alluded to this fact. He said, “Over 90% of Nigeria’s budget is on recurrent expenditure. There must be much money available for capital expenditure to provide more infrastructure for our industries that will attract investment and develop the country”. Nigerians, therefore, expected to see a different thing in Buhari’s new cabinet but incidentally, that expectation is yet to be met. The number of ministers has gone from 36, claimed to be stipulated by the constitution, to 42 presently with many irrelevant ministries. Though the president recently restricted travelling and estacodes of his ministers and bureaucrats, reducing their foreign trips to not more than two in a quarter, the exponential increase in his and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo’s travel cost from N1.3 billion in this year’s N8.9 trillion budget to a proposed N3.3billion budget in the 2020 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly, casts doubt on the sincerity of the president to solve the problem.
The story is not different in the states where some governors engage in wasteful spending without recourse to the developmental needs of their people. Just two days ago, we read the news about Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi’ s purchase of 68 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for his aides. These are people who, most likely, already have personal vehicles or even official vehicles to move around with. Record shows that Ebonyi State is sitting uncomfortably as the 7th poorest state in the country, and number one in the South East. Why then wouldn’t the chief executive of such a poor state be thinking of how to pull it out of poverty rather than pleasing a handful of persons?
In some other states, the governors and their families live very large. They travel abroad as if they are going to the next community; in the governors’ entourage are numerous exotic cars, yet the public schools, hospitals, roads and other few existing infrastructure are in sorry states. From year to year, the budgets of these states are never made public, so the governors spend the states’ fund however they want.
The truth is that if we are serious about wanting to reduce the cost of governance both at the federal, state and local government levels, our leaders should ensure that the change sincerely begins with them, not a situation where they live like kings and queens, but demand prayers from the suffering masses while at the same time tax and levy them heavily.
The former Governor of Imo State and now senator, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, recently suggested a reduction in the number of lawmakers as a way of reducing considerably, the cost of administering the nation. Speaking while contributing to the debate on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) preceding the 2020 Budget at plenary, and proposed a cut in the number of legislative representation for each state at the National Assembly to only one senator and three House of Representatives members. Okorocha, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, noted that the reduction from each state will help cut cost and ensure effective representation. He reasoned that what three senators and several Reps members can do for a state (currently), the four lawmakers he is advocating can do even better (if they are serious about representing the interests of their constituents).
“We can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different thing to happen… There is need for constitutional amendment. Rather than engaging many people in politics, we can have few in the National Assembly while others can venture into other sectors… I will present a bill on it based on the mood of the National Assembly. Whether it starts now or later, we must do things differently”, Okorocha argued.
On the other hand, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, rather advocated the scrapping of the Senate as a way of cutting cost and reducing the financial burden on government. If you ask me, there are no better suggestions than these when it comes to dealing with the extremely high cost of running the National Assembly. According to this newspaper’s editorial of October 14, 2019, “Every well-meaning Nigerian agrees that the allocation of N125 billion (previously N150 billion) is annoyingly unreasonable for 469 lawmakers in a country where that same amount constitutes the budget of no fewer than two states, with a combined population of about 10 million. This is even more disturbing when it is realised that the country has N10.3 trillion in the 2020 national budget just submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the lawmakers to provide infrastructure in 36 states plus FCT and other services for over 195.6 million people”
Also, in tackling this national problem considered as a bane to the country’s development, it is important we go back to the commendations of the Mr. Steve Oronsanya Committee on Rationalisation of Federal Government’s Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies. The committee, set up by the Federal Government and headed by the former Head of Service, had recommended the scrapping of 38 agencies, merging of 52 and reversal of 14 to departments in the ministries from which they were carved out. This move, according to the committee, would save billions of naira for the nation if carried out.
Indeed, reducing the cost of governance will do the country some immensurable good, but there should be a holistic approach to it. It should not be a burden to be borne by only the workforce. Both the leaders and the led have sacrifices to make.
Calista Ezeaku
