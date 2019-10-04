Business
S’Africa, Nigeria Mend Relations, Sign 30 Trade Deals
South Africa and Nigeria signed 30 trade and cooperation agreements yesterday, weeks after a wave of violence against Nigerian nationals in Johannesburg and Pretoria had strained relations between Africa’s top two economies.
South Africa Presidents, Cyril Ramaphosa and his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari at the conclusion of a two-day visit by the Nigerian leader, said they regretted the violence and subsequent retaliation in Nigeria against South African businesses, pledging instead to deepen trade ties.
In September, mobs armed with makeshift weapons attacked businesses and homes owned by foreigners, leading to at least 10 deaths, dozens of injuries and up to 400 arrests.
In response, Nigeria repatriated around 600 of its citizens living in South Africa.
The local units of South African telecoms company, MTN and supermarket chain, Shoprite closed all stores and service centres in Nigeria after their premises were attacked by Nigerians protesting against attacks on their compatriots in South Africa.
“As the government of South Africa, we have expressed our deep regret at the attacks directed at foreign nationals and our condemnation of all forms of intolerance and acts of violence,” Ramaphosa told reporters.
Ramaphosa said the two countries had sealed 32 bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding, covering trade and industry, science and technology, defence, agriculture and energy.
Nigeria accounts for 64 per cent of South Africa’s total trade with the West African sub-Region and is one of its largest trading partners on the continent.
Buhari said beyond the economic partnership the anti-foreigner violence had to be addressed quickly.
“We decided to take concrete measures to prevent the recurrence of such unacceptable incidents in the future,” Buhari said.
Business
Buhari Directs Release Of N600bn For Capital Projects
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to release N600 billion for Capital Expenditure in the next three months.
The President gave the directive in his nationwide broadcast to mark the Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary in Abuja, on Tuesday.
He stated that the directive was informed by his administration’s desire to significantly increase investments in the nation critical infrastructure.
According to him, the implementation of the 2019 Capital Budget, which was only approved in June 2019, will be accelerated to ensure that critical priority projects are completed or substantially addressed.
He revealed that the Federal Government had so far released N1.74trillion for execution of various capital projects in the 2018 fiscal year.
“In this regard, we are significantly increasing investments in critical infrastructure. Last year, capital releases only commenced with the approval of the budget in June 2018.
“However, as at 20th June, this year, up to N1.74 trillion had been released for capital projects in the 2018 fiscal year,’’ he said.
The president noted that the exchange rate in the last three years had remained stable, with robust reserves of 42.5 billion dollars, up from 23 billion dollars in October 2016.
He added that, to maximise impact, the Federal Government would continue to increasingly welcome and encourage private capital for infrastructure development through Public Private Partnerships.
“Through the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, which I initiated in January this year, we are giving incentives to private sector inflow of over N205 billion in 19 Nigerian roads and bridges of 794.4km across in 11 States of the Federation.
“As we push to diversify the economy, we still remain focused on optimising the revenues generated from the oil and gas sector.
“We will, working with the Legislature, soon pass the Petroleum Industry Bill and amendments to the Deep Offshore Act and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act into law, to ensure government obtains a fair share of oil revenues, whilst encouraging private sector investment,’’ he said.
Buhari maintained that his administration would also continue the fight against illegal bunkering of crude oil and the smuggling of refined petroleum products across the borders.
He said this would include the diligent prosecution and conviction of offenders found guilty of these acts.
“Whilst Nigeria remains committed to free and fair continental and international trade, we will not hesitate to take all necessary steps to tackle illegal smuggling, transshipment and other predatory trade practices that destroy jobs in our country,’’ the president added.
On power, Buhari reiterated his administration’s determination to reform the power sector to ensure speedy socio-economic transformation across the country.
“We are resolute in reforming the power sector. In August this year, we launched the Presidential Power Initiative to modernize the National Grid in 3 phases: starting from five gigawatts to seven gigawatts, then to 11 gigawatts by 2023, and finally 25 Gigawatts afterwards.
“This programme, in partnership with the German Government and Siemens, will provide end-to-end electrification solutions that will resolve our transmission and distribution challenges,’’ he disclosed.
