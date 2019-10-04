Nigeria @ 59: ph Residents Hail Entertainment Industry

There are so many celebrities in the Nigerian movie industry who are still not married at 40 years and above.

While some deliberately choose not to tie the knot, others have tried and failed.

Although not married, these women are doing greatly in the entertainment industry.

Here is our list of eight female celebrities who are unmarried at 40 and above

Eniola Badmus (42-yr-old)

Eniola Badmus who turned 42 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 was born in Lagos Nigeria . She had her basic and secondary school education in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

She proceeded to the University of Ibadan where she studied Theatre Arts and then Lagos State University where she graduated with an M.Sc degree in Economics

This single actress came into limelight in 2008 after she featured in the film Jenifa, a very successful seasonal show whose main character is played by another popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele.

Rita Dominic (44-yr-old)

Rita Dominic is an award-winning actress who was born on July 12th, 1975.

44-year-old Dominic, was born in a royal family of Nwaturuocha, and was the youngest of four children.

She graduated from the University of Port Harcourt, where she studied Theatre Arts.

Her first movie “A Time to Kill” came out in 1998, and since then Rita Dominic has acted in more than 100 Nollywood productions.

She co-stars with all the most popular Nollywood actors, like Ramsey Nouah, Stephanie Okereke, Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Olu Jacobs, and many others.

There were a lot of reports and photos of Rita Dominic getting married.

However, a majority of the photos which the media use as evidence are simply photos from movies , where Rita Dominic plays a bride.

In real life, she is still single. The actress confessed that she wants her future husband to love her for who she is and not because she is famous, and revealed that she would never marry someone because of his riches either.

Kate Henshaw (48-yr-old)

Kate Henshaw is one of the most popular and talented actresses in Nollywood.

She was born in Cross River State and the oldest of four children. After completing her primary and secondary school in Lagos and Calabar, she spent one year at the University of Calabar reading remedial studies, and then majored in Medical Microbiology at the School of Medical Lab Science, LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital) in Lagos. Henshaw worked at the Bauchi State General hospital. In 1993 Henshaw auditioned for the lead role in the movie When the Sun Sets and was handed the role. This was her first appearance in a major Nollywood movie.

However, not much has been said about her relationships, she was once married to Rod Nattal back in 2000 and the two split. She’s been unmarried ever since then.

Eucharia Anunobi (54-yr-old)

Popular Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi is a movie producer and pastor.

She was born on May 25th, 1965. Currently, Eucharia is 54 years old. Her birthplace is Owerri, Imo State.

Anunobi has a degree in Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Technology in Enugu.

She further got another education in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where she studied the English Language.

Her first prominent role was in the series “Glamour Girls” in 1994. Acting turned out to be the occupation of her life, and she starred in more than 90 other movies, which include her most famous productions “Abuja Connection”, and “Letters to a Stranger”. Now, she serves as a pastor at the church in Egbeda.

Anunobi is not in a relationship. She got married to her first husband, Charles Ekwu, in 2000, but they divorced in 2006. Unfortunately, in August 2017, Anunobi’s son passed away at 15.

Genevieve Nnaji (40-yr-old)

Ace actor, producer and movie director Genevieve Nnaji was born in May 3, 1979.

In 2005, She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in making her the first actor to win the award.

Nnaji was born in Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria, and grew up in Lagos. She is the fourth of eight children, she was raised in a middle-class family; her father worked as an engineer and her mother as a nursery school teacher. She attended Methodist Girls College (Yaba, Lagos), before transferring to the University of Lagos, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in creative arts. While at the university, she began auditioning for acting jobs in Nollywood.

However, recently, a picture of herself and Lynxxx surfaced online which has sparked loads of questions and guesses, Genevieve does not really disclose her personal life to the media often.

She has a daughter, Theodora Chimebuka Nnaji, whom she gave birth to when she was 17 years old.