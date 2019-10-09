Health
Pharmacists Raise Fresh Fears Over Brain Drain
The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), has expressed fears over the rising number of pharmacists who are leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad.
PSN Chairman in Oyo State, Mr Abiodun Ajibade, told newsmen on Monday in Ibadan that the association was worried over the massive brain drain that had hit the health sector.
The Tide reports that Ajibade spoke at a news conference held as part of the association’s activities to mark its 2019 Pharmaceutical Week with the theme: “Pharmacy Practice, the Reality of Digitalisation.”
Ajibade said : “Pharmacists’ population in Nigeria is very low; this is in spite of the great potentials for growth occasioned by continuous emigration of pharmacists whom Nigeria has spent heavily on to train.
“Out of less than 30, 000 total population of practicing pharmacists in Nigerian, over 5, 000 of them have gone outside the country.
“In the last couple of months, out of the few numbers of pharmacists in University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, a lot of them have migrated to Canada.
“Most young pharmacists from Nigeria are all on their way to Canada, processing their visas here and there.’’
According to him, among the causes of the mass exodus of pharmacists is their marginalisation and the attendant rivalry with doctors.
“There is no enabling environment for pharmaceutical practice in Nigeria.
“ Therefore, pharmacists in the country have such low level of recognition and are underappreciated over their qualitative role in healthcare delivery,’’ he said.
While sparking on the menace of counterfeits and self -medication in the country, Ajibade said that out of pocket payment and lack of universal health insurance had contributed to the challenges.
Health
Provost Wants More Infrastructure In College Of Health
The Provost of the Rivers State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Dr Franklin Nlerum, has appealed to the state government to invest in infrastructure in the institution to meet the current students inflow.
Such infrastructure, he said, include classrooms and hostels to accommodate the increase in students warranted by an astronomical increase in applications and subsequent admission of more students.
He also stated that the increase in the number of students also required more manpower to enable the school meet the new mandate of the school as a polytechnic.
Making the appeal during the Annual Orientation Programme for Year One Students recently, Dr Nleruma said the increase in student population is the result of the upgrading of the college from a monotechnic to polytechnic.
While thanking the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for upgrading the school to be at per with its peers in the country, the provost advised the students to take their studies serious, and avoid vices such as cultism.
Speaking on the topic, “Money for Marks, Sex for Marks, and Cultism”, Mr. Ken Henshaw of “We The People”, a Non-Governmental Organisation, urged the students and lecturers to avoid indulging in the act(s).
According to him, the advice is necessitated by the fact that lecturers oftentimes compel students to buy their books and or lecture notes, while those who fail the buy are made to fail in the course.
On cultism, Mr. Henshaw debunked the widely held belief that the vice in schools that is popularly called cultism is actually not cultism.
“What we have are gang groups who fight, maim, and kill one another for supremacy”, he said.
According to him, “cultism is a veneration or worship of a deity among members … Students are involved in killings, robbery, raping, and other vices”.
He warned the students to eschew belonging to any of the gang groups, noting that members usually end up in prison, or die in the process.
Health
‘Sedentary Lifestyle, Unhealthy Feeding Habits Can Cause Cancer’
The Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Cross River State chapter, yesterday said that sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy feeding habits could cause cancer.
A member of MWAN, Dr Uduak Udofia, made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Calabar at a cancer screening exercise for civil servants at the Federal Secretariat, Calabar.
Udofia, who works in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), said that on a daily basis, people should dedicate at least 30 minutes for exercise to keep the body active.
She added that sitting down to play computer games and watch television was not a healthy lifestyle and might predispose one to cancer.
According to her, a healthy diet is also important, as many people no longer eat healthily but prefer junk food, thereby relegating fruits and vegetables to the background.
The health practitioner said that breast cancer had become the second most common type of cancer among Nigerian women followed by cervical cancer.
“We must reduce excessive sedentary lifestyle and go for regular checkups because early detection makes it easy to treat.
Ladies should always examine their breasts after their menstrual period, and men too should examine themselves because our lifestyle have changed making many of us more sedentary and prone to cancer.
“It has been estimated that 40,600 women may die of cancer in the next few years in Nigeria, according to statistics in 2018; we are concerned as an association; that is why we want to kick cancer out of our society.
“We are also calling on the government to invest infrastructure in our health sector for effective care of victims of cancer in Nigeria.
“Similarly, doctors’ welfare should be well taken care of to mitigate the excessive migration of doctors from Nigeria, as we currently witness especially in Cross River.
“A situation where you have one doctor to 1,000 patients is sad because the doctor is also a human being,’’ she said.
MWAN in collaboration with the Cross River Government and some Civil Society Organisations, embarked on a month long campaign against cancer in the state with the theme, “I can and will’’.
Health
Tackling Urinary Problems Naturally
Infections in the urinary tract are a common ailment among both male and female. In women, it may come in the form of difficulty holding urine and in men, it may be in the form of difficulty passing urine. So no matter the form it comes, one needs to be alert and take necessary steps to treat it.
One common urinary problem in women is called ‘Cystititis,’ which is simply inflammation of the bladder. Cystititis, is more common in women than in men, because women have a shorter urethra and so bacteria have a shorter distance to travel to infect the bladder.
Symptoms of Cystitis include urgent, frequent desire to urinate, leaking urine involuntarily, burning or pain on urination and blood in the urine.
In men, urinary infections stems from sexual infections such as gonorrhea, syphilis, prostate, can and others.
When once the bladder gets problem discharging, it begins to affect the kidney and other organs that are responsible for producing wastes in the body.
Some of the ailments that can lead to urinary problems include, diabetes and high blood pressure. Too much passing of urine can lead to fatigue, weakness and dizziness.
Obesity has also been touted to lead to urinary problems since the body is overwhelmed with wastes and fatty acids, which often leads to diabetes.
Nature has provided lots of remedies to tackle this malady. Apart from conventional medicine, there are many local verifiable cures to urinary problem discovered by local people.
One natural remedy to urinary problem is corn silk. As the season of corn sets in a month’s time, a lot will be eating corn and be discarding those whitish silk hairs on the corn knobs.
Corn silk has potassium which acts as a diuretic by reducing fluid retention and it has been used safety for centuries to aid healing.
The best way to use corn silk is to make tea with it. A handful of corn silk is added to boiling water and allowed to infuse for 10 minutes before drinking.
Herbalists also believe plantain and thyme combined together can help urine. Also is cranberry juice, the juice of cranberries contain compounds that may help to prevent urinary tract infections.
Since parsley leaves are diuretic to make the body pass most urine, a blend of parsley and garlic gloves can help check infection. Garlic are natural antibiotics, so if combined with the leaves they can help clear the tract by making urine flow naturally.
However, pregnant women are advised to avoid parsley due to its effect on the womb.