Business
N9.12trn Budget Unrealistic -N’Assembly
Joint Committee report of the Senate and the House of Representatives yesterday released a report asserting that the N9.12 trillion 2019 budget was unimplementable due to shortfall in oil production.
The report, which was obtained by The Tide in Abuja said, oil revenue which is nation’s mainstay was on the decline, hence, it was unrealisable for full implementation.
Chairman of the Joint Committee of the upper and lower legislative chambers in the 2019 budget review, Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan, explained: “The key parameters of the 2019 budget were based on a benchmark crude oil price of US6pb, crude oil production of 2.3mpb and exchange rate of N305/US dollar.”
“The projected FGN collectable revenue and fiscal deficit for the budget was N7.92 trillion and N1.86 trillion respectively. “
The report explained that the expected expenditures overshot the national revenue inflow to the extent that the nation has to go a borrowing.
Concerns raised by the report was hinged on the inability of the oil sector to meet with the projected 2.3million barrels of crude oil per day.
“The 2019 budget as approved was predicated on the assumption of a total production of 2.3 million barrels of crude oil per day. “
“However, available records showed that between January to September, 2019, the production output stood at an average of 1.86 million barrels per day with incremental production for repayment of cash call arrears, actual oil production was 1.95mbpd”, th report said.
The report further revealed that non oil revenues fell short of target as N1.71 billion was realised against the projected N2.14 billion as at June, 2019.
In his briefing after the plenary, Senator Olamilekan commended the Nigeria Customs Sevice for over shooting their target of generating over N1 trillion in six months.
He urged other revenue agencies of government to brace up to the challenges of raking in revenue for the government, saying that the country cannot continue to borrow in order to finance its capital projects.
Earlier at the plenary the Senate approved the MTEF to run from 2020 – 2023, while President Muhammadu Buhari was expected to present the 2020 Appropriation to the joint sessions of the National Assembly on Tuesday, next week.
Business
Bowing To Labour’s Demand ’ll Cause Retrenchments -Ngige
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, announced yesterday that the Federal Government would have to lay off workers to be able to meet a wage bill of N580 billion needed to meet labour’s demand on the new wage.
Ngige told labour leaders in Abuja that the sum was what would be needed by government to pay the consequential adjustments as demanded by labour.
Our correspondent reports that the minister’s announcement is the latest in the increasing drama over payment of the new wage.
A Bill for the new minimum wage was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 18.
Ngige was speaking when the leadership of the United Labour Congress (ULC), paid him a courtesy visit in his office.
Government and labour have been locked in an endless tussle over modalities for the payment of the new wage, long expected by workers.
Ngige said that the Federal Government was avoiding a situation where it would have to lay off workers, noting that throwing workers into unemployment would add to their burden.
The minister pleaded with labour to accept the consequential adjustment from levels 7 to 17, adding that government had only three months left to implement the new wage.
He stated that government would not promise labour what it could not pay, noting that no worker deserved to be owed salary.
Ngige disclosed that the Federal Government had so far paid arrears of N500 billion to workers, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
Meanwhile, the organised labour has rejected the offer by the Federal Government on consequential adjustment for the new minimum wage for workers from Grade Level Seven to 17.
The organised labour also said that workers have exhausted their patience and demanded the reconvening of the meeting of the committee negotiating the consequential adjustment with a view to concluding the process within one week.
The rejection of the government offer was contained in a statement titled “Need for urgent intervention on the stalled negotiation of consequential adjustment of salaries arising from the new national minimum wage of N30, 000 per month to avert industrial crisis”.
The statement issued on Wednesday, after a meeting at the Labour House, Abuja, was signed by the President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba; President, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, and Acting Chairman and Secretary of Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC – Trade Union Side), Simon Anchaver and Alade Bashir Lawal, respectively.
The labour leaders warned that they would not be able to guarantee industrial harmony if their demands are not met at the close of work on Wednesday, 16th October, 2019.
They said the offer by government for salary adjustment of 11% for public workers on salary grade level 07-14 and 6.5% consequential increase for public workers on grade level 15 17 was not acceptable to Nigerian workers.
They described the position of government as “a show of insensitivity to the plight of workers and an attempt to collect with the left hand what government had offered with the right hand”.
