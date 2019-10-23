Opinion
Agriculture As Alternative Economic Hub
In the face of current economic challenges in the country, there have been calls among stakeholders for the diversification of the economy from its oil-based monolithic status.
Since the discovery of oil in Nigeria in 1956 and the oil boom in the 1970s, oil has dominated the economy of the country. Nigeria presently operates a monolithic economy with over 95 per cent dependence on oil. Oil accounts for more than 90 per cent of the country’s export, 25 per cent of Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and 80 per cent of government total revenues.
Consequently, this has led to substantial instability in the country’s economy, a concurrent decline in other economic sectors, and the collapse of infrastructure and social services.
Worthy of attention is the fact that oil is gradually losing its relevance as the major driver of the economy globally due to discoveries like solar energy and other alternative energy sources for vehicles and various uses. Solar energy, for instance, evolved to become one of the most cost effective and efficient sources of energy.
These developments have affected the prices of oil in the international market. The U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) has predicted that between now and 2022, solar energy and other renewables will account for the majority of new power.
Before the discovery of oil, Nigeria’s major economic earnings was agriculture, but the advent of oil led to the neglect of the obvious potentials in agriculture. Agriculture has suffered from years of mismanagement, inconsistent and poorly conceived government policies, and lack of basic infrastructure. Still, the sector forms about 42 per cent GDP and two thirds of employment.
Agriculture provides a significant fraction (approximately 10%) of non-oil growth. Poultry and cocoa are just two areas where production is not keeping pace with domestic or international demand. Fishery also has great potentials but is poorly managed.
It is no secret that Nigeria is blessed with arable land and resources for agriculture and there is no tropical agricultural crop known to man that cannot be grown in Nigeria.
Agricultural development, in order to be enhanced, should be based on the concept of comparative advantage of the North, South, East.
The North occupies 70 per cent of Nigeria’s land mass, giving it a comparative advantage in terms of agriculture, raw materials and livestock . A large chunk of the North is arable and supportive of year – round food production. With a transition from subsistence to mechanized agriculture, northern Nigeria alone can produce enough food to feed the whole of Africa.
The South is blessed with abundant water resources, adequate rainfall, numerous rivers and ponds to enhance aquaculture. Aquaculture has been the world’s fastest growing food production sector for nearly two decades. The contribution of fish farming and fisheries to the nation’s economy is very significant in terms of employment, income generation, poverty alleviation, foreign exchange earnings and provision of raw materials for animal feed industry.
The Eastern part of the country is also not left out as it is a major source of palm oil production. In the 1950s, Nigeria held centre stage as one of the largest producers and exporters of palm oil, accounting for more than four per cent of the country’s independence from British colonial rule in 1960. Palm oil contributed 82 per cent of national export revenue.
Having considered all these, it is imperative that all parts of Nigeria should be made to embrace agriculture. Government should mobilise people from every region and give incentives.
The Green Revolution introduced by the Shagari administration in the 80s should be revived. The programme was intended to ensure self-sufficiency in food production and introduce modern technology into the Nigerian agriculture sector largely through the introduction of modern imputs such as high yielding varieties of seeds, fertilizers and tractors. This should be re-enacted.
There should be proper sensitisation and mobilisation of the rural areas to be actively engaged in agro-based activities and the provision of loans and incentives for real farmers. These funds should be monitored to ensure that they are not hijacked and diverted by portfolio-carrying farmers.
Currently, Nigeria wastes a staggering 1.3 trillion on food imports, virtually one third of the annual budgets. Therefore, government should reduce the rate of importation of food and invest this money in agricultural development. All stakeholders must be sincere to ensure that agricultural revolution in Nigeria is not politicised.
It is obvious that with the phasing out of oil in the global scene, the economic future of Nigeria can only be secured through massive investment in agriculture. Agriculture is the most reliable way to sustainable development and economic advancement. It covers all aspects of human activities and also serves as the basis of humanity. Therefore, Nigeria should give it a first place by developing and exploiting the sector.
Enebechi is a student of Abia State University, Uturu.
Esther Enebechi
Opinion
Nigeria’s Security And Tech-Driven Policing
Problems such as inappropriate policing, poor orientation and lack of proactive/preventive measures, have made the Nigeria Police to perform generally below the expected deliverables. Thus, Nigeria’s rank in the world, as presented by the Global Terrorism Index of 2018, reveals a dire need for more action by initiating a purposeful technology-driven policing and workable security strategies in combating terrorists’ deadly activities, as well as other crimes and criminalities.
On another hand, the inability of the federal government through its security apparatus, to overcome insurgency with its available technical know-how, apparently calls for a new approach in the country’s effort at fighting insecurity. An approach that will be founded on credible intelligence gathering, acquisition of modern technology, capacity building, and interagency collaboration.
Just a week ago, twenty-four hours after an attack on Kukoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, bandits again sacked three more communities in Rafi Local Government Area on Tuesday evening. It was gathered that the heavily armed bandits which rode motorcycles numbering about 30 and carrying three people each, ransacked the three communities, forcing them to run to Kagara,the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area.
According to an eye witness account, “As at 6:45pm on Tuesday, an exodus of escapees from the three villages numbering hundreds had opened four camps in Kagara. More worrisome is the fact that these embattled communities are walled round with security presence, yet the Niger State Police Commissioner, Adamu Usman, could say that “the police are reviewing the security architecture of communities in the hinterland because it appears they are prone to this type of security breach.”
Yesterday, the public woke up to yet another heart-wrecking news. This time, bandits sacked 17 villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the displaced persons, numbering about 2,000, are taking refuge at LEA Birnin Yero Primary School.
The list is endless. No day passes without an attack on helpless Nigerians in their on land, like a people left alone to rot in their fate. Regrettably, billions of naira are voted on yearly basis for the security of Nigerians, a situation that has not only subjected the populace to fear and trauma, but to economic hardship as people fear daily to go about their legitimate life activities.
The faulty security architecture of the country, has made imperative the need for a technology-driven policing. It will not only enable law-enforcement agencies to be proactive, but will also be quite useful in predicting potential crimes rather than being reactive. It is in the light of this realization, that the recent gesture demonstrated by the United States Of America (USA) to Nigeria is commendable.
The US pledge to always support the Nigerian government in her war against terrorism, became quite visible in her donation of two Mobile Radiation Detection System (vehicles) MDS, with associated equipment, spare parts and maintenance kits to the Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) of the Nigeria Police. This, the Senior Adviser to the US Department of Energy /National Nuclear Security, Mr Bryceon Shulman, said was done to enhance Nigeria’s Nuclear Security Detection Architecture.
These modern equipment, which will go a long way in assisting the Police in the detection of illegally-acquired improvised explosives, couldn’t have been more timely any other time than now that the nation appears quite exhausted in its approach at curtailing the menace of terrorism, security threat and other dastard acts.
Luckily, Mr Bryceon Shulman said that the US government has sent a team of trainers to train and retrain some EOD officers on ways to handle the equipment, an offer the US has made at no cost. It is hoped that it will offer participants the ability to operate and maintain the MDS and associated hand-held equipment.
As a matter of necessity, participants must see this training as a great privilege to acquire more technical knowledge in radiation detection in line with global best practices. According to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the training will improve the capacity of the police, in conformity with her statutory responsibility for crime prevention and detection.
However, our US partners have demonstrated an enormous concern at Nigeria’s most challenging moment. Her provision of security apparatus, backed up with human resources to impact the knowledge on the modus operandi of the gadgets, is an absolute expression of a willingness to see Nigeria succeed.
It is therefore left with the Nigeria Police to either justify the effort of the US government, or rubbish it. Recall that few years back, Nigeria Police were equipped with some detective security gadgets and close circuit cameras at some designated check points within state capitals to facilitate their work.
How many of those exclusively important gadgets are still functional today, is a question only the police can answer. Insinuations were rife of how disappointed the officers were with the gadgets which presence deprived them of the usual extortive tendency.
But one thing is sure, the gesture is geared towards strengthening our capability to deter, detect and investigate smuggling of nuclear and radioactive sources /materials thereby combating threats associated with nuclear terrorism/crime.
It is only an effective use of these equipment and the subsequent utilization of the knowledge that will be acquired from the important training that can guarantee a total deterrent of people from accessing radioactive material that can be used to perpetrate heinous crimes; and prevent exportation of radioactive materials as scrap metals.
In the light of the need to detect and identify illegally-imported or transported materials at international entry/exit points of the country, deter terrorists and other criminal elements from accessing materials that can be used to perpetrate heinous crimes, and enhance security at major public events against improvised nuclear device, radiological dispersal device, radiological exposure device, and other nuclear security threats, it is important we lay emphasis on maximum utilization of the gadgets donated by the US government.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Before Youths Are Consumed
It has become expedient for all Nigerians to be subjected to mandatory periodic drug tests, given the high crime rate and the pervasive killings across the land. Honestly, how this proposition can be accomplished remains unclear at the moment.
From time to time Nigeria is rudely reminded that there are issues concerning the mental and psychological state of a good number of citizens, especially youths, in relation to illegal drug consumption. The most recent reminder were the incidents of 1st January 2018 when daredevil cultists and herdsmen effectuated widespread killings in different parts of the country including Rivers State.
Drug use and abuse are obvious reasons why many youths have taken to heinous crimes. Hard drugs are the source of dangerous crimes and health problems in our society today. Because of their regular abuse, drug-related incarceration has increased in the country’s prisons.
What is drug abuse? It is the deliberate use of chemical substances for reasons other than their intended medical purposes which results in physical, mental, emotional or social impairment of the user. In other words, drug abuse can happen when they are used illegitimately.
Why are many Nigerian youths taking to massive drug consumption as a way of life? There are two primary reasons for it. These are peer group influence and depression. Another reason for the huge drug intake is ignorance. Many drug addicts believe they need hard drugs to feel good. So, they are taken as routine medicines.
That is why the fight against the plague has to be intensified before our youths are consumed. The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have to be up and doing in this legendary battle by preventing the sale of pernicious drugs in the country.
Both agencies must ensure that dangerous drugs like codeine, tramadol, diazepam etc. are only sold upon presentation of doctor’s prescription to prevent their abuse. Punitive measures have to be instituted against erring medical doctors in this regard.
It is hard for anyone to dispute the expansive deglutition of hard drugs in Nigeria, especially in the northern part of the country. For instance, recently released statistics indicate that about three million codeine are consumed in Kano and Jigawa States annually.
The situation is so awful that some residents of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in North East are involved in this misconduct. While girls take dangerous cough mixtures and other drugs with codeine to get ‘high’, boys use cocaine, heroine and Indian hemp.
Indian hemp is the most frequently expended drug perhaps because it is home-grown and so easily accessible. It is also cheap. Because of its effect in mood alterations, poor and uneducated youths have found ally in it to their detriment.
Precarious drugs are ingested in virtually all sections of the country. For example, between October and November last year, officials of the NDLEA, Bayelsa State Command, arrested 77 illicit drug suspects. The command says tramadol, codeine and diazepam were among drugs absorbed by youths in the state.
Youths who are into drug abuse have to be educated on their effects more so when it has been established that reckless use of hard drugs can destroy kidneys and make the victims vulnerable to cancer. It also leads to increase in crime rate, mental disorder, child abuse, domestic violence, rape as well as homelessness and poverty.
For these reasons, access to illicit drugs must be restricted. Unrestricted access to drugs and poor regulatory framework are part of the reasons for the astronomical increase in their unauthorised use. Governments and law enforcement agencies in the country must obviate this.
Additionally, the existence of many unregistered and illegal medicine outlets and open drug markets all over the country make it easier for Nigerians to source some of these drugs without prescription.
The recurring hazard of drug misuse and abuse is taking unprecedented toll on the health of consumers. What the development requires is immediate erection of rehabilitation centers across the country to assist in quick rehabilitation of drug addicts.
To check this trend, governments and all stakeholders must collaborate and design ways to prevent access to dangerous substances. Also, drug regulation must be made stronger to thwart distribution chains. Open drug markets in major cities have to be identified and dismantled as well.
Nigerians should be properly enlightened on the dangers of hard drugs and be made to purchase drugs with prescription from only registered pharmacies as is the case in civilised climes. NAFDAC and NDLEA have so much to do in this regard. They have to synergise to stem the wanton abuse of drugs that promote high crime rate currently experienced in the country.
Arnold Alalibo
Opinion
ASUU, CONUA And ABN Phenomenon
The Tide newspaper, Monday, October 7, 2019, carried a headline: Splinter Group Emerges in ASUU (P.16). Anybody who knows the antics of mischief makers would not find it difficult to understand that Nigeria has been under the spell of “spoilers” for quite a long time. Similarly anybody who has taken keen interest in crisis management strategies may have come across the local version of the “divide-and-rule strategy, called “Okamike factor”.
Current emergence of a splinter group among Nigerian university lecturers under the name “Congress of University Academics” (CONUA), had long been expected. What the wider public should be told is the operational strategy of paid agents who play the role of “spoilers”. Sponsorship of such groups can be traced to political authorities or the establishment. Their spoiling roles and activities cut across public establishments and labour unions.
An Association for Better Nigeria (ABN) emerged years ago as a countervailing force of extra-patriotic Nigerians. Members of that group were so patriotic that they spoiled the ambition of a Presidential aspirant whom they were paid to spoil. Their activities went further to plunge Nigeria into deeper political crisis and also resulted in the early death of a naïve female Justice who got involved in the spoiling game. Thanks to injection of military stratagem into civil politics!
Unknown to the Nigerian public, there emerged a voodoo system of crisis management, strongly consolidated via the use of a faceless cabal. Readers of this article would find it instructive to trace the whereabouts of the ABN voodoo master and his current state of health. Interview him if possible. The triumph of evil is usually short-lived and pyrrhic. So, let it be with Dr Faruk!
Of more concern to the reader is the pattern of selection of willing tools in the service of the cabal. There is a growing evidence of the stereotype about some ethnic groups being ready to sell their souls for money, becoming a self-fulfilling prophesy. When the spoiling virus found its way to a professor of virology for being responsible for the nation’s economic adversity by taking a cup of tea and gold wrist watch as a gift, keen watchers knew that the game was one-sided and political.
In the case of the university system, the game played out via Professor Ben Nwabueze’s theory of “Imperfect Obligation”, whose motive was to annul an agreement between ASUU and the Federal Government. A similar strategy of annulment of an election result via the ABN voodoo antics also succeeded. It was not an issue of concern that there arose divisions and animosities among lecturers, and a national crisis arising from arbitrary annulment of an election. What was important was momentary victory.
The use of willing tools and fifth columnists as spoilers goes with some reward, via unmerited promotions, political appointments or some other personal gains. In the case of universities, the spoiling game resulted in managing the institutions like fiefdoms and labour camps. This was followed by a system of witch hunt, ostensibly to root-out radicalism in the campuses. In the old Rivers State Unviersity of Science and Technology, team-spirit and collegiality were destroyed via the use of an “Integrity” group. A Vice-Chancellor would not have the courtesy of listening to any advice of older colleagues who taught him a few years ago.
There is no doubt that there was a deliberate process of installing the divide-and-rule strategy as an establishment practice. A vital part of its implementation included the use of “big stick” to make any recalcitrant radical to tow the establishment line. The strategy has continued to work, thanks to dealers and wheelers in compilation of secret personal dozzier. In the case of universities, some Vice-Chancellors used cultists and female church members to feed their personal computers with unverified information about staff who are not in their “good book”.
Obviously, any establishment managed through gossip peddling and boot-licking strategies would breed and encourage divisions and animosities among the staff. The role of politics in these malpractices is that those who engage in them are being rewarded for previous exploits, or do so with the hope to be rewarded thereafter. The over-all consequence is that efficiency and cooperation among a workforce become seriously undermined.
In the past 41 years of the existence of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), all internal crises have always had external political influences. It is quite sad that ethnic and religious influences can also create divisions among such enlightened workforce as the ASUU. Now even private universities are not immune from the spoiler virus.
While individuals may differ widely according to numerous factors, commitment and loyalty to the goals and objectives of the organization that an individual work for should not waver. But the spoiler virus destroys personal conviction and commitment, thus rendering the strategy of management by use of a cabal dangerous. Same strategy is playing out in Rivers State electoral matters, via the current AAC/APC/Army alliance.
Why nothing works out effectively in Nigeria is largely due to what a researcher described as “Okamike factor”. If an incompetent dabbler confronts you with a big stick and money and tells you that he knows and can perform better, what would you do? Fight him; go to court to challenge him, or resign your appointment? In the Nigerian experience, money being such a great soldier, would easily resolve the crisis. But the society pays a sad price for such gangsterist system of management of national affairs. This is exactly what had unwittingly been installed in Nigeria’s public establishments. It has evolved from mafia to cabal. It is not relenting or about to stop. Its sponsors are strong!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
